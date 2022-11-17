A certificate of deposit, or CD, is a savings account offered by banks and credit unions in which a lump sum of money earns interest at a fixed rate over a specified period of time, or term. These terms vary, from as short as one month to as long as 10 years (although many banks and credit unions offer CDs with terms ranging from three months to five years). Generally, the longer the term, the higher the interest rate -- an incentive for parking your money in the account and not touching it for the duration of the term. But if you withdraw your funds before the term matures, you'll be penalized by forfeiting the interest accrued, usually an amount equivalent to between 90 and 365 days of interest.

