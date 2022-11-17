Read full article on original website
KWTX
Some districts may not release findings of intruder detection audits testing school doors
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KABB) - In the wake of the Uvalde Massacre, intruder detection audits are underway at many schools across Texas. The tests are designed to make sure districts are diligent about locking their doors but the results are not always known to the public. “Parents are sending their...
'Grillsgiving' gives San Antonians a chance to help people pay their electric bills through food
SAN ANTONIO — This Saturday, CPS Energy hosted Grillsgiving, the event was a chance to fill up on award-winning Texas bar-b-que and a chance to help keep the lights on for many families across San Antonio. As winter approaches and the nights get longer, it's all the more important...
KVUE
One deadly intersection in Caldwell County has viewers asking for change
Caldwell County Constable of Precinct Two Tom Will has been called out to the intersection of FM 713 and 86 in McMahan, Texas too many times. He's calling for change.
KSAT 12
Northside ISD bus driver drops off five-year-old at wrong location, parent says
SAN ANTONIO – A Northside ISD bus driver dropped off a five-year-old boy at the wrong location Wednesday from Cable Elementary. “I don’t know what to do. I’m in shock, disbelief,” the child’s parent, Breona Terry said. She described the pain she felt when her...
'Tis the season for stealing
SAN ANTONIO — As shoppers hunt for bargains, some people are looking for a ‘real steal.’. Texas is among the top five states for holiday auto theft, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). San Antonio is already seeing a spike. The San Antonio Police Department (SAPD)...
KSAT 12
Chicken caught scrambling through traffic on East Side finds forever home, ACS says
SAN ANTONIO – Why did a chicken cross the road on the East Side? Apparently, to find his new forever home. Animal Care Services officers were driving near MLK and the IH-10 overpass when they saw the chicken, named Senor Tráfico, cutting through traffic. Drivers slowed down to...
KSAT 12
TxDOT begins construction on FM 1103 expansion project
TxDOT has started construction on a $39.2 million project that will enhance transportation in the San Antonio area. The project will work to improve traffic congestion by expanding the existing two-lane road along FM 1103 from I-35 to Rodeo Way in Comal and Guadalupe counties into four lanes, which includes adding a center turn lane, according to a news release.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Food Banks feeds nearly 105,000 people for Harvest of Hope event
SAN ANTONIO - Fighting hunger is the goal of Sunday’s Harvest of Hope event. It raised $125,000 for the San Antonio Food Bank. The Food Bank's now feeding 105,000 people every single week ahead of Thanksgiving. There are so many food distributions. Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper shared a...
This Entire Neighborhood in Texas was Mysteriously Abandoned
Most people are completely unaware of this abandoned neighborhood hiding just outside the city of San Antonio in Texas. In a state like Texas, it is not that unusual to come across a ghost town. But there's something about this abandoned community that makes it particularly fascinating.
KSAT 12
Guadalupe County Sheriff warns of scam callers targeting area residents
The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office is warning of an active phone scam that’s targeting area residents in an effort to collect money. According to the GCSO, the scam calls are from someone claiming to be Chief Davenport, telling the victim they have warrants for failure to appear. Deputies...
foxsanantonio.com
"It's a new car!" Hospital sign falls on vehicle as owner waits in emergency room
When bad news is delivered from emergency room doctors it doesn't usually involve your car parked in the lot. That was not the case for one San Antonio woman who's been fighting for months to get repairs, after a huge hospital sign fell onto her brand new car. She turned...
news4sanantonio.com
Harvest of Hope event raises $125K for the San Antonio Food Bank
SAN ANTONIO – Fighting hunger was the goal of Sunday's "Harvest of Hope" event. It raised $125,000 for the San Antonio Food Bank. The Food Bank is now feeding 105,000 people every single week. Ahead of Thanksgiving, there are so many food distributions. The Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper...
KSAT 12
Jourdanton hoarder home cleanup begins
JOURDANTON – Fifteen days after more than a dozen dogs were rescued from a home in Jourdanton, Public Works is cleaning up the property. The police department described the home as a hoarding situation. Outside of the home on Terrel Avenue, there were large piles of trash. “We’ve had...
Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows
What's the BEST state for a girl's night out or a bachelorette party?
Four apartments damaged in overnight fire on northeast-side of town
SAN ANTONIO — An overnight fire at a northeast-side apartment complex damaged four units, firefighters say. The fire broke out around 1:00 a.m. on the 11200 block of Perrin Beitel Rd at the OakRidge Apartments. Firefighters saw smoke coming from a third floor unit when they arrived, and quickly...
KSAT 12
Sheriff warns public of phone scammers impersonating high-ranking BCSO officials
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar issued a Scam Alert Sunday, warning residents of scammers calling and impersonating “high-ranking members” who claim to have a warrant for their arrest. BCSO said scammers are telling people they missed court or jury duty and are threatening to...
Historic hospital building cleared, condemned after massive earthquake
The building is over 100 years.
KSAT 12
Pug stolen in San Antonio reunited with owner after being found in ‘unsanitary conditions,’ ACS says
SAN ANTONIO – A 3-month-old pug that was stolen several weeks ago in San Antonio was reunited with her family after police discovered her in “unsanitary conditions,” according to Animal Care Services. ACS said that last week, ACS and SAPD officers responded to a home where several...
Local man says someone in a homeless camp burned and wrecked his property
SAN ANTONIO — A Blanco Road businessman claims someone in a homeless camp burned and wrecked his commercial building is grateful the people in the camp have finally been dispersed, after months of complaining. Gary Arnold claims someone from a nearby encampment broke a window to gain access and...
MySanAntonio
Frac-sand plant fire threatens supplies for Texas shale wells
A frac-sand plant in the Eagle Ford region of Texas erupted in flames over the weekend, imperiling supplies of a key component in shale drilling. The blaze at Superior Silica Sands LLC’s sand-processing complex in San Antonio began around 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to reports from the city’s NBC and CBS television affiliates. A voicemail left at Superior’s Chandler, Arizona, headquarters outside of regular business hours wasn’t immediately returned.
