Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
High Rated Restaurant Hit With 17 Health ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
How to Celebrate the Holidays in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Risks Poisoning Customers, Hit With 23 ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Wins 'Best Roast Beef' Award From PETAGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
arizonasuntimes.com
Tucson Ban on Landlords Considering Income Could Hobble Its City Budget
An Arizona lawmaker wants the state Attorney General’s office to investigate an action taken by the City of Tucson. Arizona House Speaker-elect Ben Toma, R-Peoria, filed an SB 1487 complaint with the Arizona Attorney General on Wednesday, asking the office to investigate Tucson’s policy forbidding landlords from considering people’s sources of income on rental housing applications. Toma wants the Attorney General’s office to investigate whether this violates state law.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Abuse of power and lack of accountability on the University of Arizona campus
The Interim Associate Vice Provost of the University of Arizona's Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Maribel Alvarez, called the police on Kai Leigh Harriott, a Black, disabled queer student. The incident took place on Sept. 30, at the Martin Luther King building. The MLK building is home to African...
allsportstucson.com
Legendary coach, mentor, teacher and friend Mary Hines passed away at the age of 93
Legendary coach, mentor, teacher and friend Mary Hines passed away Sunday at the age of 93. Hines was a standout swimmer who captured several youth championships, setting a Southern Arizona record in the 100 Freestyle at age 17, beating University of Arizona swimmers along the way. She also helped lead the Rec Center Girls softball team to a City Championship in 1944 over the Convair Queens, hitting five home runs in the series, when she was 16. Oh, and she took second place in a 4th of July bicycle race at the age of 13. Even better, Hines won a Halloween Costume contest at age 12 dressed as a witch in the Tucson Mardi Gras Parade.
Help Wanted: Workers remain in high demand across Pima County
Some big box retailers are hiring employees for the holiday season, but they’re not the only ones. Most industries continue to have a need for workers right now
insidetucsonbusiness.com
New security business opens in Tucson
Lionheart Security Services expanded into Tucson, bringing its customer service-focused security, training and consulting to the area. Since its inception in 2010, Lionheart Security Services has strived to meet and exceed client expectations. CEO Bill Herzog said they accomplish this by utilizing internal and external active management techniques focusing their...
US Border Patrol holds summit for Missing Migrant Program
The U.S. Border Patrol and their partners share the dangers of crossing the border and how to save lives.
azpm.org
Pima Supervisors take "baby steps" on homelessness
Pima County Supervisors are taking what they call "baby steps" to address what's being described as an epidemic of homelessness and drug use in Tucson. Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting wasn't supposed to be a public hearing about homelessness, but it turned into one. At least a dozen people, many wearing black t-shirts from the Tucson Crime Free Coalition, spoke during Call to the Audience, describing aggressive panhandlers, drug paraphernalia and human waste around their businesses.
KOLD-TV
Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
Tucson Festival of Books reveals lineup of authors
Some of the authors revealed include J.A. Jance, Craig Johnson, Thomas Perry, and Luis Alberto Urrea.
KOLD-TV
Tucson man charged with bank robberies in Arizona, Texas
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing federal charges after he allegedly robbed two banks in two different states in September. Court documents say Sherman Edward Lester, Jr. ,45, robbed an GECU Credit Union at gunpoint in El Paso on Sept. 2. He also reportedly robbed...
azpm.org
The Buzz: Sunshine Mile project complete after years of work
Downtown Tucson is seen in the distance from the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Country Club Road. Your browser does not support the audio element. On its face, the widening of Broadway Boulevard between Country Club Road and Euclid Avenue does not look like a long-running project. Construction began in 2019 and officials held a ribbon cutting in October.
allsportstucson.com
Football Playoffs: Salpointe, Marana and Canyon del Oro advance; Pusch Ridge and Willcox up next
6A: No. 7 Salpointe 36, No. 10 Williams Field 33 (2 OT) 4A: No. 6 Canyon del Oro 13, No. 11 St. Mary’s 7. 3A: No. 3 Pusch Ridge (11-1) vs. No. 2 Mesa Eastmark (11-1) at Mountain Pointe, 2 p.m. 2A: No. 4 Willcox (9-2) vs. No. 1...
High Rated Restaurant Hit With 17 Health Violations
A local restaurant didn't perform well on its health inspection.Portuguese Gravity/Unsplash. Even the highest-rated and reviewed restaurants can falter when it comes to their health inspection. Locations can look pristine and picture-perfect, and yet be hit with violation after violation. All of that is true with one particular Tucson restaurant, which has exceptional ratings across the board, including a perfect 5 on Yelp and 4.9 on Google. Even the best user reviews are not able to save a restaurant from less-than-desirable results when the health inspector stops by.
KVIA
Tucson man arrested for September GECU robbery
EL PASO, Texas -- Federal officials have arrested a Tucson man for the September robbery of a GECU in east El Paso. According to officials, 45-year-old Sherman Edward Lester Jr. robbed the GECU credit union at gun point and got away with an undisclosed sum of money. Lester remains in...
azpm.org
Thousands prepare for 2022 El Tour de Tucson
The 39th El Tour de Tucson is this weekend. Arizona’s largest and longest-running bicycling event is held on the Saturday before Thanksgiving every year. The event also raises money for more than two dozen non-profits in Tucson and southern Arizona. El Tour brings 10,000 cyclists of all ages and...
roselawgroupreporter.com
New report documents $80 million in taxpayer savings through municipal fleet electrification
Ten of Arizona’s largest municipalities could save a combined total of $80 million by replacing retiring light-duty cars and trucks with electric vehicles (EVs) over the next decade, according to new research by the Arizona PIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group. Each of the 10 municipalities surveyed – from the West to the East Valley and Phoenix and Tucson – would save money over the lifetime of light-duty vehicles by “going electric.”
KOLD-TV
Oro Valley deciding fate of Vistoso Trail
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It has gone from a golf course in Oro Valley to a nature preserve. But now the big question is: Where does the Vistoso Trail go next?. This area was once a beautiful golf course and now it’s slated to be preserved for nature. But what does that exactly entail?
U.S. Border Patrol welcomes K9 Bear
The United States Border Patrol's Tucson Sector is welcoming a new member to its team. Agents say the K9 was donated from The Johnson Family Special Needs Trust.
Denver sandwich chain Quiznos plans major Arizona expansion
Denver-based quick-service sandwich chain Quiznos has signed a deal to swiftly grow the brand in Arizona.
shsthepapercut.com
Tucson Rent Is Rising
Reports are showing that all rent costs across the nation are dropping. They have dipped down due to the pandemic, except Tucson prices just keep on rising. The rent is up 1500 a month . California prices are insane, says Yusuh Saleh “Arizona was an affordable place, but the more we live here, the trade-off isn’t as good.” It’s found that a company called Rent has been raising Tucson prices every month since last November. Recent reports have shown that the rent prices have raised up to 15% with studio-912$/+10% 1 bed-1025/+12 2 beds-1292/+15. “Hopefully Tucson will start to see that moderation,” said Jon Leckie, a rent researcher.
Comments / 0