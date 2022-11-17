ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Volunteers plant more than 200 trees in Paradise over the weekend

PARADISE, Calif. - Rebuilding continues in Paradise as dozens of volunteers planted trees on over the weekend. About 120 people spent their weekend on the ridge to help plant trees within the Camp Fire burn scar at Noble Park. The Paradise Recreation and Park District (PRPD) oversees six undeveloped parks, one of them being Noble.
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Red Bluff home destroyed by fire

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A home was destroyed by fire in Tehama County Sunday night. CAL FIRE Dispatch said the fire was reported just before 7 p.m.Sunday on in West Red Bluff on Ridge Road near Wayne Avenue. A double-wide trailer was destroyed. No injuries were reported. CAL FIRE was...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tents burn in fire at Chico’s Depot Park

CHICO, Calif. - Fire crews put out a fire at Depot Park in Chico Friday morning. Crews said three tents and the belonging inside burned. The call was first reported just after 8 a.m. Crews had the fire out within minutes after they arrived. The Chico Fire Department said there...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Phase one of rebuilding Honey Run Covered Bridge officially complete

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Honey Run Covered Bridge is one step closer to its recovering process. Phase one of the recovery is officially completed after the Honey Run Covered Bridge Association reached the needed $1.2 million in funding. The association hopes to start phase two by next summer. Honey...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Vegetation fire breaks out Monday morning at Dog Island Park in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A vegetation fire broke out early Monday morning at Dog Island Park in Red Bluff. The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. Monday morning. CAL FIRE Tehama Glenn unit found the fire burning in an area known to be a homeless camp. Fire crews tell Action News Now it appears to be a warming fire.
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Veterinarian shortage may be impacting your pets health

When Gina Victor noticed her dog Toby was struggling to breathe, "I called at least 15-20 vets from Oroville to Paradise to Durham, to Orland and nobody would take him." Butte County is experiencing a shortage in veterinarians. The only 24 hour emergency clinic in Butte County, no longer providing that service.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Crews extinguish fire at Teichert Ponds Friday morning

CHICO, Calif. - Fire crews put out a fire at Teichert Ponds in Chico Friday morning. Crews responded to the Chico Bike Path off Humboldt Road and found a fire at a small encampment. Firefighters told Action News Now it was a cooking fire and confirmed propane explosions. No one...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man in Thursday night head-on crash on Skyway in critical condition

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A 20-year-old man is in critical condition Friday morning after a crash on Skyway Thursday night. Enloe Medical Center confirmed to Action News Now that Ethan Wells of Chico is in critical condition following a head-on crash at about 5 p.m. Thursday. Tyler Vincent, 18 of...
CHICO, CA
ABC10

Yuba City Police make arrest in 1999 cold case homicide

YUBA CITY, Calif. — After evading law enforcement for more than two decades, the suspect in the 1999 killing of Blanca Duenas-Arellano was arrested and extradited to the United States Friday, Yuba City Police officials said. Police believe Francisco Arellano, now 51, killed his estranged wife, Blanca Duenas-Arellano in...
YUBA CITY, CA
krcrtv.com

Anderson fire crews knock down apartment fire

ANDERSON, CALIF. — A structure fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Anderson has been put out thanks to the coordinated effort of fire crews. The fire began sometime this afternoon, but so far, no injuries have been reported. CAL FIRE, as well as the Redding and Anderson fire departments responded to the blaze, and were able to contain it and evacuate nearby apartment units.
ANDERSON, CA
Paradise Post

DA: Camp Fire fraudster says lawyer’s boyfriend threatened him while they were both in jail

OROVILLE — A man who was convicted last month of fraud related to the 2018 Camp Fire had his sentencing delayed on Wednesday after he fired his attorney. Kipp Ford, 40, who used to live in Gridley and Chico, was convicted last month of construction fraud, embezzlement, contracting without a license in a disaster zone, failing to appear in court and filing false documents with the court. Ford was due to be sentenced Wednesday, but his sentencing was continued after he fired his attorney, according to a press release from Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

3 election races remain close in Butte County after Friday's update

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Election’s Office updated Nov. 8 election numbers Friday afternoon. There are several close races in the county, including Oroville Mayor, Chico City Council District 3 and Chico Unified School Board Member TA 5. Oroville City Councilmember David Pittman has a lead over...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Dark Reading

County of Tehama, Calif., Identifies and Addresses Data Security Incident

RED BLUFF, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today, the County of Tehama, Calif. announced that it has addressed a data security incident that resulted in unauthorized access to files on its systems. On Aug. 19, 2022, the County of Tehama concluded its investigation of a data security incident...
TEHAMA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico man arrested after chase in stolen vehicle

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man was arrested after a high-speed chase in Lassen County on Monday, according to the CHP. At about 1:50 p.m. on Monday, an officer driving east on Highway 36 near Devils Corral saw a gray Chevrolet Tahoe facing east in the westbound lane. The...
CHICO, CA
KTLA

Missing California girl found dead in wooded area

Authorities say a missing 16-year-old California girl has been found dead in a wooded area less than a mile from the where she was last seen. The Sacramento Bee reports that her body was found Friday afternoon and identified by the sheriff’s office in Nevada County northeast of Sacramento. The cause of death was not immediately known […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA

