WJAC TV
Greater Johnstown High School Interact Club making "Kindness Count"
This fall, Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships sponsored our "Kindness Counts" contest to showcase acts of kindness within our local schools. This year's winner is the Greater Johnstown High School's Interact Club. The Greater Johnstown High School's Interact Club lives by the motto, "Service Over Self," meaning that community service always...
Starting salary raised for Cambria County child welfare workers
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria County commissioners Thursday voted to raise starting wages for Children and Youth Services (CYS) employees. The starting salary will increase from $14.83 per hour to $19.00 per hour. Cambria County President Commissioner Tom Chernisky praised the county’s CYS team saying they do a great job with challenging job demands. […]
Connellsville looks to help people experiencing homelessness
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A small Fayette County town is seeing an influx of people experiencing homelessness, and authorities said it's stemming from drugs.Mayor Greg Lincoln told KDKA-TV on Thursday that a few medical clinics have opened in Connellsville, bringing in those trying to end their addiction. But he said it's led to a new problem that could be hurting more than helping. Lincoln said city officials are working to find solutions to help those in need as more people are coming to town but are left with no place to go once in Connellsville."Every day now with it...
WJAC TV
Lawyers: Estate of late Johnstown man reaches $8.2M settlement with police, prosecutors
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Lawyers for the estate of Kevin Siehl announced an $8.2 million settlement with Johnstown Police, the Cambria County District Attorney's office and state police in his wrongful conviction lawsuit. Siehl was accused of killing his wife in 1991 but later won release from prison after...
abc23.com
School Bus Safety
Recently we’ve seen several school bus crashes across our region. But what are children taught to do in such situations?. Both the State College Area School District transportation director and PennDOT’s safety press officer tell me school buses are one of the safest vehicles on the road. Nonetheless, they say it’s still imperative to prepare for a worst-case scenario.
WJAC TV
V.C.I grants check to family of late area Air Force Veteran
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The Johnstown Veterans Community Initiatives has been awarding checks to injured veterans for the past couple of years, but this year is different. The veteran being honored unfortunately passed away the day before he was supposed to receive the check. And for the first time,...
New pilot program to offer free, discounted public transit fares to qualifying SNAP families
PITTSBURGH — The Department of Human Services launched a new pilot program addressing the rising cost of public transit. The plan will offer free or discounted fares to low-income families who are SNAP recipients. “I think it’s about $3 to go from here to Oakland, that’s ridiculous,” said transit...
New affordable senior living apartments under construction in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An old school-turned-government-building in Broad Top Township is getting seven apartments for affordable living for those aged 66 and older. Construction started last month for the apartments on the second floor at the former Defiance Elementary School with them expected to be finished in March. Each apartment will be about […]
'This is the biggest leak so far that we've had in Pennsylvania'
A storage gas well in Cambria County continues to leak after it was first detected on November 6. David Hess, former DEP Secretary, told The Rick Dayton Show the leak is the largest in PA history.
WJAC TV
Lawmakers react to investigation revealing reason for rise of Philly natives in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — An NBC 10 Philadelphia investigation published Wednesday revealed one reason for the influx of Philadelphia natives living in Johnstown. The article revealed a loophole that allows people to bypass Philadelphia's housing waiting list by moving to Section 8 housing in Johnstown first. Since local...
Westmoreland County coroner’s office asking for public’s help finding family of fatal fire victims
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Westmoreland County coroner’s office is asking for the public’s help in finding the family members of a couple who died in a house fire. Nancy Wright, 83, and Ernest Elmer Wright, 87, died Saturday in a house fire in East Huntingdon...
WJAC TV
Teas & Tutus with the Johnstown Concert Ballet
The Johnstown Concert Ballet held their annual teas and tutus event on Saturday at the Westmont Presbyterian church. The event featured light refreshments, activities, a photoshoot with the nutcracker and mouse king and a fun dance with the Johnstown Concert Ballet ballerinas. The purpose of Teas and Tutus is to...
Pennsylvania mother allegedly needed fentanyl because God told her they would die soon and the opioid would make death easier
A Pennsylvania mother is facing attempted murder charges after she allegedly tried to kill her 8-year-old daughter with fentanyl. KDKA reports that Skye Naggy of Greensburg was involuntarily committed to the Westmoreland Hospital’s behavioral health services on Oct. 25. According to family members in the criminal complaint, Naggy wanted to get her hands on fentanyl because […]
cohaitungchi.com
Hiking the 1000 Steps in Huntingdon County
The 1000 Steps along the Standing Stone Trail is one of the most famous hikes in Huntingdon County!. The reasons for its fame are many – the challenging nature of the hike, the ease with which you can get to the trail head, and the incredible views from the top of the steps.
Three kittens rescued in camper fire in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Fire crews rescued three kittens from a camper fire late Friday evening in Stoystown. Shortly before midnight, the Stoystown and Shanksville Volunteer Fire Companies responded to a camper fire along the 700 block of Old Lincoln Highway. According to their Facebook, the camper was parked outside and was fully engulfed […]
Police remove over $25k worth of drugs in Johnstown during search warrants
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together this week to help keep the community of Johnstown safe by confiscating a significant amount of drugs from two men. On Nov. 16, members of the Cambria County Drug Task Force, Cambria County Detective Bureau, Cambria County Sheriff’s Department, Cambria County SERT, agents from […]
Update on Thanksgiving week windmill superloads
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers in the Clearfield area to windmill superload movements that are scheduled to drive through the county on Thanksgiving week. Route details are: Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120 Route 879 south to Route 322 […]
Fayette County family escapes house fire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Fayette County family of four is being assisted by the Red Cross after their home caught on fire.It happened Saturday afternoon along Grindstone and Murray Road. Three adults and a child were inside but were able to get out safely.Right now, there's no word on a cause.
Suspect arrested in Jefferson Hills accused of robbing Washington County gas station
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A suspect was taken into custody in Jefferson Hills on Friday night. According to police, local and state officers took the suspect, identified later as 42-year-old Thomas Terrill Spell, into custody at the Jefferson Hills Motel, on Route 51 near Lewis Run Road around 8:30 p.m.
WJAC TV
'Six Appeal:' Longtime viewer donates 1970s, promotion-inspired memorabilia
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Take a look at this blast from the past!. A few weeks ago, a member of our sales team met a longtime viewer of WJAC-TV Roy Crichton, of Everett. He told her all about our “Six Appeal” promotional campaign that ran in the 1970's.
