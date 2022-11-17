Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Neighbors in Oswego County prepare for the snow
OSWEGO, N.Y. — Neighbors in Oswego were hit by snow and not many were excited to see it, but even though they weren't smiling, some don't think this was the worst it's been and is prepared to battle the snowflakes compiling on the roads. Collen Shannon has lived in...
Make The Most Of Thanksgiving Break With These Festive Events
OSWEGO COUNTY – Communities throughout Oswego County kick off the holiday season with festive activities, several happening right after Thanksgiving. Take advantage of the variety of family-fun events being held across the county, including Christmas tree lightings, craft fairs and more. If you enjoy looking at Christmas lights, join...
cnycentral.com
Heavy lake snow continues tonight with another foot or more for some areas by sunrise
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- After seeing heavy lake effect snow in western and northern New York late last week and this weekend, parts of CNY are now dealing with the lake snow. Most of Sunday morning and afternoon a fairly healthy lake effect snow band was moving slowly southward through Oswego and Oneida counties.
Mayor Michaels Speaks To Fulton Lions Club
FULTON – Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels made a presentation recently at the November Fulton Lions Club meeting on the progress of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects, upcoming special events, and additional beautification projects. Michaels, who is also a Fulton Lion, explained the different phases of construction in...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: November 13 – November 19
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. The Fulton Block Builder (FBB) program was recently honored to be selected as an “Economic Champion” by CenterState CEO. Full story here. Members of the Fulton Police Department are wearing camouflage pants and...
Florida Meteorologist Roasts Upstate New York With Hilarious Facebook Post
It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
James Coleman: Well-known Syracuse florist, golfer, lover of cats, Oneida Lake enthusiast
James P. Coleman, 1928-2022: Syracuse-area florist, golfer, lover of cats, Oneida Lake enthusiast. Editor’s note: This is a weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. James “Jim” Coleman wore many hats during his life. If you purchase a product...
David Francis Loveland Sr.
OSWEGO – David “Dave” Francis Loveland Sr., age 74, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his home. Dave was born in Auburn, New York, to the late Whitman and Muriel (MacDavit) Loveland Jr. He was also predeceased by his sister, Deborah Millard.
Dolores M. Joy
OSWEGO – Dolores M. Joy, of Oswego, New York, passed away on November 17, 2022, at home. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late James and Mary (Castiglia) Joy. Dolores worked as a secretary and did accounting for Syracuse and Oswego Motor Lines, for 35 years. She had a passion for animals and loved her dogs and cats very much. She also enjoyed gardening.
Rochester man killed when hit by plow in Macedon
The driver of the plow remained on scene and the investigation is ongoing.
Former Oswego County Sheriff Todd Recognized With Building Dedication
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Public Safety Building has been dedicated in honor of former Oswego County Sheriff Reuel “Moe” Todd. Todd was employed with the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 45 years in various roles, including as a deputy, sergeant, investigator, undersheriff and sheriff before his retirement in 2019. A ceremony was held at the Oswego County Public Safety Building, with many in attendance and multiple speakers.
wwnytv.com
Dealing with almost 5 feet of snow in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In the streets of Watertown, you would have found a tractor trailer stuck on the road, people digging out of their driveways and even one nearby home damaged by the accumulation. But through it all, people’s thoughts on the storm vary, it depends on who...
cnycentral.com
Lake snow is on the move with up to two feet or more likely in parts of CNY by Monday AM
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- While CNY has been a spectator to this latest major lake effect snow event, Western & Northern NY have already received several feet of snow. Over 6 feet in some areas! The lake effect snow up north is now on the move back into CNY. Here's a look...
Celebrating 75th Anniversary Of First Open House At Richardson-Bates House Museum December 4
OSWEGO – The Oswego County Historical Society (OCHS) cordially invites the public to celebrate the holiday season for the annual Victorian Christmas Open House at the Richardson-Bates House Museum at 135 E. Third St. in Oswego on Sunday, December 4 from 1 to 5 p.m. The theme for this...
iheartoswego.com
Lori J. Dawson – November 16, 2022
Lori J. Dawson, 63 of Oswego Died unexpectedly Wednesday evening at her home. She was born in Manhattan, Kansas and was the daughter of the late Diane (William) Kunzwiler. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Dawson is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Lawrence...
cnycentral.com
Eric Devendorf helps hundreds of families at 5th annual Turkey Drive
Syracuse, NY — For the 5th year, former Syracuse basketball star Eric Devendorf spent a Saturday morning repaying the kindness of a community that showed him so much. Less than a week removed from Thanksgiving day Devendorf, through his ED23HOOPS organization, gave away over 200 turkey dinners to families in need in the City of Syracuse.
Naples house declared ‘total loss’ after fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residential fire in Naples early Saturday morning on County Road 33. Fire personnel were unable to save the house from being a total loss, deputies said. According to deputies, John Lanel, 55, is the single occupant of the house and […]
Winter Wear Giveaway At East Park In Oswego On Thursday
OSWEGO – This Thursday, November 17 from 11 to 3 p.m. winter coats, hats, scarves, mittens, and more will be given away at Washington Square Park (East Park) in Oswego. This event is hosted and supported by a group of local non-profit organizations and businesses, including The Desens House (desenshouse.org), Bridge to Hope, Second Chances, Fruit Valley Orchard, The Connection Point Inc., Upward Graphics, VOW Foundation, and Elim Grace Church.
wwnytv.com
Watertown building opens as temporary homeless shelter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A temporary place for the homeless to stay has opened in Watertown. It comes a day after tarps were put up to shield homeless people living in tents at Butler Pavilion from the snowstorm. A building on Main Avenue, owned by developer PJ Simao, was...
