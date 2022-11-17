ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burns, TN

Comments / 51

The Cat
3d ago

White lives do matter as well, sorry that bothers you so badly, you are the racists, not the ones you are yelling at. I'd love to see the research you're talking about....are they genuine FBI crime statistics maybe? Because....I bet they are...

Reply(2)
14
Jerry N Teresa Gross
3d ago

I won't believe anything Southern Poverty Law Center says. And these so called faith leaders always take the liberals side

Reply(3)
14
Gary Clevenger
3d ago

SPLC is nothing more than a far left racist organization funded by special interest groups that are funded by nazi george soros!!!

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wmot.org

White supremacist group holds annual meeting at Middle Tenn. State Park

(Mike Osborne) — A self-described white advocacy group began its annual three-day meeting Friday at Middle Tennessee’s Montgomery Bell State Park. American Rennaisance has been holding its yearly conference of white supremacists at the park since 2012. Park officials say free speech rights prevent them from rejecting the group’s gathering at the state-owned facility.
WBBJ

Report: 32 trans, gender non-conforming people killed in 2022

JACKSON, Tenn. — According to a recent report, 32 transgender or gender non-conforming people were killed this year. The report published by the Human Rights Campaign in November states that trans people of color were the majority of victims in 2022, trans women, and that most of the victims were under the age of 35.
TENNESSEE STATE
WHNT News 19

Can you take home a dead bear found in Tennessee?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee has relatively lax laws when it comes to collecting large animals that are found dead on the side of the road – except for bears. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) states on its website that “all big game found dead should be left where found and need not […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Sidelines

A review of Rutherford County’s midterm election results

With run-off elections happening in other states due to near ties or not meeting the threshold of votes, the Tennessee General Assembly saw mostly definitive election results soon after polls closed. Rutherford County’s state senate and house seats held Republican despite strong efforts from Democrats and aided by a new...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: Outrage over TSU was outrageous

Call it a historic attack on a historically Black institution — or at least its management. Tennessee State University officials hoped for a sympathetic ear and help in expediting the use of state funds to provide new housing for overflow enrollment when they went before a Senate committee this week. Instead, they received a shellacking […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Outrage over TSU was outrageous appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats

Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Man accused of throwing nails on road arrested. Man accused of throwing nails on...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

DCS: Kids sent to hospitals for up to 100 days because there is no place to put them

For months, children taken from their families as a result of abuse or neglect allegations have been forced to sleep on office floors – supervised overnight by already-overworked social workers.  On Thursday, the Department of Children’s Services chief asked Gov. Bill Lee for a $156 million boost to the department’s $1.1 billion budget to address […] The post DCS: Kids sent to hospitals for up to 100 days because there is no place to put them appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy