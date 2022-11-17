Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
USU football: Aggies rally past Spartans, achieve bowl eligibility
It certainly wasn't easy, but the Aggies were able to give their small but impactful senior class the proper send-off they were hoping for. Calvin Tyler Jr. rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns --- and final of which was the go-ahead score with 2:49 remaining in the fourth quarter --- to help propel Utah State to a hard-fought 35-31 victory over San Jose State in a Mountain West football game on a frigid late Saturday night in front of an announced crowd of 13,677 at Maverik Stadium.
Herald-Journal
USU football: Aggies to honor small but impactful senior class Saturday
To say the final home game of the 2022 college football season is an important one for Utah State might be a bit of an understatement. For starters, USU would achieve bowl eligibility for the 10th time in a 12-year span by defeating an already bowl eligible San Jose State squad on Saturday night at Maverik Stadium. Additionally, a victory over the Spartans would ensure a winning season at home for the Aggies, who are 3-2 on Merlin Olsen Field heading into Saturday’s showdown.
Weber State to host North Dakota in FCS playoffs
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Coming off a 9-2 season, the Weber State football team received an at-large bid and will open the FCS playoffs Saturday at home against North Dakota. The Wildcats were hoping for a first round bye, but will instead have to play the 7-4 Fighting Hawks at Stewart Stadium at 2:00 […]
Herald-Journal
USU men's basketball: Team effort got Aggies through first road game
There were a number of Aggies that came through when needed Thursday night in Utah State’s first road game of the young men’s basketball season. In the end, it proved to be just enough as the Aggies left southern California with a 91-89 overtime win. Steven Ashworth hit a shot just inside the 3-point line with 3.9 seconds left in overtime to beat San Diego at Jenny Craig Pavilion in front of an announced 954 fans.
Herald-Journal
Prep girls hoops: Pirates off to 2-0 start; Preston earned first win
One Franklin County high school girls basketball program is off to a solid start, while the other came through with a breakthrough performance in its third game of the season. West Side kicked off its 2022-23 campaign with victories over a pair of 1A programs in Rockland and Grace, while Preston bounced back from back-to-back loses by beating Burley by a 51-46 scoreline Thursday on the road.
Herald-Journal
LaMar James Ashby and Alice Julene Winter Ashby's 70th anniversary
The children of LaMar James and Alice Julene Winter Ashby are pleased to announce their parent’s 70th wedding anniversary. LaMar and Julene were married Nov. 26, 1952, in the Logan Temple. They have lived in Fielding, Georgia, Logan, Tremonton, Wellsville and Newton. LaMar was born in Fielding, Utah, on...
Earthquake country: Are Utahns prepared for the ‘big one?’
Early in the morning on Nov. 12, 2022, Brigham City was hit with a 3.6 magnitude earthquake, making it one of five earthquakes around a magnitude of 3.0 since the month started.
Family of Utah man thankful he survived extreme crash in Bountiful
A truly heartbreaking car accident in Bountiful late Friday night left an 18-year-old dead and another man facing a long recovery.
Gephardt Daily
Devil’s Slide in Weber County not so accessible now
WEBER CANYON, Utah, Nov. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has begun repairs to the Devil’s Slide bridge, closing the main access to the startling formation on the hillside above until spring. Repairs to the aging, nearly 100-year-old bridge are expected to take an...
Large police presence to incident in Ogden on Harrison boulevard
A large police presence is responding to an incident in Ogden near the corner of 36 Street and Harrison boulevard.
kmyu.tv
Highway Patrol troopers stop alleged DUI driver traveling over 120 mph in northern Utah
WELLSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A driver was arrested after Utah Highway Patrol troopers said they were stopped while traveling 121 miles per hour through a curved road. Officials said they stopped the driver in Cache County early Saturday morning and could smell alcohol from the vehicle. More from 2News.
kjzz.com
One Wasatch Front county sees year-over-year drop in home prices
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It hasn’t happened for a long time. A county along the Wasatch Front actually recorded a drop in housing prices year over year. According to the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, Weber County’s median price for a single-family home was $409,000 last month. That’s down from $410,000 in October 2021 – a decrease of 0.24 percent.
kslnewsradio.com
Suspects identified after burglary at church meeting house
PERRY, Utah — Police in Perry, Utah say they’ve identified the juveniles responsible for a recent burglary. The burglary, as well as vandalism, happened on Nov. 11 at a meeting house of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The damage to the meeting house is extensive,...
Weber High School students in custody after leading police on chase
Four Weber High School students were taken into custody after leading police on a chase that ended in an accident.
One dead after accidental shooting in Ogden
One person died from an accidental gunshot wound around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Ogden Police.
Costco Wholesale opens another new store in Utah
Costco Wholesale just opened another new store location in Utah this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, November 18, 2022, the popular discount warehouse chain Costco Wholesale celebrated the grand opening of its newest Utah store location in Logan.
Gephardt Daily
Multiple agencies respond, find no victims after rollover crash in Willard
WILLARD, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Willard City Fire officials dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover on the west side of Interstate 15 Sunday found no victims in or near a pickup truck that rolled into a canal. “Upon arrival, no occupants were found so we searched the...
Gephardt Daily
UHP: Driver stopped for alleged DUI while driving 121 mph in Cache County
WELLSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper stopped a speeder near Wellsville going nearly double the speed limit with a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit. The stop happened at 12:02 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 89-91 in Cache County. “Early this...
kvnutalk
Daines talks city events and the ongoing dispute with the railroad – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Logan Mayor Holly Daines returned to KVNU’s For the People program this past Wednesday for her monthly Speak to the Mayor hour. She said there are more events planned as the city transitions into late November. “On the Saturday after Thanksgiving, the Center Street Christmas Parade...
Gephardt Daily
Perry PD: Vandals who sacked LDS wardhouse last week identified
PERRY, Utah, Nov. 17,2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police believe they have solved the vandalism of an LDS wardhouse here that was bad enough to cancel Sunday services. Thursday morning Perry police said they have served multiple search warrants stemming from the Nov. 11 break-in and vandalism of the church at 900 W 2450 S, according to a post on social media.
