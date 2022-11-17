ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 The Point

NJ man charged with DWI crashes pickup through front door of home

TOMS RIVER — The driver of a pickup truck was charged with driving under the influence after crashing through the front door of a house late Sunday night. Township police said Kevin Cannon, 24, of Toms River, was driving his white pickup truck north on Frann Road when he drove across the front yard and crashed into the living room of the two-story home.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
WGAU

Prosecutor: Mother sentenced to life after killing son to hide affair

CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey mother was sentenced to spend the rest of her life in jail without the possibility of parole for the death of her 17-month-old son in May. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release that Heather Reynolds was sentenced to life in prison for murder, as well as an 8-year-prison term for endangering the welfare of a child and a 4-year term for possession of methamphetamine.
CAMDEN, NJ
94.3 The Point

Widespread power outage in Monmouth County, NJ

A high-voltage transmission line problem left more than 20,000 JCP&L customers without power on Monday morning. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoening said that Eatontown, Middletown and Tinton Falls were hardest hit by the outage. Outages also registered on the JCP&L map in Colts Neck, Manasquan, Sea Girt, Spring Lake Heights, Spring Lake Borough and Wall Township.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Security Footage Released In Murder Of City Sanitation Worker

Alex Lloyd Gross Photo-Delaware Valley News.com sanitation workers arrive at the scene of their colleagues murder. Philadelphia Police have just released video taken by nearby homes of a male that is responsible for the shooting death of ikeem Johnson, who was working as a sanitation worker last week . Authorities say it was a hit and it was planned.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say

CAMDEN, N.J. – A Burlington County man was charged with firearms and narcotics offenses including making his own machine gun. An arrest complaint was filed against Cody Starr, 35, of Mount Holly, New Jersey, who is being accused of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a machinegun, distribution of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking. Starr made his initial appearance today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth A. Pascal in Camden federal court and was detained without bail. According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court: A team The post New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say appeared first on Shore News Network.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
PennLive.com

Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery

Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Cops ID man they say beat, robbed mom & son in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say they have identified a man seen on surveillance video stalking, beating and robbing a mother and son near a convenience store in Point Breeze.Philadelphia police inspector Frank Vanore posted a mugshot on Twitter Monday, identifying the man as Lance Ryan.Investigators believe Ryan entered a convenience store on the 1500 block of Morris Street on Nov. 7, wearing an Amiri shirt with a skeleton and roses on it. In the robbery, a man followed a mother and son out of the store and punched them, knocking one person unconscious and disorienting another. Once they were hurt, the man took their valuables.Ryan is not in custody. Anyone with information should call police at 215-686-TIPS.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Caught on Cam: Gunmen, 1 in Rolling SUV, Ambush Victims in Deadly Shooting

Philadelphia police hope newly released video will help them capture four shooters who killed a man and critically injured another during a daylight ambush earlier this year. The video shows three of the masked men jumping out of a stolen SUV at 17th and Oxford streets, walking around the corner, and ambushing the victims.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.3 The Point

NJ sets new date for run-off elections

State officials have delayed run-off elections in New Jersey until Tuesday, Dec. 13. Citing the failure of voting machines in Mercer County, Acting Gov. Sheila Oliver signed an executive order on Friday setting the new date for run-off balloting. Oliver says elections officials have been working around the clock to...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy