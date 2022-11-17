BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is looking to bounce back versus Texas Southern on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Reed Arena. The Aggies are 2-1 to start the season after winning their first two games of the season at Reed Arena and falling at Duke on Thursday. The Maroon & White has held all three of its opponents to under 40% from the field while also dominating from behind the 3-point arc, shooting 35.6% compared to its counterparts’ 24.2% from deep.

