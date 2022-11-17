ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

WJAC TV

Greater Johnstown High School Interact Club making "Kindness Count"

This fall, Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships sponsored our "Kindness Counts" contest to showcase acts of kindness within our local schools. This year's winner is the Greater Johnstown High School's Interact Club. The Greater Johnstown High School's Interact Club lives by the motto, "Service Over Self," meaning that community service always...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Starting salary raised for Cambria County child welfare workers

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria County commissioners Thursday voted to raise starting wages for Children and Youth Services (CYS) employees. The starting salary will increase from $14.83 per hour to $19.00 per hour. Cambria County President Commissioner Tom Chernisky praised the county’s CYS team saying they do a great job with challenging job demands. […]
CBS Pittsburgh

Connellsville looks to help people experiencing homelessness

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A small Fayette County town is seeing an influx of people experiencing homelessness, and authorities said it's stemming from drugs.Mayor Greg Lincoln told KDKA-TV on Thursday that a few medical clinics have opened in Connellsville, bringing in those trying to end their addiction. But he said it's led to a new problem that could be hurting more than helping. Lincoln said city officials are working to find solutions to help those in need as more people are coming to town but are left with no place to go once in Connellsville."Every day now with it...
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
abc23.com

School Bus Safety

Recently we’ve seen several school bus crashes across our region. But what are children taught to do in such situations?. Both the State College Area School District transportation director and PennDOT’s safety press officer tell me school buses are one of the safest vehicles on the road. Nonetheless, they say it’s still imperative to prepare for a worst-case scenario.
WJAC TV

V.C.I grants check to family of late area Air Force Veteran

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The Johnstown Veterans Community Initiatives has been awarding checks to injured veterans for the past couple of years, but this year is different. The veteran being honored unfortunately passed away the day before he was supposed to receive the check. And for the first time,...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Teas & Tutus with the Johnstown Concert Ballet

The Johnstown Concert Ballet held their annual teas and tutus event on Saturday at the Westmont Presbyterian church. The event featured light refreshments, activities, a photoshoot with the nutcracker and mouse king and a fun dance with the Johnstown Concert Ballet ballerinas. The purpose of Teas and Tutus is to...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania mother allegedly needed fentanyl because God told her they would die soon and the opioid would make death easier

A Pennsylvania mother is facing attempted murder charges after she allegedly tried to kill her  8-year-old daughter with fentanyl.   KDKA reports that Skye Naggy of Greensburg was involuntarily committed to the Westmoreland Hospital’s behavioral health services on Oct. 25. According to family members in the criminal complaint, Naggy wanted to get her hands on fentanyl because […]
GREENSBURG, PA
cohaitungchi.com

Hiking the 1000 Steps in Huntingdon County

The 1000 Steps along the Standing Stone Trail is one of the most famous hikes in Huntingdon County!. The reasons for its fame are many – the challenging nature of the hike, the ease with which you can get to the trail head, and the incredible views from the top of the steps.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Three kittens rescued in camper fire in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Fire crews rescued three kittens from a camper fire late Friday evening in Stoystown. Shortly before midnight, the Stoystown and Shanksville Volunteer Fire Companies responded to a camper fire along the 700 block of Old Lincoln Highway. According to their Facebook, the camper was parked outside and was fully engulfed […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police remove over $25k worth of drugs in Johnstown during search warrants

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together this week to help keep the community of Johnstown safe by confiscating a significant amount of drugs from two men. On Nov. 16, members of the Cambria County Drug Task Force, Cambria County Detective Bureau, Cambria County Sheriff’s Department, Cambria County SERT, agents from […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Update on Thanksgiving week windmill superloads

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers in the Clearfield area to windmill superload movements that are scheduled to drive through the county on Thanksgiving week. Route details are: Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120 Route 879 south to Route 322 […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fayette County family escapes house fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Fayette County family of four is being assisted by the Red Cross after their home caught on fire.It happened Saturday afternoon along Grindstone and Murray Road. Three adults and a child were inside but were able to get out safely.Right now, there's no word on a cause.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA

