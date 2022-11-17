Read full article on original website
Popular supermarket chain opens another location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersCartersville, GA
Own a Piece of the Macabre – This ‘Stranger Things’ House is For Sale.Matthew C. WoodruffRome, GA
Seeking Fall Foliage, We Found Rich and Creamy Homemade Ice Cream at Southern Creamery on the Backroads of North GeorgiaDeanLandFairmount, GA
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
'People Throw Stones at Me and Call Me a Monkey” - A 17 Year Old Teenager Cries Out
Have you ever considered how difficult life would be if you were very different from everyone else? Have you ever felt humiliated because of how life has treated you? When it comes to life stories, many questions have been raised, but few, if any, have been answered.
MGK Wore A Spiky Suit To The AMAs Last Night, And I Have Several Questions, Such As, "How Did He Sit In That Thing?!"
You can look, but don't you touch!
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Is Officially the Messiest Reality TV Show
Love Is Blind is an inherently chaotic show. Couples getting engaged despite never meeting in person? It’s a recipe for disaster, something all three seasons of the show have proven out. But the most recent installment of Netflix’s reality dating series/sociological experiment has proven more chaotic than any other. After this weekend’s shocking postseason development—an unexpected cheating scandal—Love Is Blind may have earned its place in the pantheon of all-time messiest reality shows.At the end of Season 3, which dropped earlier this month, three of the five couples remained together: Colleen and Matt, who said “I do” at the altar;...
The Story Behind the Shocking ‘Dead to Me’ Finale Twist
During its three seasons on Netflix, Dead to Me has made a comedically ominous catchphrase out of the words, “I have to tell you something.” The show’s world is filled with secrets—accidental murders, secret twins, hidden substance abuse issues… The list is unending. It was only natural that when it came time to end the show, those same words were echoing in showrunner Liz Feldman’s mind.Dead to Me observes two women forming a deep friendship that, by all accounts, should not exist: Linda Cardelliini’s Judy Hale accidentally killed the husband of Christina Applegate’s character, Jen Harding, in a hit-and-run. The...
Ron Howard Shares His Thoughts On A ‘Happy Days’ Reboot
Actor and director Ron Howard is opening up about a potential Happy Days reboot. There have been many reboots happening in the past few years and fans are wondering about a Happy Days reprisal. However, Ron said that it would probably be hard to do with the original cast. Ron...
"Love Is Blind" Stars SK Alagbada And Raven Ross Just Split And Apparently Lawyers Are Now Involved
SK Alagbada and Raven Ross met during season three of Love Is Blind.
Fans Are Falling In Love With "Disenchanted" Just Like They Fell For The Original 15 Years Ago
Disenchanted is finally on Disney+, so we've rounded up fan reactions and even given you a fun Disney villains quiz to take!
33 Seriously Funny Married People Who Are So Brutally Hysterical On Twitter Someone Needs To Stop Them
"I love when my husband says, 'Correct me if I'm wrong,' like I would ever pass up that opportunity."
MySanAntonio
Jason David Frank, ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Star, Dies at 49
Jason David Frank, the actor who originated the role of Tommy Oliver a.k.a. the Green Ranger in the “Power Rangers” franchise, died Nov. 19 in Texas. He was 49 years old. Frank’s death was confirmed to the Associated Press by his manager, Justine Hunt. No further details about the actor’s death could be confirmed, but she asked for the “privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being.”
MySanAntonio
They asked Lizzo for a dress through TikTok. It worked.
When Aurielle Marie couldn't find something to wear to a celebration of the biggest honor of their career, they asked someone they knew would have the perfect dress - Lizzo. Marie, an honoree on Out magazine's 2022 Out100 list, asked Lizzo if they could wear her Emmy Awards dress in a TikTok video that went viral, racking up more than 780,000 views and thousands of fans tagging the Grammy-winning singer in the comments.
MySanAntonio
Mickey Zide, Longtime Producer and Exhibition Executive, Dies at 90
Mickey Zide, an exhibition and distribution specialist who later went into producing films including “Dirty Mary Crazy Larry,’ died Nov. 10 in La Quinta, Calif. of natural causes. He was 90. Born in Detroit, Zide was the third generation of his family to work in the film business,...
