Wray says FBI investigating ‘outrageous’ Chinese police station in NYC

Washington Examiner
WATCH: Republican puts Mayorkas on notice in explosive hearing: 'You will' be exposed
A House Republican warned the Biden administration’s top homeland security official in a public hearing Tuesday of his plans to expose how the Senate-confirmed official had allegedly targeted conservative employees. During a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on threats facing the nation, Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) bombarded Mayorkas with...
Xi gave chilling warning to Biden about 'red line' in Taiwan, state media claims
Chinese President Xi Jinping warned President Joe Biden that Taiwan is a "red line" that the United States must not cross as the two work to elevate China-U.S. relations.
Washington Examiner
China says it doesn’t care about US midterm elections after FBI accused it of election meddling
The Chinese government claimed it didn’t care about the outcome of the U.S. midterm elections and that it believed the vote outcome should be decided by Americans following the FBI’s contention that Beijing ramped up its election influence efforts in 2022. The FBI and cybersecurity experts recently agreed...
‘Kill Feds, Kill Police’: FBI Nabs Boogaloo Boi With Grenade Launcher
An anti-government extremist in Ohio built homemade machine guns, stockpiled silencers and bomb-making materials, and acquired a rifle-mounted grenade launcher—which he later said he received in a trade along with some “primo cocaine”—as part of a scheme to kill as many government officials as possible before police killed him, according to a criminal complaint obtained first by The Daily Beast.Sandusky resident Aron McKillips, 29, was arrested Tuesday by members of a task force from the FBI’s Cleveland Division. He is a “well-known member” of the Boogaloo Bois, a loosely affiliated militia group seeking to overthrow the government by touching off...
Mexico investigates death of American woman seen being beaten in video that has gone viral
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into the death of a U.S. woman seen being beaten in a video that has gone viral. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said in a statement they are investigating the death of a woman they identified only as a foreigner, at a resort development in the town of San Jose del Cabo.
Iranian protesters say 17-year-old female student died after being hit by riot police baton as Revolutionary Guards chief warns: 'Today is the last day of riots'
A 17-year-old girl has reportedly been beaten to death with a police riot bat while walking home from school during protests for women's rights in Iran. Local protesters say teenager Sadaf Movahedi was bludgeoned last Monday night 'by suppressive forces' trying to keep the public under control. They allege her...
Tens of thousands of migrants have cases thrown out of immigration court, as docs not filed
Tens of thousands of migrants have had cases thrown out by immigration judges this fiscal year after documents were not filed in time by DHS officials, new data shows.
Pelosi reveals surgeons had to remove husband’s skull and reshape it after attack
Speaker Nancy Pelosi has revealed that her husband was so gravely injured following the hammer attack at their San Francisco home that surgeons had to “take off the skull, reshape it, and put it back”. “It had cracked,” a shaken Ms Pelosi told CNN, adding that Paul Pelosi’s head was struck “on the top, in two places”. The suspect, David DePape, was after the speaker when he broke into the home in the middle of the night, repeatedly shouting “where’s Nancy?”Following the attack on 28 October, the 42-year-old suspect has been charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, and assault....
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS: US Customs finds dangerous invasive species on ship from China
Border enforcement officers recently discovered moth eggs on a cargo ship coming in from China that were laid by an invasive species labeled by the U.S. as a “serious threat.”. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in September found four masses of Asian gypsy moth eggs on a Panamanian...
‘He Was Your Prey’: Judge Deals 7.5-Year Sentence to U.S. Capitol Rioter Who Delivered Officer Michael Fanone by His Neck to a Violent Mob
A U.S. Capitol rioter who dragged Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone to a violent horde after pretending to help him will spend the next 7.5 years behind bars, a federal judge ruled on Thursday. “He was your prey,” declared U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson before she pronounced the sentence....
Transgender YouTuber never placed in men's unit, corrections official says
Correction officials in Florida are denying that YouTube and Tiktok influencer Nikita Dragun was ever in a men's unit in jail during the arrest period.
A man in China was hospitalized after he ate a whole, live crab to 'take revenge for my daughter' after it pinched her
The man told doctors that his "daughter was pinched by a small crab, so I got angry and put it into my mouth for revenge," per local reports.
Customs authorities found $1 billion worth of meth disguised as coconut water that was headed to Australia
One officer estimated the sheer amount of meth could have ended up being sold in as many as 18 million street-level deals.
Chilling aerial pics reveal China’s massive military build-up on disputed South China Sea islands in warning to the West
NEW incredibly detailed photos have revealed for the first time just how far China's militarisation has escalated in the flashpoint South China Sea. Chilling images show the massive sprawl of Chinese military operations on the man-made islands - which are armed to the teeth with deadly hardware including missile aircraft, flight hangars, and spy planes.
2 Cartels Tell Mexico They’ll Agree to Ceasefire—If They’re Allowed to Go Legit
A Mexican politician says he’s acting as a middleman between drug cartels and the government in an unprecedented attempt to strike a peace deal amid a spike of violence related to the drug business. Reaching a peace deal between the Mexican government and drug cartels could be Mexico’s only...
Chinese chip maker fires all American workers: Report
American workers at a Chinese chip maker have been asked to resign from their positions following tighter export controls imposed by Washington.
American woman jailed for trying to leave Saudi Arabia with her daughter is freed, but travel ban remains
Saudi Arabia has released an American woman it took into custody early this week after she tweeted and otherwise spoke out about her efforts to leave the country with her young Saudi-American daughter, according to a U.S. official and a U.S.-based advocacy group Thursday. Carly Morris was released early Wednesday,...
msn.com
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes slipped and testified he supports the 'right to riot' at his January 6 trial
Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes took the stand to testify in his own defense Friday, a risky move he insisted on taking in the face of charges his far-right group plotted to violently prevent the peaceful transfer of power on January 6, 2021. Growing emotional at times, Rhodes projected...
Mexican drug cartels buy fentanyl chemicals from China and control the border: 'Tucker Carlson Originals'
Tucker Carlson exposes how Mexican drug cartels get material to make fentanyl from China, which is then transported into the United States and kills Americans on "Tucker Carlson Originals."
Phys.org
In China, a debate over sanitary pads on trains reflects long-held beliefs about women and menstruation
Discrimination against and repression of women is a global problem. In authoritarian states, it is also intertwined with regime survival. Take recent events in Iran, where women-led protests against strict hijab laws are challenging the country's ruling powers. Nearly 3,000 miles away in China, a different feminist debate is taking hold, over whether sanitary pads should be sold on high-speed trains.
