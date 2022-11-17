Matt Salerno had a nice 28-yard punt return to put Notre Dame in great shape at the Boston College 49-yard line with 2:10 left in the first half. On 1st and 10, Chris Tyree ran up the middle, made a guy miss, and picked up up 26 yards to the BC 23-yard line. On 1st and 10, Drew Pyne threw high toward Michael Mayer. On 2nd and 10, Pyne hit Jayden Thomas over the middle for the first and and an 11-yard pickup. On 1st and 10 from the BC 12, Pyne handed to Chris Tyree who went untouched into the end zone.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO