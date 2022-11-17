Read full article on original website
Related
It’s budget crunch time for Luzerne County Council
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County Council is now less than a month away from its Dec. 13 adoption of a 2023 budget. Council would have to identify approximately $7.1 million in cuts or new revenue to avoid a proposed 6.75% increase, which equates to $55 more annually for the average property assessed at $132,776.
pahomepage.com
Yorktowne Hotel reopening delayed
The highly anticipated reopening of the Yorktowne Hotel has been delayed. While officials hoped to open the hotel at the end of November or in early December, construction hit a snag. Yorktowne Hotel reopening delayed. The highly anticipated reopening of the Yorktowne Hotel has been delayed. While officials hoped to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Plains Twp. celebrating 'The Brick' this New Year's Eve
PLAINS TWP. — Township leaders and residents will usher in a new tradition this New Year’s Eve by dropping a replica brick at “The Brick,” a central intersection in the township that was a longtime gathering spot. A township firefighter built a 4-by-2-foot replica brick out...
Helping hand for veterans in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Folks honored our veterans in a different way Saturday in Lackawanna County. From haircuts to transportation services, veterans organizations and area businesses teamed up to offer a helping hand to any vet who may need it. And that includes something that can't be bought; moral support.
Enthusiasm for a new endeavor
Thank you for welcoming The Wright Center for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education to Wilkes-Barre. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Over the next several months, the residents of Wilkes-Barre and surrounding Wyoming Valley communities are going to notice considerable exciting activity at 169 North Pennsylvania...
Scranton Stuff the Caboose benefits United Neighborhood Centers
SCRANTON, Pa. — It's the holiday season which is also the season of giving. And folks in Lackawanna County came together Saturday to give back in a big way. Stuff the Caboose was held at the Steamtown National Historic Site to help restock the United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA Food Pantry.
Volunteers spread warmth in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — As the winter chill begins to set in, it's that time of year to crank up the heat. but for people such as Deb Owens of Pittston Township, keeping the house warm is a challenge. "I don't even have an oil furnace that kicked. They...
Victorian Christmas market held in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Christmas holiday is right around the corner, and many folks in Williamsport started their holiday shopping this weekend. The YWCA in Williamsport hosted a number of local vendors and crafters for a Victorian Christmas Market. Many different holiday items were on display and for sale.
'Santa on the Square' held in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — The big man in red arrived in a fire truck at Providence Square in north Scranton to collect lists from children and hand out stockings full of goodies. All donations came from local businesses throughout Scranton. This is an annual tradition from the North Scranton Neighborhood Association.
City of Scranton issues Code Blue
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for Saturday, November 19, Sunday, November 20, and Monday, November 21. The forecast for the coming days predicts that temperatures will drop below 20 degrees with windchill. As such, Scranton will be opening a homeless shelter for those who need […]
Congregation making efforts to save Mahanoy City's first church
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Gary Perna, a lifetime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Mahanoy City, and his family spend every Sunday morning singing the same hymns he learned as a kid. "I've been coming here my entire life. I was baptized in this church, confirmed in the...
31st annual Will Huffman Toy Train Expo held in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —Hundreds of people came out to enjoy the annual Will Huffman Toy Train Expo on Saturday. For over 30 years, Park Place in Williamsport has hosted the event with dozens of train displays, both big and small. The tradition was started by Will Huffman and it continue to carry on after […]
CEO provides food for those in need for Thanksgiving
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a banner year for a local effort to feed those in need for Thanksgiving. The Commission on Economic Opportunity announced Sunday it provided various parts of Thanksgiving dinner for more than 20,000 needy and elderly people in Luzerne and Wyoming Counties. That’s more than 76,000 pounds of food distributed. The […]
etxview.com
Young singer from Schuylkill County could perform at Pennsylvania Farm Show
One of Schuylkill County’s young singing talents will have the opportunity to perform at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. Mia Bixler, 6, of Schuylkill Haven, turned in an impressive vocal performance during a recent contest hosted by the farm show. Her competition included dozens of young singers from around the commonwealth, who all vied for the opportunity to perform the national anthem at the show.
pahomepage.com
Show Me the Money: Holiday shopping tips
Black Friday is just days away, but for many, the holiday shopping season has already begun, and shopping habits are changing. Black Friday is just days away, but for many, the holiday shopping season has already begun, and shopping habits are changing. Pocono Cheesecake Factory. Candlelight vigil held for Transgender...
Luzerne County Manager voted out of his job
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — During an emergency meeting at the Luzerne County Courthouse, all members of the Luzerne County Council voted to accept the resignation of County Manager Randy Robertson. Council also said Roberston will be done much sooner than the December 14 date he proposed. "We accept his resignation,...
Scranton Santa Parade returns
SCRANTON, Pa. — The holiday spirit is alive and well in downtown Scranton with the return of the Santa Parade. It's the first one back since 2019, after Covid snatched the joy from the city. "Oh, it was heartbreaking, but I am glad it is back! I love a...
Luzerne County Drug and Alcohol agency plans to purchase fentanyl test strips
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Speaking during a recent budget presentation, Luzerne County Drug and Alcohol Administrator Ryan Hogan told county council his agency wants to purchase and distribute fentanyl test strips now that they are legal, saying they may help reduce overdose deaths. Pennsylvania Gov....
'Night at the Ritz' gala held in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Pa. — The theme of the 6th annual gala at Hotel Anthracite in Carbondale was 'Night at the Ritz'. It was a fundraiser for the Susquehanna County Recreation Center. There was music, food, and even a silent auction. Newswatch 16's very own Courtney Harrison emceed the gala. "It...
Election issues run beyond Election Bureau
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. We are all aware of the problems that were experienced on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. There seems to be a rush to judgement without any results of an investigation. Let the process play out and then and only then proceed with appropriate actions if it is warranted. There is something much more fundamental happening in Luzerne County that has ultimately resulted in the problems of not only this election, but elections in the past few years.
Comments / 0