DENVER — For the 7th time in 10 games, the Broncos have started a new offensive line combination. Graham Glasgow made it back from last week’s left shoulder injury to start at center Sunday against the Raiders, and Cam Fleming returned to start at right tackle after missing the previous two games with a quad injury. It was the first time those two players have lined up at those positions at the same time.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO