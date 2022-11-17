ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'Tis the season for stealing

SAN ANTONIO — As shoppers hunt for bargains, some people are looking for a ‘real steal.’. Texas is among the top five states for holiday auto theft, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). San Antonio is already seeing a spike. The San Antonio Police Department (SAPD)...
KSAT 12

TxDOT begins construction on FM 1103 expansion project

TxDOT has started construction on a $39.2 million project that will enhance transportation in the San Antonio area. The project will work to improve traffic congestion by expanding the existing two-lane road along FM 1103 from I-35 to Rodeo Way in Comal and Guadalupe counties into four lanes, which includes adding a center turn lane, according to a news release.
news4sanantonio.com

Harvest of Hope event raises $125K for the San Antonio Food Bank

SAN ANTONIO – Fighting hunger was the goal of Sunday's "Harvest of Hope" event. It raised $125,000 for the San Antonio Food Bank. The Food Bank is now feeding 105,000 people every single week. Ahead of Thanksgiving, there are so many food distributions. The Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper...
KSAT 12

Jourdanton hoarder home cleanup begins

JOURDANTON – Fifteen days after more than a dozen dogs were rescued from a home in Jourdanton, Public Works is cleaning up the property. The police department described the home as a hoarding situation. Outside of the home on Terrel Avenue, there were large piles of trash. “We’ve had...
MySanAntonio

Frac-sand plant fire threatens supplies for Texas shale wells

A frac-sand plant in the Eagle Ford region of Texas erupted in flames over the weekend, imperiling supplies of a key component in shale drilling. The blaze at Superior Silica Sands LLC’s sand-processing complex in San Antonio began around 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to reports from the city’s NBC and CBS television affiliates. A voicemail left at Superior’s Chandler, Arizona, headquarters outside of regular business hours wasn’t immediately returned.
