Read full article on original website
Related
Kevin McCarthy says he will remove Ilhan Omar from committee assignment over 'antisemitism' when speaker
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he'll strip Rep. Ilhan Omar of her House Foreign Affairs Committee assignment if he is elected speaker in the next term.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Will Be House Speaker, Former GOP Congressman Says
Former Republican Representative Joe Walsh blasted Kevin McCarthy, calling him a "hollow man" who will have to do everything Marjorie Taylor Greene says.
Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
Famed Oscar-Winning Actor Says Trump is "Only" Person Who Can "Rebuild" "Our Land"
Famed actor Jon Voight says that former President Donald Trump is the “only” person “who is able ‘to rebuild our soil and our land,’” according to the Daily Mail. The 83-year-old Voight said in a video released last weekend,
Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020
Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) fired back at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) after he vowed to remove Omar from her committee posts if elected Speaker. “From the moment I was elected, the Republican Party has made it their mission to use fear, xenophobia, Islamophobia and racism to target me on the House Floor and […]
What former CIA director noticed about Trump's response to DOJ investigation
Former CIA director Leon Panetta discusses former President Trump's reaction to the Department of Justice naming a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigations of former President Donald Trump.
Biden's granddaughter Naomi to get married Saturday at White House
It's wedding day at the White House. President Joe Biden's granddaughter, Naomi Biden, and her fiance, Peter Neal, were set to be married Saturday in what will become the 19th wedding in the history of the White House. Naomi Biden and Neal were exchanging "I do's" during a ceremony scheduled...
White House asks Congress for $500 million to modernize oil reserve
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Biden administration has asked Congress for $500 million to modernize the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve (SPR), a document outlining the request shows.
Top Biden aide Brian Deese plans White House exit - Bloomberg News
Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's top economic adviser, Brian Deese, is expected to leave the White House next year, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. Deese is expected to quit as director of the National Economic Council (NEC) most likely in the spring or summer, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Transcript: Rep. Zoe Lofgren on "Face the Nation," Nov. 20, 2022
The following is a transcript of an interview with Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California that aired Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: We turn now to California Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren. She serves on the Judiciary Committee and the Select Committee investigating January 6. Good morning to you, Congresswoman. I want to get straight to it. Does the refusal of the Vice President and the former president to comply with your investigation in any way impede the impact or outcome?
Prosecutors say storming Capitol was "means" for Oath Keepers to keep Biden from becoming president
Washington — In closing arguments Friday, prosecutors argued that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four of his subordinates had made the historic decision to oppose the peaceful transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden on Jan. 6, 2021, using "any means necessary," attempting to upend centuries of lawful presidential transitions.
MoneyWatch: Twitter reinstates former President Donald Trump and Ye as some companies pause ad spending
Twitter CEO Elon Musk is allowing former President Trump and rapper Ye to return to the platform. Alistair Barr, global tech editor for Business Insider, joins CBS News' Lilia Luciano and Tony Dokoupil to discuss the future of the social media giant.
What we know about Jack Smith, special counsel appointed to oversee Trump investigations
Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee investigations involving former President Donald Trump is set to begin Monday. Jeff Pegues joins "CBS News Mornings" to share what we know about Smith and what the findings could mean for Trump.
Democrats defend every state legislative chamber in their control this year
Democrats were able to defend every state legislative chamber in their control this year — making it the first midterm elections since 1934 in which the party in power has not lost a chamber. They were also able to flip chambers in several states, a shift from previous midterm...
Donald Trump faces multiple investigations as he kicks off his 2024 run
The Department of Justice has appointed a special counsel to head up investigations into the documents seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home as well as efforts to subvert the 2020 election results. Scott MacFarlane reports from Capitol Hill.
Biden opens holidays, pardoning turkeys Chocolate and Chip
Washington — It's holiday time at the White House. After a rare wedding and the president's milestone 80th birthday, the White House on Monday plunged into the holiday season with the annual pardoning of Thanksgiving turkeys, the arrival of the official Christmas tree and serving up a Thanksgiving-style dinner on a military base.
Allen Weisselberg testifies in Trump Organization trial
CBS News reporter Graham Kates talks about Allen Weisselberg's testimony today in the Trump Organization's fraud trial in New York. Weisselberg previously pleaded guilty in connection with the case.
CBS News
571K+
Followers
72K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1