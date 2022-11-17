Read full article on original website
CPSO looking for missing woman
Stephany Fong, 32, of Lake Charles was reported missing Nov. 19.
CPSO asks for public’s help in press conference on missing woman
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office held a press conference asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who went missing over the weekend. Stephany Fong, 32, was reported missing on Saturday, November 19, at 4:00 p.m., CPSO said. Fong went to work...
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 20, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 20, 2022. Ryan Quinten Hodge, 28, Vinton: Violations of protective orders. Brett Michael Dupre, 20, Sulphur: Aggravated second degree battery; out of state detainer. Alejandro Carlos Mitchell, 34, Welsh: Violations of protective orders. Adam Walker Manuel, 41, Lake...
Juvenile arrested for multiple vehicle burglaries
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A juvenile was arrested early Sunday morning and is accused of conducting multiple vehicle burglaries in Vinton, according to the Vinton Police Department. Vinton Police Officers responded to a trespass complaint in the 1500 block of East St. where they discovered the juvenile and took...
Boil advisory lifted for north Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles Water Division has rescinded the temporary precautionary boil water advisory for customers affected by low water pressure in north Lake Charles. The advisory was issued following low water pressure customers experienced in areas north of Interstate 10, caused by a...
Calcasieu Gaming Revenue District signs off on deal with Horseshoe Casino
The Calcasieu Parish Gaming Revenue District approved the development agreement between it and the Horseshoe Casino on Friday, the third and final formal step in the process. Now, it goes to Caesar’s, Horseshoe’s parent company, for signatures. The City of Lake Charles approved the resolution on Wednesday and the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury on Thursday.
Sulphur Christian Community Coalition awarded Angels of Change grant
Sulphur Christian Community Coalition awarded Angels of Change grant
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you love eating pizza from time to time and you also happen to live in Louisiana, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food.
Horseshoe Casino approved as a land-based casino
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Horseshoe Casino and the Gaming District came to an agreement to allow the casino to be land-based. The casino will be located on the property that was formerly the Isle of Capri before Hurricane Laura. Officials tell 7News the Horseshoe Casino will give almost...
Calcasieu School Board to sell used iPads
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board will be holding an online sale of used iPads for parents that have students enrolled in one of the Parish schools. Each of the iPads is in good working condition but was used in classrooms so they may have minor wear and tear. The number of iPads up for sale is limited and only one iPad may be purchased per student. Enrollment of the student in a Parish school will be verified when the parent arrives to pick up the item.
Shooting possibly linked to fight outside Louisiana biker bar, detectives say
A possible altercation between motorcycle clubs in Moss Bluff leads to a shooting with one in the hospital.
Lake Charles family thankful for new home after Hurricane Laura
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Volunteer Louisiana, along with several other nonprofits, are paying for repairs still needed following the 2020 hurricane season, and in some cases even new homes. The LeDays were just one of hundreds of applicants looking for help after being displaced by Hurricane Laura and now...
Parolees celebrate graduation as they transition to life out of prison with new mindsets
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - How we respond to people or adverse situations makes all the difference in the world. If you’re always getting into fights, maybe you should re-think your reaction to those circumstances. A program to help people, specifically those whose actions have landed them in jail,...
South City Christian Church giving away free Thanksgiving dinner boxes
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thanksgiving dinner boxes are being given away at South City Christian Church Sunday, November 20. Each box includes items needed to complete a Thanksgiving meal. The church is located at 323 W Sale Rd in Lake Charles. The drive-thru giveaway begins at 2 p.m. The...
Volunteers hand out Thanksgiving meals to seniors in need
Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) - Volunteers gave thanks to seniors all around Calcasieu Parish today as they delivered a thanksgiving meal ahead of the holiday next week. Phillips 66, Second Harvest and Calcasieu Council on Aging volunteers packed their cars and hit the road. Going door to door delivering Thanksgiving food baskets to senior citizens in need.
Smoke and Barrel This Weekend in Lake Charles, Free Admission?
Smoke and Barrel makes its triumphant return this weekend to Lake Charles. The non-profit event not only raises money for various charities but hits home by combining bourbon, bbq, and whiskey. What more could we ask for?. The event features over 80 bourbons, scotches, and whiskeys guests can try, live...
Groundbreaking ceremony for new Sulphur education center
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Christian Community Coalition partnered with CITGO, Entergy and Blue Cross and Blue Shield to celebrate the official groundbreaking of their new Keystone Center. The historic Calcasieu Marine Bank will be renovated and transformed into their new center which will have a variety of...
Jeff Davis students enjoy Special Olympics despite the cold
Welsh, La. (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Parish held its 2022 Special Olympics Friday morning, moving the event inside the Welsh High School Gym due to cold weather. Students from third to 12th grade with and without disabilities played bocce ball and horseshoes together in a friendly competition. ”Well, we definitely...
Cold, Lonely, Hurt, Suffering in Crowley Needs Our Help
Animals of Crowley, La. are asking for help with medical bills for this abused and injured animal.
Comments / 0