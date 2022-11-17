ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

WESH

I-95 northbound closed in Volusia County

OAK HILL, Fla. — An early morning crash created major backups for those in Volusia County. Interstate 95 was shut down for drivers heading north through Volusia County, with the crash being in the area of mile marker 239. Around 8 a.m., one lane was opened so drivers could...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Residents along private lake in unincorporated Seminole County still reeling from hurricane flooding

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Homeowners near Lake Markham are living with flooded yards, and worry they won’t dry out and anytime soon. According to the Seminole Water Atlas, the waters along the 70-acre private lake in unincorporated Seminole County have gradually been rising over the past five years, and back-to-back hurricanes made it so much worse.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Officials: 1 killed in Orlando apartment fire

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando firefighters responding to an apartment building fire early Sunday morning found one victim after extinguishing the fire. The fire began around 2:45 a.m. at an apartment complex on Lake Ridge Road near Rosemont Elementary School. Firefighters extinguished the fire but discovered the victim inside the...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Daytona Beach homes teeter on the edge of hurricane-formed cliffs

More than a week after Hurricane Nicole made landfall, several properties in Daytona Beach are still on the verge of collapsing into the ocean. Some homes in Daytona Beach were left sitting precariously on cliffs when hurricane's Ian and Nicole blew through. Residents say they are expecting to pay thousands...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Brevard County deputies looking for missing Palm Bay newborn

PALM BAY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a baby, barely a week old, that has not been seen since Tuesday. 9-day-old Ryder Stroud was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the area of the 3300 block of Vista Oaks Circle in Palm Bay. He is described as white and bald.
PALM BAY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Death investigation underway in Satellite Beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Satellite Beach police and Brevard County deputies are investigating a death on Friday. Police said the death happened in the 100 block of Grant Avenue. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officers said this is an isolated incident and that there is no...
mynews13.com

Flagler Beach residents seek permanent solution for A1A washouts

While A1A was fixed in record time following Hurricane Nicole, some Flagler Beach residents are asking for a more permanent solution. Some Flagler Beach residents say the same thing happened during Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Government officials say they are working on a longterm fix for the problem. Debby Myer...
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Florida

The Sunshine State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Orange County, you might just want to visit.
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

3 more crazy animal-related Florida Man news stories

Florida wildlife stock photoPhoto by Dan Russo on Unsplash. Since moving to Orlando a year ago, two things have become very clear to me: Florida wouldn't be Florida without two things: the wildlife and Florida Man stories. And it seems a good chunk of you agree, because the comments of my other animal-related Florida Man news story list popped off. I was going to share more of my favorite animal-related news stories regardless, honestly, because there are too many to list, but at least now I have a valid excuse.
FLORIDA STATE

