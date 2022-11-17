ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: Cops swoop in to confiscate a stash of coke, pot and cash

Drug Bust: On Nov. 9, detectives from our Specialized Investigative Unit (SIU), Coordination of Probation Enforcement Unit (COPE) assisted the Central Marin Police Authority (CMPA) with an investigation. During CMPA’s investigation it was determined the suspect who was arrested for a no bail warrant had a storage unit in Berkeley. The suspect was on probation and was subject to search along with any property under his control.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
scotscoop.com

Redwood City temporarily bans gun shops

The Redwood City Council has temporarily banned gun shops following the application of two gun stores, giving time for staff to research potential local regulations. On Monday, Oct. 24, the Redwood City Council reached a unanimous decision to temporarily ban firearm dealers for a period of 45 days. The council’s decision followed the applications of two gun shops to rent space in Redwood City, one of which was called “Dumpling Defense.”
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KRON4 News

Charges filed against unlicensed landscape contractor in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (BCN)– The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday felony and misdemeanor charges filed against an unlicensed contractor for allegedly defrauding multiple victims in the county. Modesto resident Adan Contreras Rivas, 41, is being held on $600,000 bail in the Martinez Detention Facility on 38 charges, including those for financial […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Police department offers catalytic converter theft prevention kit

SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN) — The San Mateo Police Department has become the first law enforcement agency in California to offer a self-install marking kit designed to combat the theft of catalytic converters in automobiles. With catalytic converter thefts on the rise — California leads the nation in catalytic converter theft cases with over 10,000 […]
SAN MATEO, CA
Calcasieu Parish News

Federal Court in Louisiana Sentences California Man for Scheme Involving Over $300,000 in Fraudulent Purchases from Home Depot

Federal Court in Louisiana Sentences California Man for Scheme Involving Over $300,000 in Fraudulent Purchases from Home Depot. Louisiana – A California man has been sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana in connection with a Home Depot fraud scheme for over $300,000. On November 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Jonathan or Pilla Sinlao, age 38, a resident of San Jose, California, was sentenced for Conspiracy to Commit Access Device Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1029(b)(2).
LOUISIANA STATE
KRON4 News

USPS worker in Vallejo held at gunpoint, has mail stolen

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A United States Postal Service mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Vallejo earlier this week. That man got away with a truck full of mail. The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering $50,000 for information leading to an arrest. “Those are multiple federal felonies. This is something we take […]
VALLEJO, CA
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley and Alameda County votes are completed

The Alameda County registrar’s office completed tallying votes Friday night. Now it will begin the process of auditing the ballots. On Nov. 8, Berkeley voters cast ballots for four City Council members, three school board directors, five rent board commissioners and a city auditor. They also decided on three local ballot proposals: Measure L, the largest-ever bond measure in city history; Measure M, a vacancy tax; and Measure N, an affordable housing measure. They also casted ballots in countywide races for District Attorney and AC Transit Board.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Richmond police search for alleged repeat groping suspect

RICHMOND, Calif., - Police in Richmond are looking for a suspect they say allegedly groped at least two people on two separate occasions, according to a Facebook post. According to police, in both cases the suspect walked by the victim on the sidewalk acknowledged or smiled at them, and then turned around and groped them.
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested in Santa Rosa for illegal firearm possession

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Santa Rosa have arrested a suspect in connection with illegally possessing a firearm and other crimes following an altercation at a restaurant on Wednesday. Mostafa Sarah, 38, of Cloverdale, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, making criminal threats and resisting/obstructing arrest, according […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
FOX40

2 killed in 3-car crash in Solano County, sheriff’s office says

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died and three others were injured as a result of a three-vehicle crash in Solano County on Friday, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened on Suisun Valley Road between Rockville and Ledgewood roads, the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office said a Mazda lost […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA

