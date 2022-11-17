ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

9News

Broncos notes: Another offensive line combination to take on Crosby and Raiders

DENVER — For the 7th time in 10 games, the Broncos have started a new offensive line combination. Graham Glasgow made it back from last week’s left shoulder injury to start at center Sunday against the Raiders, and Cam Fleming returned to start at right tackle after missing the previous two games with a quad injury. It was the first time those two players have lined up at those positions at the same time.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Was Fired On Monday Morning

The Rob Ambrose era has officially come to an end in central Maryland. Per The Athletic's Chris Vannini, the Towson head coach was fired after 13 seasons with the program where he went 76-76 and reached the FCS title game almost a decade ago. Ambrose led the Tigers to a...
TOWSON, MD
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Vote: Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky high school athletes of the week, Nov. 21

Voting is open for the next Cincinnati.com Athletes of the Week ballot of the 2022-2023 high school sports year, presented by Mercy Health, for the week spanning Nov. 14-20. Enquirer/Cincinnati.com readers can vote for their favorite high school Athletes of the Week on their desktop, the Cincinnati.com mobile web or Cincinnati.com app once per hour. Deadline is 4...
CINCINNATI, OH

