Philly's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Who's Marching This Year?Ted RiversHouston, PA
USA World Cup Team Features Players from the NJ, NY, & PA AreasMorristown MinutePark Ridge, NJ
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPhiladelphia, PA
Second migrant bus from Texas arrives in Philadelphia in freezing temperaturesAsh JurbergTexas State
Off-duty D.C. police officer’s SUV carjacked in N.J. city, authorities say
An SUV belonging to an off-duty, Washington, D.C., police officer was stolen in a carjacking in Union County on Monday, along with the officer’s identification and badge, authorities said. The early morning carjacking occurred in Elizabeth, although a city spokeswoman did not say where the crime occurred. The vehicle...
NJ man charged with DWI crashes pickup through front door of home
TOMS RIVER — The driver of a pickup truck was charged with driving under the influence after crashing through the front door of a house late Sunday night. Township police said Kevin Cannon, 24, of Toms River, was driving his white pickup truck north on Frann Road when he drove across the front yard and crashed into the living room of the two-story home.
Six Newark, NJ residents charged in $3M stolen luxury car ring
NEWARK — The ringleader of a luxury car theft ring and five accomplices broke into their victims' homes to steal more than 30 vehicles worth millions of dollars, according to State Police. Authorities say they dismantled the $3 million theft ring spanning throughout New Jersey and New York on...
NJ gas station robbed twice during weekend by same man
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – A burglar admitted robbing the same Sunoco gas station twice during the weekend. Egg Harbor Township police said they found the window to the station on Delilah Road at the Airport Circle broken early Saturday around 1:35 a.m. Cash, lottery tickets, several cartons of cigarettes...
Prosecutor: Mother sentenced to life after killing son to hide affair
CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey mother was sentenced to spend the rest of her life in jail without the possibility of parole for the death of her 17-month-old son in May. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release that Heather Reynolds was sentenced to life in prison for murder, as well as an 8-year-prison term for endangering the welfare of a child and a 4-year term for possession of methamphetamine.
Deadly Clifton, NJ house fire kills 3, injures cop and 3 firefighters
CLIFTON — A house fire killed three people ages 65 years old and older and injured four first responders at the scene. Clifton police and fire responded to the blaze at the multi-family home on Ladwik Lane around 7:30 p.m. Friday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.
Man convicted in NJ attack, slaying of EMT on basis of race
FREEHOLD — A man has been convicted in the 2018 killing of an emergency medical technician and freelance photographer in New Jersey after authorities said he targeted the victim because of his race. Jurors in Monmouth County convicted 30-year-old Jamil Hubbard of Sayreville of murder Friday in the May...
Widespread power outage in Monmouth County, NJ
A high-voltage transmission line problem left more than 20,000 JCP&L customers without power on Monday morning. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoening said that Eatontown, Middletown and Tinton Falls were hardest hit by the outage. Outages also registered on the JCP&L map in Colts Neck, Manasquan, Sea Girt, Spring Lake Heights, Spring Lake Borough and Wall Township.
Arrest made in fatal shooting of man on NJ basketball court
Deon Williams, 25, of Jersey City, is charged with murder in the killing of Christopher Garcia - who was shot on a basketball court on Marshall Drive on September 25.
delawarevalleynews.com
Security Footage Released In Murder Of City Sanitation Worker
Alex Lloyd Gross Photo-Delaware Valley News.com sanitation workers arrive at the scene of their colleagues murder. Philadelphia Police have just released video taken by nearby homes of a male that is responsible for the shooting death of ikeem Johnson, who was working as a sanitation worker last week . Authorities say it was a hit and it was planned.
NJ prison officer admits ‘cruel and unusual’ brutal beat-downs
A corrections officer at a prison in South Jersey has admitted to his role in violating the civil rights of inmates, involving brutal beat-downs that went unreported. John Makos, of Millville, pleaded guilty in Camden federal court on Friday, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. The 42-year-old Makos said he never...
$3B canals, housing proposed for ex-airport in Atlantic City, NJ
ATLANTIC CITY — Two Philadelphia developers want to build a $3 billion housing, office and retail project on the site of a historic former airport in Atlantic City, the latest proposal for one of the largest tracts of buildable land near the ocean on the U.S. East Coast. But...
New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say
CAMDEN, N.J. – A Burlington County man was charged with firearms and narcotics offenses including making his own machine gun. An arrest complaint was filed against Cody Starr, 35, of Mount Holly, New Jersey, who is being accused of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a machinegun, distribution of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking. Starr made his initial appearance today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth A. Pascal in Camden federal court and was detained without bail. According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court: A team The post New Jersey man made his own machine gun, sold meth, Feds say appeared first on Shore News Network.
Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery
Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
Cops ID man they say beat, robbed mom & son in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say they have identified a man seen on surveillance video stalking, beating and robbing a mother and son near a convenience store in Point Breeze.Philadelphia police inspector Frank Vanore posted a mugshot on Twitter Monday, identifying the man as Lance Ryan.Investigators believe Ryan entered a convenience store on the 1500 block of Morris Street on Nov. 7, wearing an Amiri shirt with a skeleton and roses on it. In the robbery, a man followed a mother and son out of the store and punched them, knocking one person unconscious and disorienting another. Once they were hurt, the man took their valuables.Ryan is not in custody. Anyone with information should call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Say Teen Was Going 40 MPH Over Speed Limit in Nasty Accident
Officials in Egg Harbor Township say charges have been filed against a 17-year-old who was driving at over 40 MPH above a posted speed limit when he caused a nasty accident earlier this month that injured himself and two other teenagers. The crash happened just after 7 AM on Tuesday,...
Trenton Firefighters Extinguish 2-Alarm Blaze On Tremont Street
November 21, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–With the temperature hovering at a frigid 21 degrees, city firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze…
NBC Philadelphia
Caught on Cam: Gunmen, 1 in Rolling SUV, Ambush Victims in Deadly Shooting
Philadelphia police hope newly released video will help them capture four shooters who killed a man and critically injured another during a daylight ambush earlier this year. The video shows three of the masked men jumping out of a stolen SUV at 17th and Oxford streets, walking around the corner, and ambushing the victims.
NJ sets new date for run-off elections
State officials have delayed run-off elections in New Jersey until Tuesday, Dec. 13. Citing the failure of voting machines in Mercer County, Acting Gov. Sheila Oliver signed an executive order on Friday setting the new date for run-off balloting. Oliver says elections officials have been working around the clock to...
Monmouth County, New Jersey Towns Dominate Best Coastal Towns In America List
One thing we know for sure here in New Jersey is that we are home to some of the best coastal towns in the entire nation and a recently published list confirms just how great Jersey Shore towns are. The very well-respected experts at Good Housekeeping put together a list...
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
