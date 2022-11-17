CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for applicants to potentially wear the badge. Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford appeared recently on 580-LIVE to discuss the recruitment efforts of the office (KCSO). Rutherford said they have a couple of positions needed to be filled and have several retirements coming up into the new year.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO