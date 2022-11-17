ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Two paths forward on Wisconsin’s abortion ban

Wisconsin’s 172-year-old abortion ban, which doesn’t include exceptions for rape or incest, proved to be an influential force in this month’s elections. With uncertainty about the future of abortion hanging over Wisconsin ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned federally protected abortion rights in June, Democrats galvanized women and young voters on the message of […] The post Two paths forward on Wisconsin’s abortion ban appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
USDA awards $13 million grant to improve rural health care in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced another round of grant money for pandemic relief this week for rural communities in Wisconsin. According to USDA officials, $13 million was awarded to improve health care in rural towns in Wisconsin. The grant will go towards 13 heath care organizations to expand critical services for Wisconsinites.
Wis. AG bars for-profit school from collecting fees from students

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has shut down enrollment revenue for an online, for-profit school that is said to teach software sales to those who enroll, Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Friday. Prehired LLC is barred from enrolling new Wisconsin students and collecting fees from Wisconsinites...
Health experts warn hunters about dangerous fungus in Wisconsin woodlands

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Health experts are warning hunters about a fungal infection they could catch while out in Wisconsin’s forests. Blastomycosis is a dangerous respiratory fungus that develops when a person inhales spores of Blastomyces dermatitidus. Wisconsin has the highest rates of infection in the United States. 10 to 40 people out of every 100,000 are infected every...
Who Owns The Most Land In Wisconsin?

The largest private landowner in Wisconsin currently owns over half a million acres. That's a lot of real estate. Who owns the most land in the cheesehead state?. The largest private landowner in Wisconsin actually recently changed a few years ago. It was at the time Plum Creek Timber Company. They were founded in 1989 as a timberland owner and manager that also did mineral extraction and property development. They were based in Seattle, Washington.
Milwaukee Adoption Day: 43 kids in Wisconsin foster care system adopted Friday

MILWAUKEE — Friday marked an emotional day at the Milwaukee County Juvenile Justice Center. Forty-three Wisconsin children in foster care permanently left the program as 28 families finalized adoptions. Eager, energetic kids filed into the courtrooms for their hearings Friday morning. They each left with permanent parents. According to...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Wis. DATCP: Holiday decorations may contain invasive species

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - You may want to do a check on your trees and garlands before you deck the halls this holiday season, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) offered. The DATCP is warning that invasive pests may still be in trees and other live...
Inflation takes toll on Wisconsin unemployment recipients

MILWAUKEE - Inflation takes a toll on unemployment recipients. "It's hard to make ends meet when everything keeps going up," Deb Bennett described. With or without inflation, the maximum benefit for Wisconsinites out of work is $370 a week. "The way inflation is, $370 minus taxes, or even $370, is...
GOP Gaslights, While Biden-Harris Provide Solutions

Now that the noise level has been turned down, voters are starting to realize they were sold a bill of goods. Many have been quick to note how quickly gas prices fell after Election Day. Within a three to four day window, prices dropped by as much as sixty cents at some Milwaukee area gas pumps. The ceiling no longer seems to be falling and the floor has not been snatched out from under us.
