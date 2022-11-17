ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Herald-Journal

USU football: Aggies rally past Spartans, achieve bowl eligibility

It certainly wasn't easy, but the Aggies were able to give their small but impactful senior class the proper send-off they were hoping for. Calvin Tyler Jr. rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns --- and final of which was the go-ahead score with 2:49 remaining in the fourth quarter --- to help propel Utah State to a hard-fought 35-31 victory over San Jose State in a Mountain West football game on a frigid late Saturday night in front of an announced crowd of 13,677 at Maverik Stadium.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

USU football: Aggies to honor small but impactful senior class Saturday

To say the final home game of the 2022 college football season is an important one for Utah State might be a bit of an understatement. For starters, USU would achieve bowl eligibility for the 10th time in a 12-year span by defeating an already bowl eligible San Jose State squad on Saturday night at Maverik Stadium. Additionally, a victory over the Spartans would ensure a winning season at home for the Aggies, who are 3-2 on Merlin Olsen Field heading into Saturday’s showdown.
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

Weber State to host North Dakota in FCS playoffs

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Coming off a 9-2 season, the Weber State football team received an at-large bid and will open the FCS playoffs Saturday at home against North Dakota. The Wildcats were hoping for a first round bye, but will instead have to play the 7-4 Fighting Hawks at Stewart Stadium at 2:00 […]
OGDEN, UT
Herald-Journal

USU men's basketball: Team effort got Aggies through first road game

There were a number of Aggies that came through when needed Thursday night in Utah State’s first road game of the young men’s basketball season. In the end, it proved to be just enough as the Aggies left southern California with a 91-89 overtime win. Steven Ashworth hit a shot just inside the 3-point line with 3.9 seconds left in overtime to beat San Diego at Jenny Craig Pavilion in front of an announced 954 fans.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Prep girls hoops: Pirates off to 2-0 start; Preston earned first win

One Franklin County high school girls basketball program is off to a solid start, while the other came through with a breakthrough performance in its third game of the season. West Side kicked off its 2022-23 campaign with victories over a pair of 1A programs in Rockland and Grace, while Preston bounced back from back-to-back loses by beating Burley by a 51-46 scoreline Thursday on the road.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
Herald-Journal

LaMar James Ashby and Alice Julene Winter Ashby's 70th anniversary

The children of LaMar James and Alice Julene Winter Ashby are pleased to announce their parent’s 70th wedding anniversary. LaMar and Julene were married Nov. 26, 1952, in the Logan Temple. They have lived in Fielding, Georgia, Logan, Tremonton, Wellsville and Newton. LaMar was born in Fielding, Utah, on...
LOGAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Devil’s Slide in Weber County not so accessible now

WEBER CANYON, Utah, Nov. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has begun repairs to the Devil’s Slide bridge, closing the main access to the startling formation on the hillside above until spring. Repairs to the aging, nearly 100-year-old bridge are expected to take an...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

One Wasatch Front county sees year-over-year drop in home prices

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It hasn’t happened for a long time. A county along the Wasatch Front actually recorded a drop in housing prices year over year. According to the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, Weber County’s median price for a single-family home was $409,000 last month. That’s down from $410,000 in October 2021 – a decrease of 0.24 percent.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Suspects identified after burglary at church meeting house

PERRY, Utah — Police in Perry, Utah say they’ve identified the juveniles responsible for a recent burglary. The burglary, as well as vandalism, happened on Nov. 11 at a meeting house of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The damage to the meeting house is extensive,...
PERRY, UT
Gephardt Daily

PERRY, UT

