Man charged in Sissonville shooting
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A Charleston man has been charged in a shooting incident that took place in Sissonville earlier this month. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, David Anthony Walker, 43, appeared in magistrate court Monday. Walker has been charged with wanton endangerment and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Kanawha County sheriff says office is searching for applicants
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for applicants to potentially wear the badge. Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford appeared recently on 580-LIVE to discuss the recruitment efforts of the office (KCSO). Rutherford said they have a couple of positions needed to be filled and have several retirements coming up into the new year.
1 hospitalized after Kanawha County school bus crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County school bus with children on board collided with an SUV early Monday morning in Charleston leaving one person injured. Authorities said the crash happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Washington Street East and Elizabeth Street near the state Capitol. It’s...
Fire destroys Putnam County church building
POCA, W.Va. — Fire destroyed a church building in Putnam County Saturday afternoon. Firefighters found Harmons Creek Nazarene, just outside of Poca, full of flames when they arrived on scene. The state Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate. Fire crews from Putnam and Kanawha counties...
Infrastructure upgrades continue in Milton
MILTON, W.Va. — There is continued infrastructure improvements in the City of Milton. The Thrasher Group, a civil engineering company in Charleston, continues to work in the Cabell County city. Since 2008, the City of Milton has completed more than 15 independent water line upgrade, relocation, and extension projects...
Officials at West Virginia State, Bluefield State look forward to opportunities with federal grant for international education
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — West Virginia State University and Bluefield State University are receiving federal grant money to expand international education opportunities for students. The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC), West Virginia State University (WVSU) and Bluefield State University (BSU) have received a $210,000 two-year grant from the...
