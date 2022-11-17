ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, NY

2 On Your Side

Snow cleanup effort continues with heavy equipment

HAMBURG, N.Y. — With all that snow dumped by the lake effect machine in Hamburg and Orchard Park, some heavy machines are now engaged in getting it off the roads and out of residential areas. That snow removal process for Hamburg and Orchard Park, which were both buried under...
HAMBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Road Closures And Travel Bans Update In Western New York

If you’re headed to work this morning, you may be wondering if you are able to take the 219, and the answer is a bit complicated. On Monday morning, the Erie County Commissioner of Emergency Services, Dan Neaverth Jr., held a press conference, clarifying the current travel bans and travel advisories as we head into the work week.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
yourerie

Lake squalls and blowing snow Sunday

ERIE, PA – The focus has been on Western New York and areas just south of Buffalo, where Orchard Park recorded an astounding 77″ of snow since late Thursday night. The intense lake effect snow band has been shifting around and occasionally brushing northern Erie County, but that will be changing on Sunday.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Outsider.com

Buffalo, NY Just Received a Jaw-Dropping Amount of Snow: See How Much

A snowstorm has dumped more than 80 inches of snow in the Buffalo area and is expected to taper off on Sunday and Monday. Since Thursday, areas near lakes Erie and Ontario have experienced snowfall rates of up to 3 inches per hour, Fox Weather reports. This has caused some roads in the Buffalo metro area to become impassable. Many vehicles have gotten stuck as a result.
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Northern Erie County spared worst of lake effect snowfall

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. -- Meanwhile Northern Erie County was spared the worst of the lake effect snowfall. And many residents were out and about ant it was definitely a tale of two towns. We stopped by Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo and people tell us it was just a typical day for them.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Weather Update: No Snow Forecasted For Buffalo

It looks like Western New York is getting a much-needed break from Mother Nature today. According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Buffalo, it looks like the city of Buffalo and the surrounding areas will not get any more snow today. Yesterday forecasters were calling for...
BUFFALO, NY
myfoxzone.com

Cool video: Watch as a lake effect snow band washes over Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Have you seen this video yet?. Friday evening, 2 On Your Side's Nate Benson was traveling in the Storm Tracker when our camera captured the wall of snow moving over downtown Buffalo as it headed into the Northtowns. That snow band had dumped a few feet...
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

I-90 Traffic Redirected To Due Heavy Lake Effect Snow

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Interstate 90’s eastbound lane from Fredonia to south of Buffalo is closed due to heavy lake effect snow in northern Chautauqua County. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey says first responders are re-directing eastbound traffic to Route 5 and 20. A commercial...
FREDONIA, NY
WIBX 950

Florida Meteorologist Roasts Upstate New York With Hilarious Facebook Post

It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
FLORIDA STATE
13 WHAM

Snow for some, wind for all Saturday night

Saturday 11/19/22 — The big story has been intense lake effect snow across Western New York with many towns near Buffalo seeing more than five feet of snow since Thursday night. The snow band has parked north of Buffalo through much of Saturday afternoon, but will shift to the south rapidly in the evening and overnight before parking once again over some of the south towns, where four to nine additional inches of snow could fall through Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY

