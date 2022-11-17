Happy Founders Day! The Most Panty-Pulverizing Omega Men In The Game

Happy Founders Day!

You know we had to celebrate the mighty men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc . on their momentous day marking 111 years of service, aggressive tongue flicks, vicious neck rolls, world-shaking stomps, and bae-stealing shenanigans as the beloved bad boys of the Divine 9.

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. is the first international fraternal organization founded on the campus of a Historically Black College .

Founded by undergraduates Edgar Amos Love, Oscar James Cooper, and Frank Coleman at Howard University, the storied fraternity continues to shine as the gold-booted standard with countless high-profile members including Michael Jordan , Steve Harvey , Shaquille O’Neal , Terrence J , and Tom Joyner .

The name Omega Psi Phi was derived from the initials of the Greek phrase “friendship is essential to the soul” that was selected as the motto.

“When I was in college those guys looked out for me. I was a young buck on campus,” said Shaquille O’Neal in an interview with the Philadelphia Tribune . They showed me around at the football games. They just had so much brotherly love. So, then when I learned about it. I said, ‘You know what? I think I can do this.’ Mostly all the football players were ‘Que Dogs.’ That’s what they called themselves. I wanted to be a part of the organization.”

O’Neal, who famously pledged at Louisiana State University while tearing down rims as a star hooper, credits the fraternity with motivating him to chase his dreams.

“As a youngster coming up, it’s all about dreams,” continued O’Neal. “I could create a dream in a day. I’m still creating dreams to this day. It’s about meeting people and developing and being a part of a great organization.”

