wearegreenbay.com
Waste management company in Wisconsin required to pay $160k penalty for hazardous waste violations
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has received a civil judgment against a southern Wisconsin waste management company requiring it to pay penalties for hazardous waste violations. The announcement was made by Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday, and the complaint states that United Liquid...
Wisconsinites can now order 5 free at-home COVID tests each month
Wisconsinites can now order five free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests every month, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Thursday.
Two paths forward on Wisconsin’s abortion ban
Wisconsin’s 172-year-old abortion ban, which doesn’t include exceptions for rape or incest, proved to be an influential force in this month’s elections. With uncertainty about the future of abortion hanging over Wisconsin ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned federally protected abortion rights in June, Democrats galvanized women and young voters on the message of […] The post Two paths forward on Wisconsin’s abortion ban appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
wearegreenbay.com
Deer farm in northern Wisconsin tests positive for chronic wasting disease, placed under quarantine
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A deer farm in northern Wisconsin has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD), according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). The DATCP made the announcement on Friday, confirming that a 5-year-old white-tailed buck on a Lincoln County deer...
nbc15.com
USDA awards $13 million grant to improve rural health care in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced another round of grant money for pandemic relief this week for rural communities in Wisconsin. According to USDA officials, $13 million was awarded to improve health care in rural towns in Wisconsin. The grant will go towards 13 heath care organizations to expand critical services for Wisconsinites.
RSV cases continue to put strain on hospital systems across the state
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases continue to strain hospitals across the state. Emergency departments are busy as cases rise.
wxpr.org
Yes, your Thanksgiving meal is going to cost more this year, but Wisconsinites catch a slight break
You’ve likely seen the headlines by now, your Thanksgiving meal is going to cost you a lot more this year. But those shopping in Wisconsin will be a little better off than others across the country. Every year the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation puts out its Marketbasket survey. It’s...
nbc15.com
Wis. AG bars for-profit school from collecting fees from students
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has shut down enrollment revenue for an online, for-profit school that is said to teach software sales to those who enroll, Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Friday. Prehired LLC is barred from enrolling new Wisconsin students and collecting fees from Wisconsinites...
fox47.com
Heading up north? Doctors want you to be aware of a unique respiratory illness
MADISON, Wis. — As some in Wisconsin may be starting to think about heading north for the start of hunting season, local health experts say those people should be aware of a respiratory illness that is largely unique to northern Wisconsin. Blastomycosis is a virus that can develop if...
CBS 58
UW Health warns of toxic fungal infection causing serious respiratory illness in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Hunters across Wisconsin are getting ready to head into the woods as gun deer hunting season kicks off at sunrise Saturday, Nov. 19. Experts at UW Health in Madison are warning hunters about a serious respiratory illness to be on the lookout for, and it's not Covid-19.
Health experts warn hunters about dangerous fungus in Wisconsin woodlands
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Health experts are warning hunters about a fungal infection they could catch while out in Wisconsin’s forests. Blastomycosis is a dangerous respiratory fungus that develops when a person inhales spores of Blastomyces dermatitidus. Wisconsin has the highest rates of infection in the United States. 10 to 40 people out of every 100,000 are infected every...
Who Owns The Most Land In Wisconsin?
The largest private landowner in Wisconsin currently owns over half a million acres. That's a lot of real estate. Who owns the most land in the cheesehead state?. The largest private landowner in Wisconsin actually recently changed a few years ago. It was at the time Plum Creek Timber Company. They were founded in 1989 as a timberland owner and manager that also did mineral extraction and property development. They were based in Seattle, Washington.
wearegreenbay.com
Governor Evers orders U.S., Wisconsin flags to fly half-staff in remembrance of Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy
(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order for the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on November 21 in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. The executive order is in remembrance of...
WISN
Milwaukee Adoption Day: 43 kids in Wisconsin foster care system adopted Friday
MILWAUKEE — Friday marked an emotional day at the Milwaukee County Juvenile Justice Center. Forty-three Wisconsin children in foster care permanently left the program as 28 families finalized adoptions. Eager, energetic kids filed into the courtrooms for their hearings Friday morning. They each left with permanent parents. According to...
4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
nbc15.com
Wis. DATCP: Holiday decorations may contain invasive species
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - You may want to do a check on your trees and garlands before you deck the halls this holiday season, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) offered. The DATCP is warning that invasive pests may still be in trees and other live...
cwbradio.com
Nebraska Judge Orders Wisconsin Company to Comply With Federal Investigation After Allegedly Using Child Labor
(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) A Nebraska judge has ordered a Wisconsin-based company to comply with a federal investigation into allegations that it used child labor. According to Joe Schulz with Wisconsin Public Radio, last week, the U.S. Department of Labor sued Packers Sanitation Services Inc., or PSSI, which...
Cougar Sightings Are On The Rise In Wisconsin
'They are definitely a predator to be aware of,' a Large Carnivore Specialist said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Inflation takes toll on Wisconsin unemployment recipients
MILWAUKEE - Inflation takes a toll on unemployment recipients. "It's hard to make ends meet when everything keeps going up," Deb Bennett described. With or without inflation, the maximum benefit for Wisconsinites out of work is $370 a week. "The way inflation is, $370 minus taxes, or even $370, is...
themadent.com
GOP Gaslights, While Biden-Harris Provide Solutions
Now that the noise level has been turned down, voters are starting to realize they were sold a bill of goods. Many have been quick to note how quickly gas prices fell after Election Day. Within a three to four day window, prices dropped by as much as sixty cents at some Milwaukee area gas pumps. The ceiling no longer seems to be falling and the floor has not been snatched out from under us.
