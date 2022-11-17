Read full article on original website
Missouri areas affected by July flooding receive $115.9M in assistance
(The Center Square) – Businesses and residents received approximately $115.9 million in grants and loans to assist with recovery after July's floods in the St. Louis region. More than 13,500 Missouri households will receive $42.9 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) after a record rainfall of up to 10 or more inches fell from July 25 to 28 throughout eastern Missouri. The National Flood Insurance Program paid $40.4 million in claims to flood insurance policy holders.
Missouri AG aligns with St. Louis conspiracy theorist in social media lawsuit
When Kate Starbird got word that Missouri’s attorney general wanted her to turn over three years of her emails, she didn’t know what to think. A Seattle-based professor at the University of Washington, Starbird co-founded the UW Center for an Informed Public, which researches misinformation online.
Georgia runoff: Some counties offer weekend voting following judge’s ruling
(The Center Square) — Some Georgia counties will be offering early voting this weekend following confusion over what state law allows. Georgia voters will return to the polls for a U.S. Senate runoff between Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
Be courteous, attentive driver this Thanksgiving holiday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reminds everyone there will be an increase in traffic over the Thanksgiving holiday. Drivers should remain alert to changes along their normal route. Regardless of traffic patterns, safety should remain a priority, according to a patrol press release. The counting period for the 2022 Thanksgiving...
Humane Society of Missouri shares Thanksgiving pet safety tips
Thanksgiving is a time for families and friends to gather around delicious food and express gratitude for the blessings in life. Pet owners may want to include their furry friends in quality time throughout the special day, but it’s important to make sure they’re kept on a tight leash and away from harmful table scraps, according to a press release from the Humane Society of Missouri.
