Fair Lawn, NJ

CBS San Francisco

Man fatally stabbed, another wounded in Newark Saturday night

NEWARK -- Newark police are looking for whoever is responsible for killing a man and wounding another on Saturday near the 37000 block of Oak St.Police received a call at 7:29 p.m. about reported gunshots in the area. Responding officers found an unresponsive adult man suffering from possible stab wounds.The man died at the scene. His identity is being withheld until authorities contact his next of kin.A second man at the scene, a 42-year-old Newark resident, was found with "significant injuries" and transported to a hospital, police said Sunday in a statement. He is reportedly in stable condition.Newark police detectives are treating the incident as a homicide investigation Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Yama Homayoun at (510) 578-4920 or via email at Yama.Homayoun@newark.org. Information can also be left on the anonymous tip hotline at (510) 578-4965.
NEWARK, NJ
fox5ny.com

Six charged in $3M NJ luxury car theft ring bust

NEW JERSEY - Six people accused of being part of a car theft ring that stole over 30 luxury cars worth over $3M in New Jersey have been arrested and charged, according to state police. The New Jersey State Police say that they began investigating the thefts in May, and...
NEWARK, NJ
fox5ny.com

1 dead, 1 injured after shootout with police in Manhattan

NEW YORK - One person has been killed and another injured after a narcotics investigation in Manhattan ended in a shootout with the NYPD Friday night. According to authorities, at 8:41 p.m., officers and federal agents were conducting a narcotics operation and attempted to arrest two men on the first floor of a building in Inwood.
MANHATTAN, NY
NJ.com

Body of missing N.J. hiker found after weeklong search

The body of a 41-year-old man who went missing last weekend was discovered Saturday, authorities said, following a week-long search by teams on the ground, in the air, and on boats along the river within the sprawling Ramapo Valley Reservation where he frequently hiked by himself. Hector Zamorano, of Mahwah,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
fox5ny.com

Suspect arrested in killings of 3 Queens women

NEW YORK - A suspect has reportedly been arrested in connection to the brutal murders of three women in Queens on Friday. According to the New York Post, the suspect, a 22-year-old relative of the victims, was arrested in Virginia after driving there following the killings. "The quick investigative work...
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

SUV Tips On Route 17 Exit Ramp

A driver failed to negotiate a Route 17 exit ramp, landing an SUV on its side. No injuries were reported in the rollover on the northbound highway's Midland Avenue exit ramp headed west in Paramus around 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. The Range Rover was significantly damaged and had to...
PARAMUS, NJ
fox5ny.com

Man accused of making threats against NYC Jewish community charged

NEW YORK - The man accused of making threats on social media warning of shootings at New York City synagogues and other Jewish sites was arraigned Sunday morning. Christopher Brown was arrested Saturday by the MTA Police inside Penn Station. He has been charged with six felony weapons and firearms...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

New York State Police on alert after Colorado gay bar shooting

NEW YORK - The New York State Police force is stepping up surveillance and support for potential hate crime targets after 5 people died in a mass shooting at a gay bar in Colorado. "Amid recent threats to Jewish & LGBTQ communities, I have directed @nyspolice to ramp u monitoring...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NY city fights catalytic converter thefts

YONKERS, N.Y. - Catalytic converters are a hot commodity in the criminal world and thefts in the region are skyrocketing. In Yonkers, residents were invited to install serial numbers on the part, in an effort to curtail the rising crime. Dozens of cars lined up in Yonkers Saturday morning, and...
YONKERS, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC gay bar attacked several times

NEW YORK - A Manhattan gay bar has been attacked several times, with the attacker throwing bricks at its windows while patrons were inside. The incidents have taken place at VERS on 9th Ave. in Hell's Kitchen. The latest came on Nov. 19th. It followed similar incidents on Nov. 13th...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYPD lieutenant who nearly died of COVID wins fight for disability pension

An NYPD lieutenant who nearly lost his life battling a COVID-19 infection he caught on the job has won his fight to retire with a disability pension. Lt. Yvan Pierre-Louis retired from the Police Department last Tuesday, closing out a 32-year career. Pierre-Louis is one of about 10 officers of different ranks who came down with very serious cases of COVID during the early days of the pandemic. ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

