Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc57.com
Former Notre Dame women's basketball star honored
NOTRE DAME, Ind. --- Sunday’s Notre Dame women’s basketball game against Ball State began with a Ring of Honor induction ceremony; a new banner was hung to honor a former player that still holds records in the program and played a major role in its success to this day.
Look: College Football World Is Loving The Notre Dame Snow Game
This week's slate of college football games is providing some fan-favorite snow game action. The snow is coming down hard in South Bend for today's matchup between Notre Dame and Boston College. It's difficult to see through the thick flurries as the No. 18 Fighting Irish hold a 44-0 lead over the visiting Eagles.
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Beat Boston College
It was a dominant win for Notre Dame on Senior Day over Boston College. Following the 44-0 victory, Marcus Freeman addressed the media. Irish Illustrated put together every quote. OPENING STATEMENT…. Man, what a win. What a way to go out for this season at Notre Dame Stadium. We spent...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: The forgettable game that will be unforgettable
In the grand scheme of things, Notre Dame’s 44-0 shutout victory over a three win Boston College Eagles team doesn’t really move the needle. It certainly doesn’t fall into the category that Notre Dame’s win over the Clemson Tigers currently resides. No one outside of the Irish bubble cares that Notre Dame beat Boston College or that it was a shutout — and that’s fine.
WATCH: Tyree TD; Notre Dame embarrassing Boston College at halftime
Matt Salerno had a nice 28-yard punt return to put Notre Dame in great shape at the Boston College 49-yard line with 2:10 left in the first half. On 1st and 10, Chris Tyree ran up the middle, made a guy miss, and picked up up 26 yards to the BC 23-yard line. On 1st and 10, Drew Pyne threw high toward Michael Mayer. On 2nd and 10, Pyne hit Jayden Thomas over the middle for the first and and an 11-yard pickup. On 1st and 10 from the BC 12, Pyne handed to Chris Tyree who went untouched into the end zone.
PHOTOS: Recruits on campus for Notre Dame vs. Boston College
Class of 2024 four-star running back Aneyas Williams. Class of 2023 four-star defensive lineman Armel Mukam. Class of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Charles Jagusah. Class of 2024 three-star defensive lineman Cooper Ackerman. Class of 2024 safety Koi Perich. Class of 2023 safety Luke Talich. SLIDE 9 of 10. Armel Mukam,...
abc57.com
Cold weather leaves Fighting Irish fans unphased ahead of historic rivalry game
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- The gameday forecast is looking frigid for Saturday's matchup between Notre Dame and Boston College. But fans are largely unphased by the weather. Fran Perry traveled all the way from warm, sunny Florida for the last home game of the season. "I've seen Notre Dame play many...
WNDU
Preparing for snow ahead of the Boston College vs. Notre Dame game
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday’s game aims to be the first and last snowy home game this season!. Fans shouldn’t have much of a problem getting into tailgate lots and finding their spot, but it’s always important to remember to drive slowly in slippery conditions. The...
abc57.com
Football, Medicine and a Heisman Trophy: One Chicago family's connection to Notre Dame
NOTRE DAME, Ind. -- For some, a school is more than just a place to learn. For some, it’s about a legacy. Richard Marshall Cronin was a walk-on starter at the University of Notre Dame in 1945. “He saw that quarterback coming at him and said, ‘I wasn’t going...
abc57.com
Coming up on this week’s ABC57 Kickoff: Notre Dame vs. Boston College
Take a look at what's to come on this week's edition of ABC57 Kickoff!. Catch the ABC57 Kickoff team as they go LIVE from Notre Dame's campus just before the Fighting Irish take on Boston College at Notre Dame Stadium. Watch ABC57 Kickoff from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
abc57.com
Bettis on a Bus: the game that wasn't
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Legendary Notre Dame running back Jerome Bettis told ABC57 Kickoff's Allison Hayes that Boston College has always stung a little bit but not because he played against the eagles in the infamous 1993 upset game. It's because he didn't. "Well, here's the rough part with...
abc57.com
Irish football players visit Ronald McDonald House at Beacon Children's Hospital
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman spent this season teaching not only the fundamentals of football to his players but that they can have an even bigger impact off the field. Every Friday before home games this season, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman and...
22 WSBT
New Prairie heading to 4A state finals after comeback win in semi-state
KOKOMO — New Prairie will play for the 4A state title. The Cougars beat Kokomo in the semi-state, 10-9. scoring all ten points in the final five minutes. New Prairie will play East Central in the 4A state championship game next Friday at 3 PM at Lucas Oil Stadium.
abc57.com
High schoolers spend summer conducting cancer research at Notre Dame's Harper Cancer Research Institute
NOTRE DAME, Ind. -- The Harper Cancer Research Institute at Notre Dame is changing the way we fight cancer through innovative research, and now local high schoolers are getting the chance to pave the way toward a brighter future. The Research Cures Cancer Corps has been in the works for...
Battle Creek, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Edwardsburg High School football team will have a game with South Christian High School on November 19, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
‘Know that you are never alone’: Community, family mourns loss of ND sophomore
James “Jake” Blaauboer passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 11. Blaauboer was a sophomore at Notre Dame, veteran of the U.S. Army and avid runner, but most importantly, he was a brother, a son and a friend. Born in December 1995, Blaauboer grew up in upstate New York...
onefootdown.com
WEATHER REPORT UPDATE FOR NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL... Looks like a snow bowl
The weather forecast has changed for Saturday, and could impact the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Boston College Eagles. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY... WHAT... Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds...
abc57.com
Toys for Tots softball tournament spreads Christmas cheer
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- You may not have heard of the magic of Christmas starting on the softball diamond, but that’s where volunteer softball players from the Michiana area came together at Boehm Park in South Bend for a cheerful cause; for the annual Toys for Tots Ugly Christmas Sweater Draft Tournament!
abc57.com
South Bend Cubs release Marvel-inspired merchandise
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - New Marvel-inspired South Bend Cubs merchandise is now available online and at the Cubs team store just in time for the holiday season. The South Bend Cubs unveiled its new Marvel-inspired logo during New York Comic Con in October. The logo is part of the "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" program in conjunction with Marvel Entertainment and Minor League Baseball.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Colby and Jack
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Colby and Jack!. Colby and Jack cat brothers who have grown up together and are looking for a home together. To adopt Colby,...
Comments / 0