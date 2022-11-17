ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

What Happens if You Don't Activate a Credit Card?

After you apply for a credit card and get accepted, you'll receive your card in the mail. Typically, the card comes with an activation sticker affixed, listing a phone number and website. You'll have to activate your card through one of these channels in order to start using it. Why...
CNET

What's the Difference Between a Line of Credit and a Credit Card?

Both a line of credit and a credit card can mend funding gaps, but major differences give each a competitive edge over the other. Depending on your financial goals, a line of credit or credit card may cost you more than the other: There is no one-size-fits-all best choice. You'll want to consider the interest rates, fees and limitations before choosing which application to fill out.
The HD Post

Bank of America offering no downpayment, no closing costs, no credit score home loans

NATIONWIDE – Bank of America announced a new loan, Community Affordable Loan Solution, which allows zero down payment, zero closing cost and no minimum credit requirement for first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino designated neighborhoods. This program is in addition to the bank’s partnership with the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) to provide zero down, zero closing cost, no minimum credit score loans for low-to-moderate income homebuyers through May 2027.
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: $1,681 direct payments to be sent out in just three days to millions of seniors

Millions of retirees whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of each month will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 in only three days. The first round of checks, as high as $4,194, will be sent on Nov. 9, according to the Social Security Administration. Additionally, retirees will see an increase in their benefits of $146 to a high of $1,827 per month starting next January.
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
CBS News

These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This Thanksgiving, you're better off shopping online than taking your chances at the mall. Many of your favorite retailers will...
CNN

Shoppers are pulling back at Macy’s and Kohl’s

New York CNN Business — Middle-income shoppers have tightened their spending on clothing and home furnishings. That’s squeezing Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target and other chains. Macy’s (M) sales dropped 3.1% last quarter from a year ago, while Kohl’s (KSS) tanked 6.9%. Kohl’s (KSS) also withdrew its financial...
CNET

Best 18-month CD Rates for November

A certificate of deposit, or CD, is a savings account offered by banks and credit unions in which a lump sum of money earns interest at a fixed rate over a specified period of time, or term. These terms vary, from as short as one month to as long as 10 years (although many banks and credit unions offer CDs with terms ranging from three months to five years). Generally, the longer the term, the higher the interest rate -- an incentive for parking your money in the account and not touching it for the duration of the term. But if you withdraw your funds before the term matures, you'll be penalized by forfeiting the interest accrued, usually an amount equivalent to between 90 and 365 days of interest.
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks That Could Double in 2023

CRISPR Therapeutics looks to be on the verge of major regulatory approvals. Bluebird Bio is launching a couple of therapies, and its stock could soar if all goes well. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNET

Capital One CD Rates for November 2022

Capital One is the 10th biggest bank in the US and one of CNET's top five best big banks of 2022. It offers two types of savings accounts, nine types of high-yielding certificates of deposit, or CDs, and has retail bank branches and Capital One Cafés throughout the US, primarily in New York, Louisiana, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, Texas and the District of Columbia.
MARYLAND STATE

