Halifax County, VA

Deterioration forces the bridge over Buffalo Creek to close: VDOT

By Odyssey Fields, Kylie Kidd
 3 days ago

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced the bridge over Buffalo Creek on Route 640 in Halifax County is closing.

VDOT reports the bridge nearly one and a half miles south of Route 639 will close on Nov. 17 after inspections revealed the deterioration of the steel beam superstructure. The bridge was built in 1969 and over the past two years, the load limit decreased from 12 tons to 10 tons.

VDOT says it has monitored the condition of the bridge closely. The recent findings of deterioration have forced the closure. VDOT says the bridge will be replaced.

Drivers are encouraged to seek the nearby Route 670, during the closure. VDOT says they will notify the public of updates on reopenings when details become available.

WFXR

WFXR

