asu.edu
ASU Trustee and Cronkite Alumni Hall of Fame inductee Christine Devine to give convocation speech
ASU Trustee and Cronkite Alumni Hall of Fame inductee Christine Devine will deliver the keynote address at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication fall 2022 convocation. The ceremony will take place at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Desert Financial Arena, 600 E....
Seeking a cross-cultural, multi-disciplinary understanding of why and how people thrive
ASU to host satellite workshop of the Global Scientific Conference on Human Flourishing. Despite news headlines screaming about viruses, inflation, climate and conflict, people across the world are actually better off than at any other time in history. Understanding how humanity continues to thrive, even in the face of adversity, is the focus of the Global Scientific Conference on Human Flourishing on Nov. 29 and 30.
Sun Devil pride on display at 2022 ASU Homecoming
ASU community descends on downtown Tempe for Homecoming parade, block party events. Students, alumni, faculty, staff and the community came together on the Tempe campus Saturday, Nov. 19, to celebrate the culminating events for ASU's Homecoming week — the annual parade, block party and football game. The parade kicked...
Community event highlights ASU diabetes prevention study results
At 12 years old, Jocelyne Diaz Sanchez was diagnosed with prediabetes. Being a tween, she didn’t know exactly what that meant, but that clinic visit would change the course of her life. Diaz Sanchez’s provider referred her and her mom to a program through St. Vincent de Paul called...
ASU, Wexford Science & Technology launch program to fuel life science pursuits at Phoenix Bioscience Core
Bioscience Growth Accelerator to help life science startups expand, relocate to Arizona. In a move heralding the latest development at the Phoenix Bioscience Core (PBC), a 30-acre medical education and research campus in the heart of the city’s downtown area, Arizona State University and Wexford Science & Technology LLC have announced the launch of the Bioscience Growth Accelerator, a new program for life science startups moving or expanding to Arizona to partner with Wexford and co-locate with ASU.
ASUniverse to offer immersive campus experiences in the metaverse
The campus of the future is here. Students at Learning Futures are building a virtual replica — also known as a digital twin — of Arizona State University’s Tempe campus, with plans to expand in the near future. They’re calling it the ASUniverse, and designing it to connect fellow students in the metaverse.
