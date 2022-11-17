ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

WFAN hosts react to MLB investigating Mets, Yankees' possible Aaron Judge collusion

By Tiki Tierney, Boomer Gio
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Law3t_0jEyPKeP00

Collusion between the Mets and Yankees to keep Aaron Judge’s price tag down?

Maybe, maybe not, depending on whether or not you believe that the reported conversation between Steve Cohen and Hal Steinbrenner about the Mets not going after Judge to drive his price up was business or personal, but MLB is going to look into the situation.

“So there was this Andy Martino article on SNY that said Cohen wouldn’t go after Judge because he and Hal have respect for each other,” Gregg Giannotti said during Thursday’s Boomer & Gio Show to set the scene, “and both of us turned to Jerry and said, ‘Sounds like collusion!’ If I were the Players’ Association, I would not be happy about that whatsoever.”

Boomer did say the article spoke more in generalities than specifics about the conversations, but, as a former player, it still didn’t sit right with him.

“I remember looking at Jerry like that, because that would be collusion,” Boomer said. “That was fought in a court of law and won by the players, and that’s part of why the money is so big when it comes to free agency now.”

Later Thursday, Tiki & Tierney weighed in, with Barber also giving a player’s perspective.

“It sounds like it’s collusion to hold down the salary; I don’t think that’s the case here, but Steve Cohen has said he’s not going to bid on Aaron Judge,” Tiki said, “and if he’s saying this publicly, the PA is going to have a problem with it – and if it’s proven, Aaron Judge will get damages.”

BT, as a Yankees fan, wondered what the Commissioner’s Office would do in that case in terms of discipline for the Mets and/or Yankees,

"Explain this to me - if this is true, and it's proven, can you explain why, if this alleged agreement between owners is there, why would that nor prevent the Yankees from going after Brandon Nimmo?" BT wondered.

Tiki said the circumstances don't matter, Hoff asked the same question about Jacob deGrom, and BT doesn't think this is intentional and wonders why Cohen would be so protective his relationship with Hal and not the other way around - and while Tiki simply said "Nimmo isn't Judge," does it matter?

"You take out the most affluent owner in sports, and I think it's fair to deduce the market value of Judge goes down a little bit if the Mets aren't bidding," BT said, "but that also makes it easier for the Giants, for one, to lure him away."

Now then, how do Mets fan Evan Roberts and former Mets fan turned Yankees fan Craig Carton feel about it? You know about Craig's feelings on the source, but when it comes to the subject matter,

"I'm saying to myself it's possible, but that's the dumbest thing I've ever heard," Craig said. "It's embarrassing that the network that broadcasts the Mets that they allow a guy to go unchecked with erroneous reports. Even Rob Manfred said it's baseless but they'll look into it."

"I think they'll prove there's nothing here, and I think it's always lovely when someone says, 'I know the results of the investigation, but I'll look into it anyway!'" Evan laughed.

However, Evan did have to step in with a little example of why you never hear GMs give any concrete answers to questions about specific players.

"You cannot directly say you're not interested in a free agent, because in theory it drives the market price down," Evan said. "Players are very, very sensitive with anything that might be considered collusion."

What will become of MLB’s investigation is to be determined (maybe), but you know we’ll be all over it on WFAN.

Follow WFAN's morning team on Twitter: @7BOOMERESIASON , @GioWFAN , @Alsboringtweets , @JerryRecco , and @WFANMornings

Listen live to WFAN via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Follow WFAN on Social Media:
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Could Yankees steal Red Sox’ most important free agent target?

Would you rather have Xander Bogaerts on the Los Angeles Dodgers with Mookie Betts or Xander Bogaerts in pinstripes with the New York Yankees?. Unfortunately, either nightmare scenario could become a reality now that the Boston Red Sox have let Bogaerts reach free agency. This week, MLB insider Jon Heyman...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Yankees lock down key bullpen arm to avoid arbitration

The New York Yankees were hoping the Frankie Montas trade would pay off for them at the deadline, but instead, it was reliever Lou Trivino who ultimately ended up shining after coming over from the Oakland Athletics. And on Friday, the team signed him to a new one-year deal in order to avoid arbitration, via Mark Feinsand:
BRONX, NY
The Comeback

Mets rumored to have interest in Cy Young winner

The New York Mets might lose ace Jacob deGrom in free agency, so the team has rumored interest in American League Cy Young winner Justin Verlander. Mike Puma of the New York Post reported Saturday night that Verlander has become of interest to the Mets. The 39-year-old Verlander is a three-time Cy Young Award winner,  (including Read more... The post Mets rumored to have interest in Cy Young winner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Former New York Mets slugger Dominic Smith generating interest

Former New York Mets slugger Dominic Smith may not be out of a job for long. Smith had been one of the more interesting players to be non-tendered on Friday, a move that would have been inconceivable two years ago. Teams were ready to pounce just in case this happened as Mike Puma from the New York Post reported that the Rays and Royals are amongst the teams interested in his services.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

New York Giants Mailbag: Alex Bachman, Salary Cap, the Draft and More

Editor's Note: Because of the short work week, I'm folding in some questions received from LockedOn Giants podcast listeners. If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
831K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy