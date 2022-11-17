CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is hosting their 52nd Annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza this weekend in Cape Girardeau. It is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 19 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Osage Centre and Show Me Center.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO