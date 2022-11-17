ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaytron Allen shares Big Ten freshman of the week honors

Penn State’s dynamic duo of freshman running backs shined in the spotlight in a Week 12 road win at Rutgers, and one half of that combo picked up some weekly recognition from the Big Ten. Kaytron Allen was named the conference’s co-freshman of the week following his big performance at Rutgers. This is the second time Allen received at least a share of the Big Ten’s weekly freshman player of the week award. Allen previously picked up the Big Ten weekly honor earlier in the season after a Week 4 against Central Michigan. Allen rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown...
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Kyle Pitts news

Kyle Pitts’ strange season has taken a turn for the worse. The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday they are placing the talented tight end on IR with a knee injury, meaning he will miss at least four games. Pitts is believed to have suffered a torn MCL in Sunday’s win against the Chicago Bears. ESPN’s Ian Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Kyle Pitts news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
