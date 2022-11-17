Twitter employees head for the exits after Elon Musk's 'extremely hardcore' work ultimatum

Read full article on original website
Twitter won't restore Alex Jones' account, Elon Musk says
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones won't be returning to Twitter and will remain banned from the platform, according to its new owner, Elon Musk. Musk declared on Friday that Jones' account will not be restored, in spite of some users' requests, and spent the weekend defending the decision even as Twitter moved to restore other suspended accounts including that of former President Donald Trump.
As Meta and Twitter slash staff, TikTok plans to keep hiring
While much of Silicon Valley is grappling with hiring freezes and job cuts, at least one social media company is still planning to keep hiring: TikTok. The short-form video app remains committed to its goal of hiring nearly 1,000 engineers at its Mountain View office, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN on Monday. This specific hiring target is related to the company's goal of ensuring US user data is overseen by a team based in the United States amid scrutiny in Washington due to its parent company ByteDance's ties to China.
"I Discovered This As A Kid, And It Just Stuck": People Are Sharing The Weird Food Combinations That They Can't Help But Love
Let's be honest: we all have at least one of these...
Can Bob Iger fix Disney?
Bob Iger is returning to Disney as CEO, retaking the reins of a company that's very different from the one he led when he stepped down as chief executive in February 2020. With $1.5 billion in streaming losses last quarter alone, park fans unhappy, sinking cable networks like ESPN dealing with cord cutting, and a moribund stock price, Iger has his work cut out for him.
Bob Iger moves fast to dismantle Chapek's reorganization of Disney
One day after the shock announcement of Bob Iger's return to Disney, and the resulting ouster of his successor-turned-predecessor Bob Chapek, an astonished Hollywood is grappling with what exactly the move will mean for the entertainment behemoth's short-term and long-term future. But while there is no shortage of questions that...
