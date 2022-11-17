Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SEC Football: Auburn head coach hire waiting on Iron Bowl loss
Predicting outcomes in SEC football is risky. Some of us did not give South Carolina a five percent chance of beating Tennessee. In August no one foresaw Texas A&M going 4-7, with an eighth loss looming. And it is not just the outcomes of games that fool us. Head coaching...
Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin can't shake Auburn rumors
The college football season isn't over yet, but there is already talk about next season and the next head coach at Auburn — and whether that coach will be Lane Kiffin. The Ole Miss head coach has been at the forefront of rumors regarding the Auburn gig after Bryan Harsin was fired back in October. Reports have emerged that the Tigers have even offered him a substantial contract offer that would make him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.
Yardbarker
Kentucky's Mark Stoops Signs Extension; Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Next?
Even after a blowout loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday night, rumors about Lane Kiffin's future with the Ole Miss Rebels continue to swirl. Will Lane Kiffin take the open head coaching position with the Auburn Tigers, or will he sign a contract extension offered by Ole Miss last week? Or is there more negotiating to be done?
Auburn may be headed for a bowl game even if they finish with five wins
Brett McMurphy projects Auburn to Play Baylor in the Liberty Bowl.
Lane Kiffin on Auburn job: 'Maybe if they watched first half I wouldn't be No. 1'
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Lane Kiffin is aware of the reports tying him to Auburn's job and another that has Ole Miss primed to offer him a new contract to stay with the Rebels as a potential bidding war erupts between SEC West rivals for the head coach. The noise...
247Sports
Cadillac Williams: 'My seat doesn't dictate my service'
AUBURN, Alabama — Cadillac Williams knows the ride might be ending soon. He doesn’t really care. Now 2-1 as Auburn’s interim head coach, Williams — who has conducted an impressive turnaround over the past three weeks, taking Auburn from a downtrodden and listless team having its worst season in a decade, to a group that’s playing with smiles on their faces for a fanbase desperate to show their support — could be coaching his last game for his alma mater in this coming Saturday’s Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa (2:30 p.m. CST, CBS).
Lane Kiffin answers question about the Auburn head coaching job
What do you think about this answer?
247Sports
In His Own Words: Cadillac Williams on senior day, Nick Saban and more
AUBURN, Alabama — For the first time since Week 2, Auburn has won consecutive games, after Cadillac Williams notched his second victory as Auburn's interim head coach with a 41-17 win over Western Kentucky. The Tigers used a 24-0 second half to pull away from one of college football's better Group of Five teams. Here's everything Williams said postgame about the win, senior day, his running backs, the Iron Bowl and more.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Ole Miss
The second half wasn't pretty for Arkansas, but the Razorbacks did enough against Ole Miss in the first half that it didn't matter. The Rebels may have out-gained the Hogs 703-503, but Arkansas was up 35-6 at half and added another 7 points to start the second half. Twitter was...
Rapid Reaction | Not sure what to make of what we just watched
There just isn't that much to say. An ill-prepared Ole Miss team got its butt whipped Saturday night in Fayetteville. The Hogs, at one point, were beating Ole Miss 42-6 early in the third quarter. At that point, the game was over. Hell, who am I kidding? It was over at the half when the scoreboard read 35-6.
Auburn football Tiger Walk photos vs Western Kentucky
The Auburn Tigers look ready for the final game in Jordan Hare Stadium.
Nick Saban blames NIL & transfer portal
"It’s more challenging to do that because there’s more opportunity for guys to make changes." The post Nick Saban blames NIL & transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kickoff times, how to watch: Alabama, Auburn, South Alabama + more this Saturday
ALABAMA (WKRG) — Week 11 of the college football season is in full swing and several colleges and universities within the WKRG coverage area are competing Saturday. As always, News 5 is your home for SEC on CBS, and this week’s showdown is between the No. 1-ranked, undefeated Georgia Bulldogs and the Kentucky Wildcats. The […]
rockytopinsider.com
Alabama Running Back Commits To Tennessee
Three-star Alabama running back Khalifa Keith committed to Tennessee Sunday afternoon on his Twitter account. Keith’s commitment comes less than a week after Tennessee’s previous lone running back commit — Will Stallings Jr. — de-committed. Keith is coming off a de-commitment himself, backing off his pledge...
desotocountynews.com
UPDATED: Friday sports: Center Hill finish ends with controversy, possible appeal
Photo: Center Hill’s gymnasium was packed with student fans for the school day game with North Panola Friday afternoon. (Credit: Center Hill High School on Twitter) UPDATE: Center Hill High School on Saturday posted the following regarding the outcome of Friday’s school day boys’ basketball game against North Panola and action being taken against the head referee of the game:
Auburn Plainsman
After 53 years, Campus Barber Shop to leave downtown Auburn
Ever since James Johnson bought it in 1969, Campus Barber Shop has occupied the same quaint 400-square-foot shop in downtown Auburn just a stone’s throw from Toomer’s Corner. It is an institution that has seen multiple generations and countless students pass through for a fresh trim, eager to...
eagleeyeauburn.com
Second Auburn High School to be Built
AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) - The Auburn City Schools Board of Education approved updated plans to build a second high school in the Auburn area on Tuesday. Auburn has grown in population, and Auburn City Schools recognized the need for a second high school to accommodate the growing population. The city of Auburn is the seventh largest city in Alabama, and it has seen a population growth of over 40% in the last 10 years.
Opelika-Auburn News
Award-winning vegan restaurant opens in Opelika
Quebe Merritt never intended to open a restaurant. She’s done a lot in her life. Notably, she’s an author and an educator. She’s also an Auburn grad who earned her doctorate in education on the Plains in 2015. But restaurants? That wasn’t exactly on the menu for her.
Two people killed in wrong-way wreck on Alabama interstate
A person driving the wrong way on an Interstate highway in Alabama caused a head-on collision Sunday night that killed two people, police said Monday. The accident happened at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, police said, on a stretch of Interstate 85 near Auburn. The two people killed were identified...
railfan.com
Train Derails After Bridge Collapses on Mississippi Short Line
GRENADA, Miss. — A Grenada Railroad freight train derailed this week after a bridge collapsed on the Mississippi short line. The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday just off Riverdale Road in northern Grenada County, the Grenada Star reports. No one was injured. At least one locomotive...
Comments / 0