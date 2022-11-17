ASU to host satellite workshop of the Global Scientific Conference on Human Flourishing. Despite news headlines screaming about viruses, inflation, climate and conflict, people across the world are actually better off than at any other time in history. Understanding how humanity continues to thrive, even in the face of adversity, is the focus of the Global Scientific Conference on Human Flourishing on Nov. 29 and 30.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO