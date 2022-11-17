MILWAUKEE — Former Vice President Mike Pence says on Jan. 6, he was unaware of the attempted plan to deliver him a slate of false Republican electors from Wisconsin. "I was not aware of any plan to present alternative electors," Pence said on WISN's 'UPFRONT' which is produced in partnership with WisPolitics.com. "In fact on the Sunday before Jan. 6, I met with the parliamentarian of the Senate and asked a very direct question, whether there were any other slates of electors that had not been certified by states across the county, and she assured me there was not."

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO