This Jersey Shore Town is one of the Richest in the U.S.
A recent study shows, New Jersey has some high-income zip codes, but there is one that is above every other town at the Jersey Shore. Property Shark recently did the study and here's how they did it. According to propertyshark.com,. To determine the most expensive zip codes in the U.S.,...
Extreme measures considered for drunk scootering in NJ
New Jersey is considering a revision to the state's drunk driving laws to include bicycles, electric bikes, and scooters. With the proliferation of low speed vehicles in the state, the law is ambiguous when it comes to how to handle intoxicated operators. The New Jersey Law Revision Commission has begun...
Monmouth County, New Jersey Towns Dominate Best Coastal Towns In America List
One thing we know for sure here in New Jersey is that we are home to some of the best coastal towns in the entire nation and a recently published list confirms just how great Jersey Shore towns are. The very well-respected experts at Good Housekeeping put together a list...
Latest NJ privacy push: Personal data on cars being resold
TRENTON – When cars are traded in or turned in at the end of a lease, they’re usually resold – sometimes with personal data from the prior driver still in their computer systems. A bill moving through the state Legislature seeks to make sure dealers delete that...
Another Price Increase For New York City Commuters Coming From New Jersey
I know you are sick and tired of these price increase announcements but I'd rather give you all the information rather versus you finding out the hard way. If you work remotely, this news will not apply to you. If you are one of those city commuters, buckle up. According...
NJ, other states urge Apple to protect data on reproductive health apps
New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin on Monday sent a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook, co-signed by nine other attorneys general across the U.S., calling for the company to better ensure privacy on apps it offers that collect and store reproductive health data. In June, the U.S. Supreme Court's...
Worst rated hospitals in NJ: How they compare with new safety scores
An updated study that assigns letter grades to every hospital in the Garden State finds Jersey hospitals have the 6th highest number of A rated hospitals of any state in the nation, but Katie Stewart, the director of Health Care Ratings for the Leapfrog Group said close to 25% of Garden State hospitals get a letter grade of C or D.
Gas prices falling in NJ ahead of Thanksgiving
The price of gasoline is continuing to fall as we approach Thanksgiving, but demand could maker prices start to rise again. New Jersey's statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.80 as of Monday morning, according to AAA. That is a decline of 11-cents per gallon in the last week, but still 11-cents higher than a month ago.
Foodie Experts Choose Absolute Best Loaded Fries In All Of New Jersey
There are so many foods we have a strong passion for in New Jersey, and since we are the capital of the world when it comes to diners, fries have to be at the top of the list. Today, we are going to focus on a specific type of French Fry and where one of the premier foodie outlets in the entire nation says you can get them.
2 New Jersey Restaurants Named Among Best Independent Restaurants In The Country
New Jersey is home to so many mouthwatering restaurants it can be hard to keep track of them. The other weekend just driving down 166 I must have passed 4 or 5 different restaurants that made me say "oh, I want to eat there!" What I really like about a...
Five killed, 18 injured in Colorado gay nightclub shooting, NJ lawmakers react
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 22-year-old gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and leaving 18 injured before he was subdued by “heroic” patrons and arrested by police who were on the scene within minutes, authorities said Sunday. Two firearms, including...
Body of missing NJ hiker found in Bergen County park
MAHWAH — Nearly a week after his disappearance, the body of a missing Bergen County painter has been found. Héctor Zamorano, 41, was found inside the Ramapo Valley reservation on Saturday morning, Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton said in a statement. He was located about a 40-minute walk into the park by another hiker.
Six Newark, NJ residents charged in $3M stolen luxury car ring
NEWARK — The ringleader of a luxury car theft ring and five accomplices broke into their victims' homes to steal more than 30 vehicles worth millions of dollars, according to State Police. Authorities say they dismantled the $3 million theft ring spanning throughout New Jersey and New York on...
NJ’s top paying jobs. Are you earning an average salary in NJ?
As inflation is choking the collective life out of us here in New Jersey with runaway gas prices, grocery costs and utility bills, it seems no matter what you earn it isn't enough. I don't personally know anyone who isn't hurting right now. But maybe you're one of the luckier...
The best places in NJ to get macaroni for the holiday table
I've long been a proponent of macaroni on the Thanksgiving and holiday tables. As I've stated many times before, turkey is not a headliner. But if you put a nice macaroni dish in front of it like maybe lasagna, baked ziti, some stuffed shells or ravioli; then you surround it with meatballs, sausage and/or braciole, and now you've got a meal worth giving thanks for.
Thanksgiving week weather for NJ: Cold and dry now, warmup ahead
The headline of this article tells it all: We begin the week firmly embedded in a cold and very dry air mass. But improvements are on the way, as thermometers rise to seasonable levels by midweek. Perfect timing for the Thanksgiving holiday. Other than the chill, there will be no...
Whatever happened to the Brendan Byrne/Continental Airlines Arena/Izod Center in NJ?
EAST RUTHERFORD — On July 2, 1981, while he was still in office, a new building in the Meadowlands named for Gov. Brendan Byrne opened with a Bruce Springsteen concert. The construction of Brendan Byrne Arena made the area a true Sports Complex, five years after both Giants Stadium and Meadowlands Racetrack began operation.
Who’s watching the kids in New Jersey?
The average percentage of stay-at-home parents has stayed relatively the same since 1989, around 18 percent. The numbers have gone up or down and certainly went up during the pandemic. New Jersey ranked ninth in the number of stay-at-home parents during the shutdowns. Society has seen an increase in dads...
Rare Italian delicacy made right here in New Jersey
For those of you that grew up in an Italian neighborhood or Italian-American family, taralles may be a familiar snack. For most people, it's probably something you've never heard of. Honestly, it probably falls into the "acquired taste" category. It's sort of a pretzel, but not really. It's a hard,...
No More Funny NJ Roadway Safety Messages: The Feds Say “Take Them Down”
Welp! Hope you got all your laughs in while driving along New Jersey's roadways. Those snarky, hilarious signs that told us to "Get your head out of your apps" are about to be changed back to plain safety messages. Why? Apparently they were too sassy for the Federal Highway Administration,...
