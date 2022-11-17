Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Flags at Half Staff
Governor Tony Evers is ordering flags on all public buildings in Wisconsin to fly at half-staff Monday to pay respect to the six people killed in last year’s Waukesha Christmas Parade. Waukesha has scheduled a public ceremony to mark the one-year anniversary of the tragedy.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Referendum canvass reveals resounding victory
WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Moraine Park Technical College referendum election has been canvassed, with the official results coming in with a landslide victory for the ballot measure. The final vote tally for the $55 million MPTC borrowing referendum was 78,549 “yes” votes against 58,315 “no” votes; the referendum passed...
wuwm.com
Capitol Notes: It's the Republicans making headlines edition
Why has a Republican lawmaker from the Milwaukee area been banned from her party's closed-door talks? And why is the leader of the state GOP stepping down? Luckily, WisPolitics Editor JR Ross is on this week's Capitol Notes with answers.
themadent.com
GOP Gaslights, While Biden-Harris Provide Solutions
Now that the noise level has been turned down, voters are starting to realize they were sold a bill of goods. Many have been quick to note how quickly gas prices fell after Election Day. Within a three to four day window, prices dropped by as much as sixty cents at some Milwaukee area gas pumps. The ceiling no longer seems to be falling and the floor has not been snatched out from under us.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
90% of U.S. counties hit with disaster in last decade; Racine County has had two
Ninety percent of the counties in the United States suffered a weather disaster between 2011 and 2021, according to a report published this past week. Some endured as many as 12 federally-declared disasters over those 11 years. More than 300 million people — 93% of the country’s population — live in these counties.
WISN
'UPFRONT' recap: Pence says he was unaware of attempted plan to deliver him false Republican electors
MILWAUKEE — Former Vice President Mike Pence says on Jan. 6, he was unaware of the attempted plan to deliver him a slate of false Republican electors from Wisconsin. "I was not aware of any plan to present alternative electors," Pence said on WISN's 'UPFRONT' which is produced in partnership with WisPolitics.com. "In fact on the Sunday before Jan. 6, I met with the parliamentarian of the Senate and asked a very direct question, whether there were any other slates of electors that had not been certified by states across the county, and she assured me there was not."
Growth in jobs, employment takes a break in October for Wisconsin
Wisconsin had almost 59,000 more jobs in October than a year earlier, according to the state labor department, but job numbers crept down slightly from September. The state’s unemployment rate inched up for the month, while labor force participation inched down, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) reported. Department labor economists said they couldn’t pinpoint what was driving those changes.
Missouri AG aligns with St. Louis conspiracy theorist in social media lawsuit
When Kate Starbird got word that Missouri’s attorney general wanted her to turn over three years of her emails, she didn’t know what to think. A Seattle-based professor at the University of Washington, Starbird co-founded the UW Center for an Informed Public, which researches misinformation online. Why would an elected official 2,000 miles away be […] The post Missouri AG aligns with St. Louis conspiracy theorist in social media lawsuit appeared first on Missouri Independent.
cwbradio.com
Gov. Evers Orders Flags At Half Staff Monday
Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Mon., Nov. 21, in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy and in remembrance of and respect for the six people who were murdered in the attack.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Milwaukee County approves Wisconsin’s first historic LGBTQ landmark for site of the Black Nite Uprising
The Milwaukee County Landmarks Committee unanimously approved a historic landmark designation on November 14 for the site of the Black Nite Uprising at 400 N. Plankinton Avenue, the location of the first documented act of LGBTQ resistance in Wisconsin history. The designation became the first official historical monument, marker, or...
seehafernews.com
One Year In, Wisconsin Communities Measure Impact of Infrastructure Law
This week marked the first anniversary of the signing of the federal infrastructure law. Groups pushing for support for Wisconsin towns and cities say implementation is providing hope overlooked areas will get the jolts they need. Zach Vruwink, deputy executive director of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, said so far,...
iheart.com
Iowa House race flips after Scott County recount
(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa House race appears to have flipped after a recount in Scott County. Democrat Craig Cooper holds a 6 vote lead over Republican Luana Stoltenberg in Iowa House District 81, which covers northwest Davenport. Before the recount, Stoltenberg led Cooper by 29 votes. Iowa Secretary...
wearegreenbay.com
Waste management company in Wisconsin required to pay $160k penalty for hazardous waste violations
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has received a civil judgment against a southern Wisconsin waste management company requiring it to pay penalties for hazardous waste violations. The announcement was made by Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday, and the complaint states that United Liquid...
WISN
Scott Walker: 'Elections should be held on one day' and in-person
MILWAUKEE — Less than a week after the polls closed on the midterms, former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is proposing changing the rules for voting. On Sunday, Walker tweeted, "Elections should be on one day. Photo ID should be required. Ballots should be cast in person with exceptions only for military and homebound. Results should be known on the night of the election."
WISN
Kwik Trip CEO and President steps down after 22 years
MILWAUKEE — Kwik Trip CEO and President Donald P. Zietlow is retiring, effective Dec. 31, 2022. According to a statement from Kwik Trip Inc., on Jan. 1, 2023, the chair of the board of Kwik Trip and second-generation owner, Scott Zietlow, will become Kwik Trip’s next President and CEO. Scott will be retiring from his role as a professor of surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
WISN
City of Waukesha to host parade remembrance ceremony at 4:39 p.m. Monday
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Nov. 21, 2021 was a day that forever changed the Waukesha community, and Monday, the community will gather together in remembrance. A ceremony will begin at 4:39 p.m. Monday at Cutler Park -- the exact time of the tragedy last year. "It did traumatize myself, but...
Northeast Wisconsin political party leaders respond to Trump's 2024 candidacy
NBC 26 spoke with political party offices around Northeast Wisconsin about Donald Trump's candidacy announcement on Tuesday night.
WISN
MCTS to reduce routes, Cream Puff line and Brewers line included
MILWAUKEE — Today, Milwaukee County Transit System announced changes to its service due to a change in funding and reduced ridership on Freeway Flyer routes. The changes to service were approved by Milwaukee County in the 2023 annual budget. According to a Milwaukee County Comptroller report released earlier this year, federal stimulus funds used by the transit system to maintain transit service will no longer be available in 2025.
kenosha.com
7 best wings in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Kenosha’s Manny Ramirez leaves little to the imagination. The rising entrepreneur, deep thinker and local foodie is best...
WISN
Darrell Brooks set to appeal Waukesha Parade attack conviction
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Less than 48 hours after Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced Darrell Brooks to 6 consecutive life sentences, Brooks was back in court Friday on a motion to stay his sentencing in Waukesha while he files an appeal. But Judge Dorow was unable to...
