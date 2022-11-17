Read full article on original website
China tells banks to step up credit support for economy
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s banks should step up credit support for the economy, including expanding medium to long-term loans to support investment, the central bank and the banking and insurance regulator said on Monday. Regarding the property sector, the authorities said they should stabilize lending to developers and...
BlackRock increases overweight on investment grade credit
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Asset manager BlackRock said on Monday it had increased its strategic overweight on investment grade credit due to attractive valuations and the income potential coming from corporate bonds’ higher yields. “We go more overweight investment grade (IG) credit on attractive yields and healthy corporate...
U.S. business equipment borrowings grew 6% in October- ELFA
(Reuters) – U.S. companies borrowed 6% more in October to finance equipment investments compared with a year earlier, industry body Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said on Monday. The companies signed up for $11.3 billion in new loans, leases and lines of credit last month, compared with $10.7...
Exclusive-Hedge fund Hestia wants Pitney Bowes to review capital spend, e-commerce segment
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Hestia Capital Partners LP, which scored big gains on its GameStop bet, is pushing shipping and mailing company Pitney Bowes Inc to re-evaluate its capital allocation and e-commerce strategy, sources familiar with the matter said. The hedge fund, which owns a 6.9% stake in the...
India’s HDFC Bank, Canara Bank get cenbank nod for rupee trade with Russia – report
BENGALURU (Reuters) – The Reserve Bank of India has allowed HDFC Bank Ltd and Canara Bank Ltd to open a special “vostro account” for trade in rupees with Russia, local newspaper Business Standard reported on Monday, citing banking industry sources. Vostro accounts are accounts a bank holds...
Lebanon central bank to use forex rate of 15,000 pounds per dollar as of Feb 1
BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon’s central bank will adopt an exchange rate of 15,000 Lebanese pounds per U.S. dollar as of Feb. 1 as part of a process to unify the country’s multiple exchange-rate system, Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh said on Monday. The central bank’s official rate has...
ECB’s Centeno sees conditions for smaller rate hike in December
LISBON (Reuters) – There are “many conditions” for the next increase in interest rates by the European Central Bank to be smaller than 75 basis points, ECB policymaker Mario Centeno said on Monday. Speaking at a conference in Lisbon he added though that the ECB had to...
Law firm Sidley warns clients about rules that may hinder activists
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Law firm Sidley on Friday stepped into the debate over how aggressively corporations should defend themselves against activist investors by warning clients against making it unduly difficult for shareholders to nominate directors. The firm, which defended Hasbro Inc, US Foods Holding Corp and others against...
ECB’s Lane plays down case for another 75 bps rate hike – MNI
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank will raise rates again in December but the case for another 75 basis point move has diminished, ECB chief economist Philip Lane told Market News. “One platform for considering a very large hike, such as 75 basis points, is no longer there,”...
Analysis-Global financial system needs mosaic of reforms to fund climate needs
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – A deal struck at the COP27 climate talks in Egypt calls for an overhaul of the post-World War Two international financial architecture that has guided three generations of development aid but is struggling to fund the needs of a warmer planet. As the impacts...
Cathay Pacific to lift staff pay by 3.3%, offer bonus – CEO memo
(Reuters) -Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd will increase base pay by an average of 3.3% in 2023 and offer bonuses worth the equivalent of one month’s salary to Hong Kong-based staff meeting performance targets, its CEO said in a memo on Monday. “We have moved from ‘survival’ to ‘recovery’ and...
DraftKings says login information of some customers compromised
(Reuters) – Sports-betting firm DraftKings Inc said on Monday login information of some customers was compromised on other websites. DraftKings said it had identified less than $300,000 of customer funds that were affected, adding, “we intend to make whole any customer that was impacted.”. Shares of the company...
Fed’s Daly: Lots of options on table for December FOMC rate hike
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said Monday that the U.S. central bank could lift its overnight target rate above 5% if inflation does not cool off, even thought that’s not her expected outcome for monetary policy. “I tend to be...
Disney’s Iger may have to cut costs as streaming loses money
(Reuters) – Bob Iger must show Wall Street a new side to his character as he returns to lead Walt Disney Co by cutting costs and restoring profits in just two years after splurging cash on acquisitions and a streaming business last time round. The entertainment giant shocked investors...
Kherson residents stock up as first Ukrainian supermarket opens
KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) – Hundreds of Kherson residents flocked on Sunday to buy groceries at the first Ukrainian supermarket to open since the city was retaken by pro-Kyiv forces earlier this month. During the almost nine months of occupation, the Russian-installed government had brought in Russian-sourced products and introduced...
S&P affirms positive outlook on South Africa
(Reuters) – S&P Global Ratings on Friday maintained its positive outlook on South Africa, as the agency expects that a net external creditor position and the implementation of some structural reforms could lead to an easing of economic pressures. S&P in May upgraded its outlook to positive from stable,...
