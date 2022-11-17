Read full article on original website
Aggies Close Out MBI with Strong 67-51 Win Over Loyola Chicago
CONWAY, S.C. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team closed out the Myrtle Beach Invitational with a 67-51 victory over of the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on Sunday at the HTC Center on the Coastal Carolina University campus. The Aggies, who improved to 3-2, were aggressive from the start...
Texas A&M Sweeps Missouri to Close Regular Season
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Texas A&M volleyball swept Missouri (25-17, 25-16, 22-23) Sunday afternoon at the Hearnes Center. This series closed out regular season play for the 2022 Aggies. Leading the way for A&M (13-16, 5-13 SEC) was Caroline Meuth and Mia Johnson, as they each logged 12 kills. Elena...
Aggies Close Out Myrtle Beach Invitational vs. Loyola Chicago
CONWAY, S.C. – The Aggies (2-2) close out the Myrtle Beach Invitational with a 3:30 p.m. matchup against Loyola Chicago (2-2) on Sunday at the HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina University. Texas A&M owns both wins in the all-time series between the two schools. Longtime Aggie...
Women’s Basketball Looks to Rebound Versus Texas Southern on Sunday
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is looking to bounce back versus Texas Southern on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Reed Arena. The Aggies are 2-1 to start the season after winning their first two games of the season at Reed Arena and falling at Duke on Thursday. The Maroon & White has held all three of its opponents to under 40% from the field while also dominating from behind the 3-point arc, shooting 35.6% compared to its counterparts’ 24.2% from deep.
Aggies snapped six-game losing streak over UMass
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies defeated the UMass Minutemen 20-3 at Kyle Field on Saturday, giving them their first victory since September. The Aggies’ victory over the one-win Minutemen, which they had a tenuous 10-3 lead over at the break, wasn’t the prettiest. The Aggies...
Aggies Announce 2023 Non-Conference Games
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M softball team and first-year head coach Trisha Ford released its non-conference schedule on Friday. The Aggies open the season hosting the Texas A&M Invitational (Feb. 9-12), which features Northern Kentucky, Tarleton, Texas A&M Commerce and Michigan State, which is coached by former A&M standout Sharonda McDonald-Kelley (2004-07).
Aggies Earn Third at Art Adamson Invitational
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 16 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team finished third at the Art Adamson Invitational on Friday evening inside the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies racked up 667 points throughout the week, bettered by USC (750) and Alabama (792). Kick-starting the third...
A&M Concludes Texas Diving Invitational
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams closed out at the Texas Diving Invitational Saturday with platform competition inside the Jamail Texas Swim Center. The women started the day with Alyssa Clairmont earning a top-eight finish as she scored 246.25 on the...
Aggies Wrap Day Two of Competition at Texas Diving Invite
AUSTIN, Texas -- The Texas A&M men’s and women’s diving teams completed the second day of competition at the Texas Diving Invitational at the Jamail Texas Swim Center with three Aggies advancing to finals. Joslyn Oakley wrapped up springboard competition on the women’s side with a seventh-place score...
Texas A&M returns to Kyle Field looking to snap 6 game losing streak
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team returns to Kyle Field and will host UMass on Saturday on Military Appreciation Day. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. and the game will air digitally on SEC Network +. The Aggies will also honor the senior class in a...
Texas A&M reaching new lows vs. UMass has fans’ Jimbo Fisher conspiracies cooking
Texas A&M having issues with UMass has people tinfoil hatting about Jimbo Fisher once again. Nobody does less with more than Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, which is why the Aggies are struggling with … UMass. Of all the teams who play in the SEC now, and in...
Texas A&M Finishes on Top at Art Adamson Invite
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 11 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team finished first overall to close out the Art Adamson Invitational Friday inside the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies pulled together 1,114 points throughout all three days and saw multiple NCAA A-cut times and two new school records.
SEC Program's Home Crowd After Halftime Is Embarrassing
The Texas A&M Aggies' 2022 season has been an overwhelming embarrassment. That embarrassment continued in a big way on Saturday afternoon. After notching just a 10-3 halftime lead over UMass in College Station, the crowd at Kyle Field almost completely cleared out of the stadium. The SEC program had almost...
A&M Tops UMass on Senior Day
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Aggie defense held UMass to 168 yards of total offense as Texas A&M topped the Minutemen, 20-3, in Saturday’s matinee at Kyle Field. On a cold damp day in the Brazos Valley, Texas A&M limited UMass to 55 yards through the air and 2.8 yards per rushing attempt. The defense ratcheted up in the second half, with UMass held to 73 total yards, including 23 in the final quarter.
Dr. Al Wagner retiring from Aggie Rodeo after nearly 3 decades of service
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas A&M Rodeo team has been around since 1919. It started as a student run organization and is now a competitive team. The man leading the team has done so for nearly 30 years, and he’s getting ready to hang it up. Out at Mancuso...
College football world laughs at hilarious Texas A&M blooper
Texas A&M has had a rough go this season. On Saturday, things turned hilarious. The Aggies entered the half up just 10-3 on the UMass Minutemen. At 3-7, A&M really can’t afford to lose. That they’ve played tight with lowly 1-9 UMass isn’t great. Pressure has mounted on head coach Jimbo Fisher lately and criticism Read more... The post College football world laughs at hilarious Texas A&M blooper appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Matt Barrie, Paul Finebaum address what's next for Jimbo Fisher after 'disaster of a season'
Matt Barrie and Paul Finebaum talked Sunday on the future of Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher after what has been a nightmarish season, something Barrie described as a “disaster of a season.”. Barrie said that if he were the athletic staff, the biggest question he would ask is “Can...
A&M Consolidated’s rally comes up short against Fulshear
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated’s season came to an end with a 50-38 loss to Fulshear at Tiger Field Friday night. The Tigers were down 36-17 at half, but scored 21 unanswered points to take the lead 38-36 in the third. Consol finishes the season with a...
Lebanon's Abston commits to Murray State
Lebanon High Class of 2023 quarterback Jaylen Abston verbally committed Saturday afternoon to continue his academic and athletic career at Murray State University. The son of Montes and the late Kim Abston, he is the most prolific passer in Lebanon's recent football history. The 2022 Region 3-6A Offensive Player of the Year threw for more than 5,000 yards in his Blue Devil career and 53 touchdown passes -- tops in both categories over at least the last 40 years.
PHOTOS – Meet the UHA Blazers
University Heights Academy got a chance to warm up and show out for the upcoming basketball season at Friday’s Meet the Blazers. Here is a YSE gallery from the night.
