Hillsborough County, FL

Vote now: Who’s the best quarterback in Hillsborough County?

By Andy Villamarzo
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

Hillsborough County has had its fair share of talented signal callers come through the area and now with the 2022 season coming to a close, some of the quarterbacks are still playing and others have seen their seasons come to a close.

Nonetheless, it’s been another stellar year for signal callers throwing the rock and when looking around the Sunshine State, there’s no doubt Hillsborough County features some very talented passers. Many will have a shot to play on the next level and have impressed in 2022.

In a county that has seen the likes of players come through like Kenny Kelly, Stephen Garcia, Robert Marve, Quinton Williams, Aaron Murray and a host of others, we wanted to get your vote on who’s been tops this year. Take a look at our list and then give us your vote on who’s the top quarterback in Hillsborough County.

Xavione Washington, Tampa Bay Tech: No conversation can really be started on best quarterback in Hillsborough County until Washington is on the list. His experience on the field, especially in the postseason, goes all the way to the state championship level. Washing has thrown for 1,717 yards and 16 touchdowns and rushed for another 207.

Greg Smith III, Sumner : There’s not a whole ton always said about Smith III, but make no doubt about it. This kid is a baller. The dual-threat quarterback has been one of the most versatile signal callers around. Smith III, who has an offer from USF, threw for 1,423 yards and 14 touchdowns during the regular season and added 787 on the ground and nine scores.

Ty Robinson, Steinbrenner : Robinson can slice ya and dice ya through the air attack and many opponents learned that the hard way in 2022. Robinson led the Warriors to an upset win over Armwood and he was intricate to that win. The junior threw for 2,185 yards and 23 touchdowns this past season.

Will Griffin, Jesuit : So many wondered around the state, not just locally, on how the transition from state championship-winning quarterback Luke Knight to the freshman Griffin would transpire. Though there’s been some bumps along the way, Griffin has played pretty well considering. The freshman has thrown for 1,282 yards and 17 touchdowns versus just five picks.

Murdolph Jones, Armwood : The Armwood Hawks got snuffed out of the Class 3M playoffs and were on the precipice of getting in. Let’s play hypothetically and say they did, Jones would’ve been a factor as he has been all 2022. The field general guided the Hawks to a dominating win over Jesuit in the regular season and his numbers are there to prove it. Jones tossed 15 touchdown passes and threw for 1,657 yards.

Trey Hedden, Tampa Catholic : No one took a leap from last year to this season like Tampa Catholic‘s Hedden. It’s been a season like no other for the Crusaders’ quarterback, leading the team to their first win over Jesuit in what seemed like forever. Quarterback play statistically has been equally impressive when you talk about Hedden, who has thrown for 1,662 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Trey O’Malley, Plant : Plant uses a platooning system when it comes to their quarterbacks and it’s worked very well. O’Malley has put up a little bit more when it comes to yardage, with 1,510 yards and 15 touchdowns against just three picks. He’s been one of Hillsborough County top passers.

JC Mirasola, Plant : Mirasola is the other quarterback the Panthers go to in the platooning system under Hank Brown. It’s worked wonders all season long and the sophomore has done a very nice job. Mirasola has thrown for 588 yards and eight touchdowns. The thing to notice here is zero interceptions.

Jayce Nixon, Gaither: Nixon, who transferred over from Zephyrhills Christian Academy over the off-season, has been one of the Sunshine State’s leading passers all year long. The sophomore has thrown for 3,066 yards and 35 touchdowns for the Cowboys. It’s crazy to think that Nixon has two more years on the high school circuit.

Jordan Magwood, Seffner Christian : Just a sophomore, Magwood has made his presence know when it comes to private school quarterbacks throughout the Tampa Bay Area. The dual-threat had himself a solid season despite the team going 4-5 as Magwood throw for 1,286 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Brandon Royal, Sickles : Now the Gryphons didn’t have quite the season they wanted to have on the field, but Royal has continued to improve as a passer in the Hillsborough County ranks. Only a junior, Royal will have one more season to help lead change at Sickles. This past 2022 campaign, Royal threw for 2,226 yards and 15 touchdown throws.

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.

