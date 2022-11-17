ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

cnycentral.com

Neighbors in Oswego County prepare for the snow

OSWEGO, N.Y. — Neighbors in Oswego were hit by snow and not many were excited to see it, but even though they weren't smiling, some don't think this was the worst it's been and is prepared to battle the snowflakes compiling on the roads. Collen Shannon has lived in...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Mayor Michaels Speaks To Fulton Lions Club

FULTON – Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels made a presentation recently at the November Fulton Lions Club meeting on the progress of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects, upcoming special events, and additional beautification projects. Michaels, who is also a Fulton Lion, explained the different phases of construction in...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

David Francis Loveland Sr.

OSWEGO – David “Dave” Francis Loveland Sr., age 74, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his home. Dave was born in Auburn, New York, to the late Whitman and Muriel (MacDavit) Loveland Jr. He was also predeceased by his sister, Deborah Millard.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Dolores M. Joy

OSWEGO – Dolores M. Joy, of Oswego, New York, passed away on November 17, 2022, at home. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late James and Mary (Castiglia) Joy. Dolores worked as a secretary and did accounting for Syracuse and Oswego Motor Lines, for 35 years. She had a passion for animals and loved her dogs and cats very much. She also enjoyed gardening.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Former Oswego County Sheriff Todd Recognized With Building Dedication

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Public Safety Building has been dedicated in honor of former Oswego County Sheriff Reuel “Moe” Todd. Todd was employed with the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 45 years in various roles, including as a deputy, sergeant, investigator, undersheriff and sheriff before his retirement in 2019. A ceremony was held at the Oswego County Public Safety Building, with many in attendance and multiple speakers.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Dealing with almost 5 feet of snow in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In the streets of Watertown, you would have found a tractor trailer stuck on the road, people digging out of their driveways and even one nearby home damaged by the accumulation. But through it all, people’s thoughts on the storm vary, it depends on who...
WATERTOWN, NY
iheartoswego.com

Lori J. Dawson – November 16, 2022

Lori J. Dawson, 63 of Oswego Died unexpectedly Wednesday evening at her home. She was born in Manhattan, Kansas and was the daughter of the late Diane (William) Kunzwiler. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Dawson is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Lawrence...
OSWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

Eric Devendorf helps hundreds of families at 5th annual Turkey Drive

Syracuse, NY — For the 5th year, former Syracuse basketball star Eric Devendorf spent a Saturday morning repaying the kindness of a community that showed him so much. Less than a week removed from Thanksgiving day Devendorf, through his ED23HOOPS organization, gave away over 200 turkey dinners to families in need in the City of Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
News 8 WROC

Naples house declared ‘total loss’ after fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residential fire in Naples early Saturday morning on County Road 33. Fire personnel were unable to save the house from being a total loss, deputies said. According to deputies, John Lanel, 55, is the single occupant of the house and […]
NAPLES, NY
Oswego County Today

Winter Wear Giveaway At East Park In Oswego On Thursday

OSWEGO – This Thursday, November 17 from 11 to 3 p.m. winter coats, hats, scarves, mittens, and more will be given away at Washington Square Park (East Park) in Oswego. This event is hosted and supported by a group of local non-profit organizations and businesses, including The Desens House (desenshouse.org), Bridge to Hope, Second Chances, Fruit Valley Orchard, The Connection Point Inc., Upward Graphics, VOW Foundation, and Elim Grace Church.
OSWEGO, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown building opens as temporary homeless shelter

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A temporary place for the homeless to stay has opened in Watertown. It comes a day after tarps were put up to shield homeless people living in tents at Butler Pavilion from the snowstorm. A building on Main Avenue, owned by developer PJ Simao, was...
WATERTOWN, NY
Fulton, NY
