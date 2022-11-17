DC attorney general sues Washington Commanders for withholding ticketholders' deposits: Report

IN QUEST TO GET TRUMP, SECRECY STRIKES AGAIN. Think back five years to the frenzy of news reporting and commentary over what was called Trump-Russia "collusion" — the allegation that the 2016 Trump campaign conspired with Russia to fix the presidential election. Most of the coverage, and especially the commentary, seemed predicated on the belief that collusion did, in fact, take place. But later, in one of history's great never minds, the extensive investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller was unable to establish that Trump-Russia collusion — prosecutors called it conspiracy or coordination — ever occurred at all. The Mueller team spent years investigating an alleged crime and in the end concluded it could not establish that the alleged crime even took place, much less who did it.

4 HOURS AGO