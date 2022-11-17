Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Cincinnati LGBTQ community reacts to Colorado Springs mass shooting
CINCINNATI — Jake Hitch woke up Sunday morning, checked his phone, and his heart sank. He saw the news there was another mass shooting; this one was in Colorado Springs at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub. "I was frustrated, confused, and I thought, when is this going to end,"...
wkrq.com
Sports Gambling Is Coming Soon To Cincinnati.
Lindsay Patterson was joined by special guest Jill Dorson to talk all things sports gambling coming to Ohio, what is a sports book? Challenges and why it’s exciting times for the city in 2023 for sports fans.
WLWT 5
Norfolk Southern could buy Cincinnati-owned railroad
CINCINNATI — There is an air of mystery tonight about a proposed Cincinnati railroad sale. The big money deal looked like it could be finalized this afternoon, but that was before a special meeting of the Southern Railway Board of Trustees was inexplicably canceled. As posted on its website,...
Fox 19
‘Please be kind this weekend:’ Cincinnati Kroger manager’s post goes viral
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Kroger store manager’s Reddit post asking customers to be kind to employees over the holiday weekend went viral on Saturday. In the post, the Cincinnati manager acknowledged issues some stores are experiencing across the U.S., such as rising prices, staff shortages, lack of products on the shelf and longer lines.
Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Four-Star 2024 Linebacker, Three More Notable Recruits
Cincinnati will start finalizing the 2023 class with NLI's next month.
WKRC
Which area high schools send the most students to UC?
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati celebrated its largest enrollment in history at the start of 2022-2023 fall semester, a count just shy of 48,000, but it wasn’t the only record to fall in the school’s 200-year history. UC welcomed its largest incoming first-year class...
College Football News
Cincinnati vs Temple Prediction Game Preview
Cincinnati vs Temple prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19. Record: Cincinnati (8-2), Temple (3-7) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Why Cincinnati Will Win. The Bearcats are deep in the mix for the American Athletic Conference title, win this, beat Tulane...
star64.tv
Former Local 12 anchor gets prestigious award
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man people at Local 12 call "The Godfather" gets a prestigious award. Former Local12 anchor John Lomax was handed the President's Award from the Cincinnati chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. It is given to a person who uses PR to bring a positive...
Ohio state senator’s new gun bill drops red flag provisions, adds new restraints
In a last-minute change, Ohio state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, has stepped back from his plan to establish a so-called red flag law in Ohio. In its place, Dolan proposed a restriction on future gun purchases after a person is deemed a threat to themselves or others. Dolan described the changes as a way […] The post Ohio state senator’s new gun bill drops red flag provisions, adds new restraints appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WLWT 5
Report of juveniles fighting downtown near Government Square
CINCINNATI — Report of 15-20 juveniles fighting on Walnut Street downtown, near Government Square, no weapons, no injuries reported. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name...
WLWT 5
CVG airport preparing for busy travel as holiday approaches
HEBRON, Ky. — At airports across the nation, the busy holiday travel season is cleared for takeoff. Luis Rivera flew into Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport from Austin to see family for Thanksgiving. “The line for security was actually stretching outside of the airport at Austin, so we had to...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a single-vehicle crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield, with injury. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Swings Corner Point Isabel Road in Bethel
TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Swings Corner Point Isabel Road in Bethel. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Essence
How This Construction Company Owner Is Laying the Foundation for Generational Black Wealth
Mel Gravely, CEO of Cincinnati-based TriVersity Construction, says a lucrative construction boom is coming. Here’s how he’s paving the way for Black and Brown communities to benefit. When Mel Gravely was deciding where to headquarter his business, his vision to impact the Black community led him down an...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 8 Best Restaurants in Cincinnati
Founded as a food truck in Cincinnati, Catch-a-Fire Pizza has expanded its menu to include a freestanding brick-and-mortar restaurant in Blue Ash. Originally a food truck, the pizza joint is now a full-service dine-in restaurant with an outdoor patio. The restaurant has an open kitchen and a Bob Marley vibe. Amy Youngblood Interiors designed its interior.
cincinnatirefined.com
Neighborhood Spotlight: Norwood
Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes Norwood so unique -- click on the video above!. Ten minutes north of downtown Cincinnati is the City of Norwood. It's home to shopping destinations, a university, state-of-the-art office complexes, a variety of restaurants, historic homes and revitalized neighborhoods.
spectrumnews1.com
Student journalists shed light on NKU president's departure
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — The reporting of some student journalists at Northern Kentucky University (NKU) could shed some light on the announcement of the university’s president, Dr. Ashish Vaidya’s coming departure. NKU announced Vaidya will leave his post effective Dec. 19, 2022 at a recent NKU Board...
Rival Reaction: Watch what Xavier coach Sean Miller says about Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Xavier Johnson
CINCINNATI — Watch what Xavier coach Sean Miller says about Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson after No. 12 Indiana's 81-79 road win at Xavier.
bannersontheparkway.com
Xavier is basically where they were last year
A lot of the narrative surrounding this team right now is that this team has either made progress since last season or will make significant progress as the season goes on. A tweeter mentioned that this team, from a program that has missed four straight NCAA tournaments, would be an eight or nine seed. This was shouted down as being too pessimistic. Right here JBel (and we love you) said “Miller is having a big impact and it is only going to get better.”
linknky.com
NKU’s Chief Financial Officer pursuing new job amid budget deficit
NKU’s Chief Financial Officer and Vice President for Administration and Finance Jeremy Alltop is seeking a new job, according to an article from Central Michigan University. Alltop, who only began at NKU four months ago in July 2022, has become a finalist for the vice president of finance position at Central Michigan University (CMU). CMU publicly announced that Alltop would be visiting the university on Monday, Nov. 14, along with two other candidates in the following two days.
