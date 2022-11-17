WFAN hosts react to MLB investigating Mets, Yankees' possible Aaron Judge collusion

Collusion between the Mets and Yankees to keep Aaron Judge’s price tag down?

Maybe, maybe not, depending on whether or not you believe that the reported conversation between Steve Cohen and Hal Steinbrenner about the Mets not going after Judge to drive his price up was business or personal, but MLB is going to look into the situation.

“So there was this Andy Martino article on SNY that said Cohen wouldn’t go after Judge because he and Hal have respect for each other,” Gregg Giannotti said during Thursday’s Boomer & Gio Show to set the scene, “and both of us turned to Jerry and said, ‘Sounds like collusion!’ If I were the Players’ Association, I would not be happy about that whatsoever.”

Boomer did say the article spoke more in generalities than specifics about the conversations, but, as a former player, it still didn’t sit right with him.

“I remember looking at Jerry like that, because that would be collusion,” Boomer said. “That was fought in a court of law and won by the players, and that’s part of why the money is so big when it comes to free agency now.”

Later Thursday, Tiki & Tierney weighed in, with Barber also giving a player’s perspective.

“It sounds like it’s collusion to hold down the salary; I don’t think that’s the case here, but Steve Cohen has said he’s not going to bid on Aaron Judge,” Tiki said, “and if he’s saying this publicly, the PA is going to have a problem with it – and if it’s proven, Aaron Judge will get damages.”

BT, as a Yankees fan, wondered what the Commissioner’s Office would do in that case in terms of discipline for the Mets and/or Yankees,

"Explain this to me - if this is true, and it's proven, can you explain why, if this alleged agreement between owners is there, why would that nor prevent the Yankees from going after Brandon Nimmo?" BT wondered.

Tiki said the circumstances don't matter, Hoff asked the same question about Jacob deGrom, and BT doesn't think this is intentional and wonders why Cohen would be so protective his relationship with Hal and not the other way around - and while Tiki simply said "Nimmo isn't Judge," does it matter?

"You take out the most affluent owner in sports, and I think it's fair to deduce the market value of Judge goes down a little bit if the Mets aren't bidding," BT said, "but that also makes it easier for the Giants, for one, to lure him away."

Now then, how do Mets fan Evan Roberts and former Mets fan turned Yankees fan Craig Carton feel about it? You know about Craig's feelings on the source, but when it comes to the subject matter,

"I'm saying to myself it's possible, but that's the dumbest thing I've ever heard," Craig said. "It's embarrassing that the network that broadcasts the Mets that they allow a guy to go unchecked with erroneous reports. Even Rob Manfred said it's baseless but they'll look into it."

"I think they'll prove there's nothing here, and I think it's always lovely when someone says, 'I know the results of the investigation, but I'll look into it anyway!'" Evan laughed.

However, Evan did have to step in with a little example of why you never hear GMs give any concrete answers to questions about specific players.

"You cannot directly say you're not interested in a free agent, because in theory it drives the market price down," Evan said. "Players are very, very sensitive with anything that might be considered collusion."

What will become of MLB’s investigation is to be determined (maybe), but you know we’ll be all over it on WFAN.

Follow WFAN's morning team on Twitter: @7BOOMERESIASON , @GioWFAN , @Alsboringtweets , @JerryRecco , and @WFANMornings

Listen live to WFAN via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Follow WFAN on Social Media:

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch