‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris Demands Divorce Trial As Split With Estranged Wife Rainbow Heats Up

By Ryan Naumann
 3 days ago
Source: mega

Mega-producer Kenya Barris has asked the court to set a trial date for him to battle it out with his estranged wife Rainbow in their divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kenya, 48, told the court they need a trial to settle the issues of child custody, child support, spousal support, division of property, attorney fees, and claims for reimbursement.

Source: mega

Kenya expects the trial to last for 5 days. The move is a bit unusual due to high-profile individuals usually working out a settlement before a trial.

The Black-ish creator and his ex-appear to not be on the same page with a variety of issues — leading to his request for a trial.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, in June, Kenya filed for divorce from Dr. Rania “Rainbow” Barris. In his petition, he cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason.

The couple were married in 1999 and Kenya listed the date of separation as September 9, 2020. The couple share four children: Lola, 16, Beau, 14, Kass, 12, and Bronx, 6.

He asked the court to award him joint physical and legal custody of their kids. He admitted that he should pay monthly support but did not propose a number.

Recently, Rainbow responded to the petition and agreed with the divorce moving forward. She was on board with sharing legal custody but demanded “primary physical custodial responsibility.”

Source: mega

Further, she wants Kenya to cough up monthly spousal support. She noted, “the full nature and extent of community and quasi-community property assets and obligations are not presently known.”

Rainbow’s filing checked the box asking the court to order Kenya to cover her legal bills associated with the case.

Kenya and Rainbow have had a rocky relationship over the years. The divorce is the third attempt. Rainbow filed in 2014 but dismissed the case a year later.

Kenya then filed in 2019 but the couple reconciled and the case was dropped.

Source: mega

The producer is worth an estimated $80 million. In 2018, he signed a three-year $100-million deal with Netflix but walked away from it mid-way through. He explained, “The stuff I want to do is a little bit more edgy, a little more highbrow, a little more heady, and I think Netflix wants down the middle."

Erica Seaberry
2d ago

she's a doctor why does she need spousal support. He's already agreed that he should pay child support (like he had a choice) but why should he be responsible for her. she is capable of making a higher salary and I'm sure she'll get some sort of financial settlement plus property. She doesn't need anything else. Pure greed...

Snoopy64
3d ago

Wow why does the world need to know about this 😕 Getting a divorce is difficult and a private matter. Shouldn't be discussed on social media 🤔 🙄

Miche
2d ago

He can walk away from a 100 million dollar deal then he can afford to pay her what she wants.. they have been married a long time. She deserves every penny

