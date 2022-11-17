ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 The Point

This Jersey Shore Town is one of the Richest in the U.S.

A recent study shows, New Jersey has some high-income zip codes, but there is one that is above every other town at the Jersey Shore. Property Shark recently did the study and here's how they did it. According to propertyshark.com,. To determine the most expensive zip codes in the U.S.,...
DEAL, NJ
94.3 The Point

Extreme measures considered for drunk scootering in NJ

New Jersey is considering a revision to the state's drunk driving laws to include bicycles, electric bikes, and scooters. With the proliferation of low speed vehicles in the state, the law is ambiguous when it comes to how to handle intoxicated operators. The New Jersey Law Revision Commission has begun...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

Worst rated hospitals in NJ: How they compare with new safety scores

An updated study that assigns letter grades to every hospital in the Garden State finds Jersey hospitals have the 6th highest number of A rated hospitals of any state in the nation, but Katie Stewart, the director of Health Care Ratings for the Leapfrog Group said close to 25% of Garden State hospitals get a letter grade of C or D.
94.3 The Point

Gas prices falling in NJ ahead of Thanksgiving

The price of gasoline is continuing to fall as we approach Thanksgiving, but demand could maker prices start to rise again. New Jersey's statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.80 as of Monday morning, according to AAA. That is a decline of 11-cents per gallon in the last week, but still 11-cents higher than a month ago.
WISCONSIN STATE
94.3 The Point

Body of missing NJ hiker found in Bergen County park

MAHWAH — Nearly a week after his disappearance, the body of a missing Bergen County painter has been found. Héctor Zamorano, 41, was found inside the Ramapo Valley reservation on Saturday morning, Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton said in a statement. He was located about a 40-minute walk into the park by another hiker.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

The best places in NJ to get macaroni for the holiday table

I've long been a proponent of macaroni on the Thanksgiving and holiday tables. As I've stated many times before, turkey is not a headliner. But if you put a nice macaroni dish in front of it like maybe lasagna, baked ziti, some stuffed shells or ravioli; then you surround it with meatballs, sausage and/or braciole, and now you've got a meal worth giving thanks for.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

Who’s watching the kids in New Jersey?

The average percentage of stay-at-home parents has stayed relatively the same since 1989, around 18 percent. The numbers have gone up or down and certainly went up during the pandemic. New Jersey ranked ninth in the number of stay-at-home parents during the shutdowns. Society has seen an increase in dads...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

Rare Italian delicacy made right here in New Jersey

For those of you that grew up in an Italian neighborhood or Italian-American family, taralles may be a familiar snack. For most people, it's probably something you've never heard of. Honestly, it probably falls into the "acquired taste" category. It's sort of a pretzel, but not really. It's a hard,...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy