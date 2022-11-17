My father played a large role in my addiction to college football and the Mississippi State football team. I have grown up watching, listening to, and traveling to SEC games all over the country with him. One of the conversations we tend to always have before the weekend is the betting lines. Now hear me out… We don’t actually place any bets, but we do seem to know how the games will end up. Every week, my dad and I will call each other to pick the SEC lines of the week.

