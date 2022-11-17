Read full article on original website
Christine Spielman
3d ago
Thank you very much for showing how much Churches cares about God's and Christ's love and compassion is mirrored into these Churches.
Reply
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cold, snowy weather in Colorado Springs increases demand for shelters but space remains available
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Of the city's two largest temporary overnight shelters for people experiencing homelessness, one is near capacity but the other still has plenty of space. KRDO The Salvation Army's R.J. Montgomery Shelter previously had a capacity of around 200, mostly for single men but also including single women, veterans and a The post Cold, snowy weather in Colorado Springs increases demand for shelters but space remains available appeared first on KRDO.
1037theriver.com
Check Out Colorado’s Abandoned ‘Little Log Cabin’ Daycare
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A small log cabin that was once a daycare that went by the name "Little Log Cabin" is now totally abandoned, along with two other buildings sitting on the same property.
KRDO
City of Colorado Springs details 2022/2023 snow and ice control plan
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs just recently saw its first measurable snow for the season and several inches are in the forecast for the coming days. With snow on the way, the City of Colorado Springs has released a detailed fact sheet laying out its 2022-2023 snow and ice control plan.
KKTV
Colorado Springs Deploys 20 Snow Plows During Storm
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Public Works Division will deploy 20 snowplows tonight to keep roads clear. It is what they call a “partial call out” meaning just under half of the city’s fleet and drivers will be deployed. “We’re anticipating it’s going to...
KKTV
WATCH: Authorities provide update on Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs
WATCH - Boebert Declares Victory in House Dist. 3 Race, Frisch Concedes. Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert has declared victory in one of the closest elections in Colorado history.
KKTV
WATCH: Bear and cubs spotted at Bear Creek Regional Park in Colorado Springs
WATCH: Colorado District 3 Democratic challenger Adam Frisch officially concedes to Rep. Lauren Boebert. Colorado Springs superintendent issues apology after rough start to snowy day. Updated: 3 hours ago. Colorado Springs superintendent issues apology after rough start to snowy day. Apprentice grant applications open in Colorado. Updated: 7 hours ago.
1 year later: Colorado Springs Memorial Park skatepark murders, still no arrests made
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been exactly one year since 14-year-old Dominic Celano and 23-year-old Gage Celano were shot and killed at Memorial Park's skatepark. Still, police have made no arrests in the case. Since the murders Ray Celano, the father of Dominic, said the family is still searching for closure but is trying The post 1 year later: Colorado Springs Memorial Park skatepark murders, still no arrests made appeared first on KRDO.
coloradosun.com
Jared Polis, the nation’s first openly gay governor, reflects on the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs
Gov. Jared Polis, the nation’s first openly gay governor, learned about the shooting Saturday night at Club Q in Colorado Springs the same way many Coloradans did: He woke up Sunday morning to the shocking news. He knows the LGBTQ club’s owners, Nic Grzecka and Matthew Haynes, and had...
KKTV
Shooting involving police south of Colorado Springs in Fountain under investigation
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting involving police in Fountain was under investigation Sunday night. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says Fountain Police responded to a domestic violence call in the 6900 block of Village Meadows Drive around 6:45 p.m. They say a woman called 911 about her husband, who she says was intoxicated, and wouldn’t let her leave the home with their son. Officials say she escaped to a neighbor’s home but her son was still inside with her husband.
‘Master of Silly Business’ among 5 dead in Colorado shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — (AP) — On a typical night at Club Q, a bastion for LGBTQ people in the largely conservative city of Colorado Springs, Daniel Aston could be seen letting loose and sliding across the stage on his knees tailed by his mullet to whoops and hollers.
KRDO
Colorado Parks and Wildlife tracking buck seen with fencing wrapped around antlers
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife is searching for a buck seen in Teller County with debris wrapped around its antlers. According to CPW, the buck was last seen Friday off Rampart Range Rd. It had a large fence pole and fencing wrapped around its antlers. The...
KKTV
Colorado Springs superintendent issues apology after rough start to snowy day
WATCH - Colorado Springs Deploys 20 Snow Plows. It is what they call a “partial call out” meaning just under half of the city’s fleet and drivers will be deployed. Vista Ridge HS was on secured perimeter status for a short period of time on Thursday.
KRDO
CSPD responds to hundreds of accidents during Thursday night snow
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Most of us who live in southern Colorado woke up to some amount of snow on the ground Friday morning. Those in the greater Colorado Springs are received anywhere from one to four inches depending on location. Most school districts in the region called off school or had two-hour delays.
LATEST UPDATES: Colorado Springs mass shooting targets LGBTQ nightclub
Police say five people are dead and 25 injured after a nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs late Saturday night. The shooting was reported just before midnight at Club Q, a gay and lesbian nightclub at 3430 North Academy Blvd., just south of North Carefree Circle. Click or tap here for...
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
Club Q shooting: 5 dead, 25 injured in Colorado Springs
A shooting left five people dead and 25 injured at an LBGTQ club in Colorado Springs on Saturday night.
Colorado Springs man with multiple warrants found stranded in a stolen car in Pueblo County
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- During a request to help a stranded motorist, deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office found a Colorado Springs man wanted on several warrants, including attempted homicide. Friday around 3 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Stem Beach along I-25 after Colorado State Patrol (CSP) received a call from The post Colorado Springs man with multiple warrants found stranded in a stolen car in Pueblo County appeared first on KRDO.
This Colorado City Is One of the Best Places to Raise a Family in America
Cities like Denver and Boulder may be hotspots for young singles, but Colorado is also a great place to raise a family. It's not hard to imagine why. The Centennial State has a lot to offer the family unit, from lush suburbs to recreation opportunities to ample career paths. Still,...
History of mass shootings in Colorado
The Club Q in Colorado Springs shooting, sadly, is far from the first mass shooting in Colorado. In fact, the shooting comes just a week before the anniversary of the Planning Parenthood shooting in Colorado Springs in 2015 that left three dead. Police say five people are dead and 18...
KKTV
Officials warn about homeless warming fires, three in the last four days
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department is telling people to be alert after three fires were started in the last four days. They say all coming from homeless warming or cooking fires. “The challenge is that when it’s not done safety or it’s done illegality that...
Comments / 2