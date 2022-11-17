DC attorney general sues Washington Commanders for withholding ticketholders' deposits: Report

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops final road match of season 3-1 to MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
Related
Rep. Jim Jordan: House Republicans Will Hold Biden’s ‘Politicized’ DOJ Accountable
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, leader of the Freedom Caucus who is poised to chair the powerful Judiciary Committee, is not hiding his intentions to investigate President Joe Biden and his Department of Justice. He has put Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray on notice that he will be digging in and looking for answers.
Daily Beast
Ivanka Trump Tried to Dodge Her Court-Appointed Financial Monitor
Ivanka Trump tried and failed last week to slink out of having a court-appointed monitor watch her financial moves, as New York prosecutors worry the Trump Organization and its executives may quietly try to relocate assets in anticipation of law enforcement action, according to a source familiar with those deliberations.
Washington Examiner
South Carolina Supreme Court will consider Mark Meadows effort to block subpoena
The South Carolina Supreme Court has agreed to review the effort by Mark Meadows to block a subpoena issued against him in Georgia’s Fulton County criminal inquiry into former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Fulton County investigators led by District Attorney...
Washington Examiner
Who is special counsel Jack Smith, the war crimes prosecutor picked to investigate Trump?
Attorney General Merrick Garland selected Jack Smith, a war crimes prosecutor at The Hague, to be special counsel and investigate former President Donald Trump. Garland announced during a Friday press conference at Main Justice that Smith, a decadeslong DOJ veteran prosecutor, had been appointed. Smith is currently chief prosecutor at The Hague, where he has investigated war crimes in Kosovo.
Former Gov. Rick Perry 'quite confident' Texans would vote to legalize sports betting
The Lone Star State is nowhere close to legal sports wagering, but that all could change in the next legislative session as the push to make that happen has gained the least likely of allies.
Washington Examiner
Woman involved in Pelosi laptop theft on Jan. 6 found guilty in partial verdict
A Pennsylvania woman accused of encouraging the Jan. 6 theft of a laptop in one of outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's offices was found guilty of six of eight charges by a jury on Monday, including impeding police officers and participating in a civil disorder. Riley Williams was captured on...
Not many Texas Republicans Embraced Trump's 2024 Announcement
Not many Texas Republicans have publicly endorsed Trump's 2024 campaign.Jon Tyson/Unsplash. Former President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he's seeking the White House again in 2024 and most key Texas Republicans have stayed quiet on their social media channels, and not endorsed the former president as he faces heat for the party's underwhelming midterm performance.
Washington Examiner
In quest to get Trump, secrecy strikes again
IN QUEST TO GET TRUMP, SECRECY STRIKES AGAIN. Think back five years to the frenzy of news reporting and commentary over what was called Trump-Russia "collusion" — the allegation that the 2016 Trump campaign conspired with Russia to fix the presidential election. Most of the coverage, and especially the commentary, seemed predicated on the belief that collusion did, in fact, take place. But later, in one of history's great never minds, the extensive investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller was unable to establish that Trump-Russia collusion — prosecutors called it conspiracy or coordination — ever occurred at all. The Mueller team spent years investigating an alleged crime and in the end concluded it could not establish that the alleged crime even took place, much less who did it.
Washington Examiner
Arizona election official in hiding after receiving death threats
An Arizona election official has been forced into hiding after receiving death threats for his handling of the 2022 midterm elections. Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates, a lifelong Republican, confirmed to a local television station that he has been moved to an "undisclosed location" and assigned a security detail following a volatile election cycle in which a majority of former President Donald Trump-backed candidates centered their campaigns on unfounded claims that a mass fraud had been perpetrated on Arizonans and that their votes were not counted.
Washington Examiner
Congress needs to rein in DC Council's pro-crime insanity
Crime has skyrocketed in Washington, D.C., since 2019. Carjackings, always violent and occasionally deadly for hardworking Washingtonians, have especially spiked since 2019. There have been 330 of them reported so far this year, up 23% from the already high number last year. Murders are up 36% since 2019 and 157% since 2012.
On Fox News, Former U.S. Democratic Senator Supports Building a Wall
Former Democratic Senator Harold Ford Jr. supports building a wallScreenshot from Twitter. This former Democratic Senator from Tennessee supports building a wall. Of course, this goes across party lines as most Democrats don’t support building a wall along the Texas-Mexican border.
Washington Examiner
Senators aim to pass child privacy bills in lame-duck session
A bipartisan group of senators is pushing for the passage of stricter protections for children's private data during the lame-duck session of Congress. Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) are seeking to attach two children's data regulatory bills to larger legislation expected to advance before the current Congress ends, Senate aides told the Washington Examiner.
Herschel Walker Should Release His Medical Records
Editor’s note: The below article first appeared in David Corn’s newsletter, Our Land. The newsletter is written by David twice a week (most of the time) and provides behind-the-scenes stories about politics and media; his unvarnished take on the events of the day; film, book, television, podcast, and music recommendations; interactive audience features; and more. Subscribing costs just $5 a month—but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Our Land here. Please check it out. And please also check out David’s new New York Times bestseller: American Psychosis: A Historical Investigation of How the Republican Party Went Crazy.
Washington Examiner
Big Labor's next target: Grad schools
Yale professor Nicholas Christakis is a physician and sociologist best known for his research on human social networks. But Christakis gained new expertise on Twitter mobs after he remarked on the website that graduate students, now moving to unionize at the school, are “not ordinary workers” and predicted unionizing might leave them with fewer opportunities in university labs.
Washington Examiner
Raphael Warnock uses faith as guiding principle in personal life and politics
Sen. Raphael Warnock has used his pulpit at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta for nearly two decades to get his message across. The red brick church on the corner of Jackson and Auburn Street is where civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. was baptized, ordained, and served as pastor from 1960 to his assassination in 1968. The church has always been at the forefront of religious, political, and social change. Ebenezer's congregants have run the gamut, from those down on their luck to U.S. Presidents Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama.
Comments / 0