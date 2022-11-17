ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Former Notre Dame women's basketball star honored

NOTRE DAME, Ind. --- Sunday’s Notre Dame women’s basketball game against Ball State began with a Ring of Honor induction ceremony; a new banner was hung to honor a former player that still holds records in the program and played a major role in its success to this day.
Notre Dame Football: The forgettable game that will be unforgettable

In the grand scheme of things, Notre Dame’s 44-0 shutout victory over a three win Boston College Eagles team doesn’t really move the needle. It certainly doesn’t fall into the category that Notre Dame’s win over the Clemson Tigers currently resides. No one outside of the Irish bubble cares that Notre Dame beat Boston College or that it was a shutout — and that’s fine.
WATCH: Tyree TD; Notre Dame embarrassing Boston College at halftime

Matt Salerno had a nice 28-yard punt return to put Notre Dame in great shape at the Boston College 49-yard line with 2:10 left in the first half. On 1st and 10, Chris Tyree ran up the middle, made a guy miss, and picked up up 26 yards to the BC 23-yard line. On 1st and 10, Drew Pyne threw high toward Michael Mayer. On 2nd and 10, Pyne hit Jayden Thomas over the middle for the first and and an 11-yard pickup. On 1st and 10 from the BC 12, Pyne handed to Chris Tyree who went untouched into the end zone.
PHOTOS: Recruits on campus for Notre Dame vs. Boston College

Class of 2024 four-star running back Aneyas Williams. Class of 2023 four-star defensive lineman Armel Mukam. Class of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Charles Jagusah. Class of 2024 three-star defensive lineman Cooper Ackerman. Class of 2024 safety Koi Perich. Class of 2023 safety Luke Talich. SLIDE 9 of 10. Armel Mukam,...
Bettis on a Bus: the game that wasn't

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Legendary Notre Dame running back Jerome Bettis told ABC57 Kickoff's Allison Hayes that Boston College has always stung a little bit but not because he played against the eagles in the infamous 1993 upset game. It's because he didn't. "Well, here's the rough part with...
Battle Creek, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Edwardsburg High School football team will have a game with South Christian High School on November 19, 2022, 10:00:00.
Toys for Tots softball tournament spreads Christmas cheer

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- You may not have heard of the magic of Christmas starting on the softball diamond, but that’s where volunteer softball players from the Michiana area came together at Boehm Park in South Bend for a cheerful cause; for the annual Toys for Tots Ugly Christmas Sweater Draft Tournament!
South Bend Cubs release Marvel-inspired merchandise

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - New Marvel-inspired South Bend Cubs merchandise is now available online and at the Cubs team store just in time for the holiday season. The South Bend Cubs unveiled its new Marvel-inspired logo during New York Comic Con in October. The logo is part of the "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" program in conjunction with Marvel Entertainment and Minor League Baseball.
2nd Chance Pet: Colby and Jack

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Colby and Jack!. Colby and Jack cat brothers who have grown up together and are looking for a home together. To adopt Colby,...
