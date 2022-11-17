ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Yardbarker

Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin can't shake Auburn rumors

The college football season isn't over yet, but there is already talk about next season and the next head coach at Auburn — and whether that coach will be Lane Kiffin. The Ole Miss head coach has been at the forefront of rumors regarding the Auburn gig after Bryan Harsin was fired back in October. Reports have emerged that the Tigers have even offered him a substantial contract offer that would make him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.
OXFORD, MS
Yardbarker

Kentucky's Mark Stoops Signs Extension; Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Next?

Even after a blowout loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday night, rumors about Lane Kiffin's future with the Ole Miss Rebels continue to swirl. Will Lane Kiffin take the open head coaching position with the Auburn Tigers, or will he sign a contract extension offered by Ole Miss last week? Or is there more negotiating to be done?
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Cadillac Williams: 'My seat doesn't dictate my service'

AUBURN, Alabama — Cadillac Williams knows the ride might be ending soon. He doesn’t really care. Now 2-1 as Auburn’s interim head coach, Williams — who has conducted an impressive turnaround over the past three weeks, taking Auburn from a downtrodden and listless team having its worst season in a decade, to a group that’s playing with smiles on their faces for a fanbase desperate to show their support — could be coaching his last game for his alma mater in this coming Saturday’s Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa (2:30 p.m. CST, CBS).
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

In His Own Words: Cadillac Williams on senior day, Nick Saban and more

AUBURN, Alabama — For the first time since Week 2, Auburn has won consecutive games, after Cadillac Williams notched his second victory as Auburn's interim head coach with a 41-17 win over Western Kentucky. The Tigers used a 24-0 second half to pull away from one of college football's better Group of Five teams. Here's everything Williams said postgame about the win, senior day, his running backs, the Iron Bowl and more.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Rapid Reaction | Not sure what to make of what we just watched

There just isn't that much to say. An ill-prepared Ole Miss team got its butt whipped Saturday night in Fayetteville. The Hogs, at one point, were beating Ole Miss 42-6 early in the third quarter. At that point, the game was over. Hell, who am I kidding? It was over at the half when the scoreboard read 35-6.
OXFORD, MS
rockytopinsider.com

Alabama Running Back Commits To Tennessee

Three-star Alabama running back Khalifa Keith committed to Tennessee Sunday afternoon on his Twitter account. Keith’s commitment comes less than a week after Tennessee’s previous lone running back commit — Will Stallings Jr. — de-committed. Keith is coming off a de-commitment himself, backing off his pledge...
KNOXVILLE, TN
desotocountynews.com

UPDATED: Friday sports: Center Hill finish ends with controversy, possible appeal

Photo: Center Hill’s gymnasium was packed with student fans for the school day game with North Panola Friday afternoon. (Credit: Center Hill High School on Twitter) UPDATE: Center Hill High School on Saturday posted the following regarding the outcome of Friday’s school day boys’ basketball game against North Panola and action being taken against the head referee of the game:
SARDIS, MS
Auburn Plainsman

After 53 years, Campus Barber Shop to leave downtown Auburn

Ever since James Johnson bought it in 1969, Campus Barber Shop has occupied the same quaint 400-square-foot shop in downtown Auburn just a stone’s throw from Toomer’s Corner. It is an institution that has seen multiple generations and countless students pass through for a fresh trim, eager to...
AUBURN, AL
eagleeyeauburn.com

Second Auburn High School to be Built

AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) - The Auburn City Schools Board of Education approved updated plans to build a second high school in the Auburn area on Tuesday. Auburn has grown in population, and Auburn City Schools recognized the need for a second high school to accommodate the growing population. The city of Auburn is the seventh largest city in Alabama, and it has seen a population growth of over 40% in the last 10 years.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Award-winning vegan restaurant opens in Opelika

Quebe Merritt never intended to open a restaurant. She’s done a lot in her life. Notably, she’s an author and an educator. She’s also an Auburn grad who earned her doctorate in education on the Plains in 2015. But restaurants? That wasn’t exactly on the menu for her.
OPELIKA, AL
Alabama Now

Two people killed in wrong-way wreck on Alabama interstate

A person driving the wrong way on an Interstate highway in Alabama caused a head-on collision Sunday night that killed two people, police said Monday. The accident happened at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, police said, on a stretch of Interstate 85 near Auburn. The two people killed were identified...
NOTASULGA, AL
railfan.com

Train Derails After Bridge Collapses on Mississippi Short Line

GRENADA, Miss. — A Grenada Railroad freight train derailed this week after a bridge collapsed on the Mississippi short line. The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday just off Riverdale Road in northern Grenada County, the Grenada Star reports. No one was injured. At least one locomotive...
