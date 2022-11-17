ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 20, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 20, 2022. Ryan Quinten Hodge, 28, Vinton: Violations of protective orders. Brett Michael Dupre, 20, Sulphur: Aggravated second degree battery; out of state detainer. Alejandro Carlos Mitchell, 34, Welsh: Violations of protective orders. Adam Walker Manuel, 41, Lake...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Juvenile arrested for multiple vehicle burglaries

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A juvenile was arrested early Sunday morning and is accused of conducting multiple vehicle burglaries in Vinton, according to the Vinton Police Department. Vinton Police Officers responded to a trespass complaint in the 1500 block of East St. where they discovered the juvenile and took...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Boil advisory lifted for north Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles Water Division has rescinded the temporary precautionary boil water advisory for customers affected by low water pressure in north Lake Charles. The advisory was issued following low water pressure customers experienced in areas north of Interstate 10, caused by a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Calcasieu Gaming Revenue District signs off on deal with Horseshoe Casino

The Calcasieu Parish Gaming Revenue District approved the development agreement between it and the Horseshoe Casino on Friday, the third and final formal step in the process. Now, it goes to Caesar’s, Horseshoe’s parent company, for signatures. The City of Lake Charles approved the resolution on Wednesday and the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury on Thursday.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur Christian Community Coalition awarded Angels of Change grant

The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Jennings memorial dedicated to those who served in Vietnam. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Artist adds holiday...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Horseshoe Casino approved as a land-based casino

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Horseshoe Casino and the Gaming District came to an agreement to allow the casino to be land-based. The casino will be located on the property that was formerly the Isle of Capri before Hurricane Laura. Officials tell 7News the Horseshoe Casino will give almost...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu School Board to sell used iPads

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board will be holding an online sale of used iPads for parents that have students enrolled in one of the Parish schools. Each of the iPads is in good working condition but was used in classrooms so they may have minor wear and tear. The number of iPads up for sale is limited and only one iPad may be purchased per student. Enrollment of the student in a Parish school will be verified when the parent arrives to pick up the item.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles family thankful for new home after Hurricane Laura

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Volunteer Louisiana, along with several other nonprofits, are paying for repairs still needed following the 2020 hurricane season, and in some cases even new homes. The LeDays were just one of hundreds of applicants looking for help after being displaced by Hurricane Laura and now...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Volunteers hand out Thanksgiving meals to seniors in need

Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) - Volunteers gave thanks to seniors all around Calcasieu Parish today as they delivered a thanksgiving meal ahead of the holiday next week. Phillips 66, Second Harvest and Calcasieu Council on Aging volunteers packed their cars and hit the road. Going door to door delivering Thanksgiving food baskets to senior citizens in need.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Groundbreaking ceremony for new Sulphur education center

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Christian Community Coalition partnered with CITGO, Entergy and Blue Cross and Blue Shield to celebrate the official groundbreaking of their new Keystone Center. The historic Calcasieu Marine Bank will be renovated and transformed into their new center which will have a variety of...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Jeff Davis students enjoy Special Olympics despite the cold

Welsh, La. (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Parish held its 2022 Special Olympics Friday morning, moving the event inside the Welsh High School Gym due to cold weather. Students from third to 12th grade with and without disabilities played bocce ball and horseshoes together in a friendly competition. ”Well, we definitely...
WELSH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy