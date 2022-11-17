ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 5

Related
KXRM

Colorado lawmakers react to Club Q shooting

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado lawmakers are reacting to a deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and 18 injured just before midnight on Saturday, Nov. 19. This is horrific, sickening, and devasting. My heart breaks for the family and friends of those lost, injured, and traumatized in this terrible […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Dem gerrymander fuels state legislature domination | CRONIN & LOEVY

It was supposed to be a horse race. With predictions of a Republican red wave sweeping the nation prior to Election Day 2022, the Republicans in Colorado were hoping to improve their numbers in the Colorado state House of Representatives and perhaps even gain a majority in the Colorado state Senate.
94.3 The X

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
Fort Morgan Times

Colorado voters want universal free school meals. Will school districts agree to serve them?

In the coming months, Colorado’s nearly 200 school districts will face a choice: Do they want to opt in to the voter-approved universal school meal program?. Nearly 57% of Colorado voters approved Proposition FF this month, a $100 million proposal that would provide free school meals to all students. The money comes from limiting tax deductions on filers who report $300,000 or more in annual income.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Polis, Colorado state employees union agree on 5% pay hike in 2023

The Polis administration and the union that represents Colorado's state employees agreed on a 5% pay hike in 2023, the Governor's Office announced on Thursday. The pay hike, if funded, will take effect on July 1, 2023. Employees will also get a pay hike of 3% starting in July 2024,...
COLORADO STATE
K99

Watch: Massive Elk Herd Goes Rumbling Over A Colorado Highway

Elk and Colorado go together like peanut butter and jelly, spaghetti and meatballs, and pepperoni and cheese. Well, you get the idea, the two are intertwined forever. It is believed that the state of Colorado has approximately 280,000 elk roaming around at any given point, and run-ins are becoming more and more common as urban sprawl gets deeper into the wilderness.
COLORADO STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Regional reactions to Colorado legalizing mushrooms

Colorado voters approved adding mushrooms to the list of herbal “medications” legalized, following Oregon voters. The question is how will voters decisions affect neighboring states who have not accepted specific mushrooms for medicinal use. Sidney Police Chief Joe. Aikens said hallucinogenic mushrooms continue to be illegal in Nebraska...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Is a presidential run in the cards for Gov. Polis?

Democrat Jared Polis easily won re-election for a second term as Colorado governor in the 2022 midterm elections. Now he is getting national attention following his landslide victory. Is a presidential run in the cards for Gov. Polis?. Democrat Jared Polis easily won re-election for a second term as Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Is Now Open And We’re Excited

Are you ready, Colorado? After years of waiting, the first El Pollo Loco location in Colorado is finally open and ready to serve up that tasty fire-grilled chicken!. Yes, El Pollo Loco used to have locations in Colorado but it's been over two decades since their last Colorado location closed down. Fast forward to the spring of 2022 when plans for a return to Colorado were announced for later in the year. Guess what? It's finally here!
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

All counties in Colorado’s District 3 reporting final votes

COLORADO (KRDO) -- As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Secretary of State's Office is reporting all 27 counties in Colorado's District 3 have reported final votes. This comes as Republican incumbent Congresswoman Lauren Boebrt declares victory and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch concedes. For ten days, voters across the state have...
COLORADO STATE
9News

Rural communities in Colorado prepare for potential RSV surge

COLORADO, USA — The sudden surge in RSV cases is mostly impacting the Denver metro area. The latest update from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment showed nearly 900 people in the Denver metro area have been hospitalized with RSV since October. More than 90% of those cases are kids.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy