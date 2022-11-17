Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
Erie County drivers retrieve towed cars stuck in lake effect snow storm
The McKinley Mall parking has had dozens of cars get dropped off in its lot during the course of the storm. Various tow truck companies from across the state continued to bring in cars, on Sunday.
Lack of snow plowing concerns rise in East Buffalo
Community concerns arise in East Buffalo as snow plows haven't reached their streets just yet. Officials say the streets that have not been touched just yet are not going unseen.
Snow cleanup effort continues with heavy equipment
HAMBURG, N.Y. — With all that snow dumped by the lake effect machine in Hamburg and Orchard Park, some heavy machines are now engaged in getting it off the roads and out of residential areas. That snow removal process for Hamburg and Orchard Park, which were both buried under...
Road Closures And Travel Bans Update In Western New York
If you’re headed to work this morning, you may be wondering if you are able to take the 219, and the answer is a bit complicated. On Monday morning, the Erie County Commissioner of Emergency Services, Dan Neaverth Jr., held a press conference, clarifying the current travel bans and travel advisories as we head into the work week.
Travel ban lifted in Village and Town of Orchard Park to be lifted after midnight Sunday
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The travel ban in the Town and Village of Orchard Park will be lifted after midnight on Sunday, Orchard Park police announced. The travel ban will be shifted to a travel advisory and the state of emergency for both the Town and Village will remain in effect until further notice. […]
yourerie
Lake squalls and blowing snow Sunday
ERIE, PA – The focus has been on Western New York and areas just south of Buffalo, where Orchard Park recorded an astounding 77″ of snow since late Thursday night. The intense lake effect snow band has been shifting around and occasionally brushing northern Erie County, but that will be changing on Sunday.
Buffalo, NY Just Received a Jaw-Dropping Amount of Snow: See How Much
A snowstorm has dumped more than 80 inches of snow in the Buffalo area and is expected to taper off on Sunday and Monday. Since Thursday, areas near lakes Erie and Ontario have experienced snowfall rates of up to 3 inches per hour, Fox Weather reports. This has caused some roads in the Buffalo metro area to become impassable. Many vehicles have gotten stuck as a result.
2 people in Hamburg displaced after Braymiller’s Bowling Lanes roof collapse
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Two people who live above the salon next to Braymiller’s Bowling Lanes are staying with family following a roof collapse. They were evacuated from their Hamburg apartment sometime between midnight and 1 a.m. Carly Richardson was sleeping on the couch Friday night when her boyfriend...
wutv29.com
Northern Erie County spared worst of lake effect snowfall
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. -- Meanwhile Northern Erie County was spared the worst of the lake effect snowfall. And many residents were out and about ant it was definitely a tale of two towns. We stopped by Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo and people tell us it was just a typical day for them.
Weather Update: No Snow Forecasted For Buffalo
It looks like Western New York is getting a much-needed break from Mother Nature today. According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Buffalo, it looks like the city of Buffalo and the surrounding areas will not get any more snow today. Yesterday forecasters were calling for...
myfoxzone.com
Cool video: Watch as a lake effect snow band washes over Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Have you seen this video yet?. Friday evening, 2 On Your Side's Nate Benson was traveling in the Storm Tracker when our camera captured the wall of snow moving over downtown Buffalo as it headed into the Northtowns. That snow band had dumped a few feet...
Buffalo Mayor Provides Update On Driving Ban, Snow Removal, And More
UPDATE (11/19/22): The travel ban is now a travel advisory in all of Buffalo except South Buffalo. The driving ban is still in effect in South Buffalo. Unless you are an essential worker or have a serious medical emergency, we're asking people to stay at home, not to drive, not to come out.
Rochester man killed when hit by plow in Macedon
The driver of the plow remained on scene and the investigation is ongoing.
WKBW-TV
Hamburg mobile home park residents raise concerns for snowed in neighbors
HAMBURG, NY — Hamburg, NY received over 74 inches of snow during the weekend snow storm, and many residents in the Waterfalls Village mobile home park are snowed in. "It's scary, I have been sitting inside my house for three days," said Bob Horvath, a resident of the mobile home park for 23 years.
Buffalo airport reopens runways; Bills to leave as scheduled
The NFTA says the Buffalo Bills will leave the airport as scheduled after this Sunday's game was moved to Detroit.
erienewsnow.com
I-90 Traffic Redirected To Due Heavy Lake Effect Snow
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Interstate 90’s eastbound lane from Fredonia to south of Buffalo is closed due to heavy lake effect snow in northern Chautauqua County. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey says first responders are re-directing eastbound traffic to Route 5 and 20. A commercial...
Florida Meteorologist Roasts Upstate New York With Hilarious Facebook Post
It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
13 WHAM
Snow for some, wind for all Saturday night
Saturday 11/19/22 — The big story has been intense lake effect snow across Western New York with many towns near Buffalo seeing more than five feet of snow since Thursday night. The snow band has parked north of Buffalo through much of Saturday afternoon, but will shift to the south rapidly in the evening and overnight before parking once again over some of the south towns, where four to nine additional inches of snow could fall through Sunday.
wnypapers.com
Hochul updates New Yorkers on state response to historic winter storm that brought more than 6 feet of snow
State agency emergency response assets continue to assist localities with cleanup and restoration efforts; more than 100 National Guard members deployed to Erie County to assist residents and local storm response. √ New York State Thruway now open to all traffic; all commercial vehicle travel restrictions have been lifted; Exit...
