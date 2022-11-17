Read full article on original website
Related
Parking restrictions announced ahead of Parade of Lights
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Parking will be restricted on several streets in Cape Girardeau ahead of and during the 30th Annual Parade of Lights in downtown Cape Girardeau. The parade is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 27. Beginning at 12 p.m. on Sunday, parking will...
Carbondale Community Farmers Market opens Dec. 3 for winter season
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Community Farmers Market will open Saturday, December 3 for the winter season. According to market organizers, the indoor farmers market will be located at the University Mall in Carbondale in the theater wing. It’s open every Saturday morning 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March 25, except for December 24 and December 31 for holidays.
Christmas tree lighting, Parade of Lights in Downtown Sikeston Dec. 2
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The annual Christmas tree lighting and Parade of Lights in Historic Downtown Sikeston will be Friday, December 2. Organizers say the tree lighting and live music start at 6 p.m. The parade will follow at 7 p.m. Follow the event on Facebook here. Along with the...
20th Annual Downtown Holiday Open House scheduled for Dec. 2 in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 20th Annual Downtown Holiday Open House will be Friday, December 2. According to a release from Old Town Cape, you can get in the holiday spirit and support local businesses from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Get your photo taken with Santa, check out...
52nd Annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza kicks off this weekend
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is hosting their 52nd Annual Arts and Crafts Extravaganza this weekend in Cape Girardeau. It is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 19 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Osage Centre and Show Me Center.
Old Town Cape to host 4th annual Holiday Bazaar
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape will host the 4th Annual Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, December 3. It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the courtyard area of The Indie House and on N. Frederick Street, between Broadway and Themis. According to a release from...
