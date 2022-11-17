ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92Q

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘Your Money Is My Money’ | Episode 94

By wgainer
92Q
92Q
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YBxPi_0jEy9iWy00

Source: The Undressing Room Podcast New Episode

A NFL wife goes viral for saying her hubby’s work check is her money– but do you think she’s wrong? Plus, two suburban Black men explain why they think Black women prefer “thugs”. How do you reach your goals? Glorilla manifested a great year for herself! Find out about her cleanse.

The Final Question To Undress got real. Does your best friend and man like to argue? What do you think that’s about.

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

Get your last-minute Halloween outfits! Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s hottest fashion picks.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

The post The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘Your Money Is My Money’ | Episode 94 appeared first on 92 Q .

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

How Bob Iger’s Return to Disney Sent Shockwaves Through Hollywood in Real Time

Is this a hoax?  That was the reaction from many Disney employees on the evening of Nov. 20, as the stunning news spread that Bob Iger would return to Disney as CEO, ending the stormy tenure of his successor, Bob Chapek. The news was so unexpected that at first many Mouse House staffers were immediately skeptical that the press release in their inbox was really from company brass.  The surest sign that nobody — probably least of all Chapek — had any idea that Disney’s board was poised to take such a dramatic step was the fact that top Mouse brass were...
FLORIDA STATE
92Q

Gabrielle Union Shines In Loewe Dress

Gabrielle Union was spotted on Instagram recently giving us style goals in a Loewe look that we love! The post Gabrielle Union Shines In Loewe Dress appeared first on 92 Q.
92Q

The Ultimate Gift Guide For The Intellectual Black Woman

Whether you're looking for something fashionable, a great read, or a few health and wellness goodies, we've gathered up some gift ideas that will certainly bring a smile to any Black women's beautiful face. The post The Ultimate Gift Guide For The Intellectual Black Woman appeared first on NewsOne. The post The Ultimate Gift Guide For The Intellectual Black Woman appeared first on 92 Q.
92Q

Steve Harvey Gives Us Style Goals In Custom Dior

Steve Harvey's style is everything and the comedian took to Instagram recently to show off his latest drip. The post Steve Harvey Gives Us Style Goals In Custom Dior appeared first on 92 Q.
92Q

Oh: Beyoncé Is Rumored To Have Two Albums On The Way, One With Jay-Z

Just when you thought Beyoncé was done she might just be getting started. It is rumored she has two albums on the way. As per Madame Noire the Houston, Texas native might have more music coming our way; faster than we all thought. The speculation comes from a New York Times journalist who claims he was given […] The post Oh: Beyoncé Is Rumored To Have Two Albums On The Way, One With Jay-Z appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired. The post Oh: Beyoncé Is Rumored To Have Two Albums On The Way, One With Jay-Z appeared first on 92 Q.
TEXAS STATE
92Q

Latto Trends After 130 Songs Leaked, Barbz Stir Up The Mess

Latto found her name trending on Twitter Tuesday morning (Nov. 22) after 130 demo tracks of hers were leaked and revealed ghostwriters The post Latto Trends After 130 Songs Leaked, Barbz Stir Up The Mess appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired. The post Latto Trends After 130 Songs Leaked, Barbz Stir Up The Mess appeared first on 92 Q.
92Q

92Q

540
Followers
2K+
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

Bmore's 92Q is the new home of The AM Clique!

 https://92q.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy