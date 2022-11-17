Read full article on original website
Dirtbike rider dies in collision with Jeep in Volusia County
DELTONA, Fla. — A dirtbike rider was killed over the weekend in Volusia County. According to the sheriff's office, 50-year-old Otis White died in a collision with a Jeep on Saturday around 2 p.m. The driver of the Jeep told deputies he was driving west on Winterville Street in...
Volusia County businesses, engineers seek solution to coastal damage after hurricanes
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricanes Ian and Nicole caused a lot of damage in Volusia County, as seawalls collapsed and buildings were deemed unsafe. Channel 9 has spoken to business owners and engineers about what it will take to fix our coast. The county said that adding things will...
I-95 northbound closed in Volusia County
OAK HILL, Fla. — An early morning crash created major backups for those in Volusia County. Interstate 95 was shut down for drivers heading north through Volusia County, with the crash being in the area of mile marker 239. Around 8 a.m., one lane was opened so drivers could...
Residents along private lake in unincorporated Seminole County still reeling from hurricane flooding
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Homeowners near Lake Markham are living with flooded yards, and worry they won’t dry out and anytime soon. According to the Seminole Water Atlas, the waters along the 70-acre private lake in unincorporated Seminole County have gradually been rising over the past five years, and back-to-back hurricanes made it so much worse.
Popular spot for bikers, Destination Daytona, has been sold
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Destination Daytona, the popular retail and entertainment complex, has been sold. The Ed Morse Automotive Group announced Thursday that it has purchased the iconic entertainment complex from the Rossmeyer family. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Located at 1635 North US Highway 1...
Missing Brevard County newborn baby found safe, FDLE says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said a missing newborn baby has been found. The child was reported missing on Nov. 15 after last being seen in Palm Bay. FDLE said the baby has been located and is safe.
Beach access in Volusia County still limited in wake of Hurricane Nicole
It’s arguably the community's greatest asset – Volusia County's 47 miles of beach. We locals love it. Tourists visit because of it. So any beach closure has a huge impact. “It keeps the ocean center open, it keeps the advertising boards open,” Bob Davis, president and CEO of the hospitality and lodging association.
29-year-old man accused of running across I-95 to escape from Brevard County deputies
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 29-year-old man attempted to escape from deputies in Brevard County by running across Interstate 95 after he was pulled over for speeding, authorities say. Zachary Sibert was driving 110 miles per hour on 1-95 when a deputy stopped him for speeding, the Brevard County...
Officials: 1 killed in Orlando apartment fire
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando firefighters responding to an apartment building fire early Sunday morning found one victim after extinguishing the fire. The fire began around 2:45 a.m. at an apartment complex on Lake Ridge Road near Rosemont Elementary School. Firefighters extinguished the fire but discovered the victim inside the...
‘Healing is now beginning’: Community holds vigil for 3-year-old Winter Springs boy found dead
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — A song of sadness and a prayer for peace. Support is pouring in for the family of a 3-year-old who drowned in a retention pond in Winter Springs. The Rising Sun neighborhood honored Axel Caballero’s life during a candlelight vigil Sunday evening. Dozens of...
Daytona Beach homes teeter on the edge of hurricane-formed cliffs
More than a week after Hurricane Nicole made landfall, several properties in Daytona Beach are still on the verge of collapsing into the ocean. Some homes in Daytona Beach were left sitting precariously on cliffs when hurricane's Ian and Nicole blew through. Residents say they are expecting to pay thousands...
‘We didn’t create this’: Apopka residents still looking for solution with neighborhood flooding
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — People living in the Clear Lake Estates subdivision near Apopka have been dealing with a flooding problem for months. For resident Gregory Griffith, it’s a situation without a solution. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “I’m past whose problem this is and...
Brevard County deputies looking for missing Palm Bay newborn
PALM BAY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a baby, barely a week old, that has not been seen since Tuesday. 9-day-old Ryder Stroud was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the area of the 3300 block of Vista Oaks Circle in Palm Bay. He is described as white and bald.
Death investigation underway in Satellite Beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Satellite Beach police and Brevard County deputies are investigating a death on Friday. Police said the death happened in the 100 block of Grant Avenue. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officers said this is an isolated incident and that there is no...
'Our hearts are broken': Community gathers in Orlando to honor victims of Colorado shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — In Orlando on Sunday, dozens gathered to show their support for the Colorado shooting victims as well as the LGBTQ community. The onePulse Foundation held a gathering Sunday at the Pulse Interim Memorial to pray and reflect on the mass shooting in Colorado Springs. "I'm just...
Palm Coast man arrested after several dogs were found in an abandoned home
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Bunnell Police Department have arrested a Palm Coast man for animal cruelty after officers found 6 dogs in the backyard of an abandoned home. Law enforcement said they responded to calls from neighbors and saw six different notices posted on the door of the house.
60-year-old Melbourne man ejected, killed in crash with tree in Brevard County, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 60-year-old man from Melbourne was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 8:35 a.m. as the man drove a van northbound on Satellite Boulevard, north of Cherven Avenue, troopers said. [TRENDING:...
Flagler Beach residents seek permanent solution for A1A washouts
While A1A was fixed in record time following Hurricane Nicole, some Flagler Beach residents are asking for a more permanent solution. Some Flagler Beach residents say the same thing happened during Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Government officials say they are working on a longterm fix for the problem. Debby Myer...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida
The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
3 more crazy animal-related Florida Man news stories
Florida wildlife stock photoPhoto by Dan Russo on Unsplash. Since moving to Orlando a year ago, two things have become very clear to me: Florida wouldn't be Florida without two things: the wildlife and Florida Man stories. And it seems a good chunk of you agree, because the comments of my other animal-related Florida Man news story list popped off. I was going to share more of my favorite animal-related news stories regardless, honestly, because there are too many to list, but at least now I have a valid excuse.
