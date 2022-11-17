Penn State’s dynamic duo of freshman running backs shined in the spotlight in a Week 12 road win at Rutgers, and one half of that combo picked up some weekly recognition from the Big Ten. Kaytron Allen was named the conference’s co-freshman of the week following his big performance at Rutgers. This is the second time Allen received at least a share of the Big Ten’s weekly freshman player of the week award. Allen previously picked up the Big Ten weekly honor earlier in the season after a Week 4 against Central Michigan. Allen rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO