Paterson Couple Charged With Running Coke Factory From Attic Apartment
Paterson police seized more than a pound and a half of cocaine from a city couple who they said were dealing from an attic apartment. Xavier Rivera was arrested outside the apartment in a multi-family home on North 7th Street off the corner of Jefferson Street, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.
Man fatally stabbed, another wounded in Newark Saturday night
NEWARK -- Newark police are looking for whoever is responsible for killing a man and wounding another on Saturday near the 37000 block of Oak St.Police received a call at 7:29 p.m. about reported gunshots in the area. Responding officers found an unresponsive adult man suffering from possible stab wounds.The man died at the scene. His identity is being withheld until authorities contact his next of kin.A second man at the scene, a 42-year-old Newark resident, was found with "significant injuries" and transported to a hospital, police said Sunday in a statement. He is reportedly in stable condition.Newark police detectives are treating the incident as a homicide investigation Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Yama Homayoun at (510) 578-4920 or via email at Yama.Homayoun@newark.org. Information can also be left on the anonymous tip hotline at (510) 578-4965.
theobserver.com
Nutley man who once stabbed Newark police sergeant nabbed in North Bergen with illegal weapons & ammo by HCPO
A Nutley man with a troubled legal past finds himself behind bars yet again after he was pulled over in North Bergen Nov. 16 and law enforcement found he was in possession of illegal weapons and ammo, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Gang Task...
Police: Bergen County family targeted in armed home invasion
A Bergen County family was victimized in an armed home invasion Thursday morning, police say.
Arrest made in fatal shooting of man on NJ basketball court
Deon Williams, 25, of Jersey City, is charged with murder in the killing of Christopher Garcia - who was shot on a basketball court on Marshall Drive on September 25.
fox5ny.com
Six charged in $3M NJ luxury car theft ring bust
NEW JERSEY - Six people accused of being part of a car theft ring that stole over 30 luxury cars worth over $3M in New Jersey have been arrested and charged, according to state police. The New Jersey State Police say that they began investigating the thefts in May, and...
fox5ny.com
1 dead, 1 injured after shootout with police in Manhattan
NEW YORK - One person has been killed and another injured after a narcotics investigation in Manhattan ended in a shootout with the NYPD Friday night. According to authorities, at 8:41 p.m., officers and federal agents were conducting a narcotics operation and attempted to arrest two men on the first floor of a building in Inwood.
1 person killed, 1 in custody after shootout with law enforcement in Manhattan: sources
One person was killed, and another was taken into custody following a shootout with law enforcement Friday night in Manhattan, according to sources.
Body of missing N.J. hiker found after weeklong search
The body of a 41-year-old man who went missing last weekend was discovered Saturday, authorities said, following a week-long search by teams on the ground, in the air, and on boats along the river within the sprawling Ramapo Valley Reservation where he frequently hiked by himself. Hector Zamorano, of Mahwah,...
UPDATE: Woman Struck While Running Along Route 17 Highway Divider Remains Critical
UPDATE: A woman was clinging to life Saturday after being struck on southbound Route 17 in Ho-Ho-Kus the night before. Several readers told Daily Voice they'd spotted the 27-year-old woman walking along the highway divider as far south as Route 4 in both Paramus and Fair Lawn sometime before the fateful crash around 6 p.m. Nov. 18.
yonkerstimes.com
With So Many Members in Jail, Can the 300 Bloodhound Brims-Yonkers Survive?
Most of us in the media had never heard about the 300 Bloodhound Brims Gang from Yonkers until June 17, 2021, when more than a dozen members of the gang violently assaulted and stomped a victim outside of a North Broadway bodega while they were filming a Rap Video. The...
fox5ny.com
Suspect arrested in killings of 3 Queens women
NEW YORK - A suspect has reportedly been arrested in connection to the brutal murders of three women in Queens on Friday. According to the New York Post, the suspect, a 22-year-old relative of the victims, was arrested in Virginia after driving there following the killings. "The quick investigative work...
SUV Tips On Route 17 Exit Ramp
A driver failed to negotiate a Route 17 exit ramp, landing an SUV on its side. No injuries were reported in the rollover on the northbound highway's Midland Avenue exit ramp headed west in Paramus around 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. The Range Rover was significantly damaged and had to...
fox5ny.com
Man accused of making threats against NYC Jewish community charged
NEW YORK - The man accused of making threats on social media warning of shootings at New York City synagogues and other Jewish sites was arraigned Sunday morning. Christopher Brown was arrested Saturday by the MTA Police inside Penn Station. He has been charged with six felony weapons and firearms...
fox5ny.com
New York State Police on alert after Colorado gay bar shooting
NEW YORK - The New York State Police force is stepping up surveillance and support for potential hate crime targets after 5 people died in a mass shooting at a gay bar in Colorado. "Amid recent threats to Jewish & LGBTQ communities, I have directed @nyspolice to ramp u monitoring...
fox5ny.com
NY city fights catalytic converter thefts
YONKERS, N.Y. - Catalytic converters are a hot commodity in the criminal world and thefts in the region are skyrocketing. In Yonkers, residents were invited to install serial numbers on the part, in an effort to curtail the rising crime. Dozens of cars lined up in Yonkers Saturday morning, and...
hudsontv.com
Handguns, Large Capacity Magazines Recovered During North Bergen Traffic Stop
Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has announced that on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Gang Task Force recovered two handguns, high capacity magazines, and arrested a 27-year-old man following a motor vehicle stop in North Bergen. Mark Peralta, of Nutley, is charged with two counts...
Morristown Man Found Guilty of Kidnapping and Other Offenses
Tyrone Ellison, 35, of Morristown, New Jersey was found guilty of a number of offenses.Morristown Minute. Morristown man found guilty of kidnapping, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, aggravated criminal sexual contact, and more.
fox5ny.com
NYC gay bar attacked several times
NEW YORK - A Manhattan gay bar has been attacked several times, with the attacker throwing bricks at its windows while patrons were inside. The incidents have taken place at VERS on 9th Ave. in Hell's Kitchen. The latest came on Nov. 19th. It followed similar incidents on Nov. 13th...
NYPD lieutenant who nearly died of COVID wins fight for disability pension
An NYPD lieutenant who nearly lost his life battling a COVID-19 infection he caught on the job has won his fight to retire with a disability pension. Lt. Yvan Pierre-Louis retired from the Police Department last Tuesday, closing out a 32-year career. Pierre-Louis is one of about 10 officers of different ranks who came down with very serious cases of COVID during the early days of the pandemic. ...
