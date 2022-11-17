Read full article on original website
Related
‘It Was Completely Legal to Do So’: Lawyers React to Report that Trump Tweeted Classified Spy Material in 2019
Legal experts cautioned against reading too much into a report that then-President Donald Trump shared classified information on Twitter that came from a secretive U.S. spacecraft in 2019. On Aug. 29, 2019, the space program for the Islamic Republic of Iran suffered a substantial loss as a rocket exploded on...
Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
Marjorie Taylor Greene Will Be House Speaker, Former GOP Congressman Says
Former Republican Representative Joe Walsh blasted Kevin McCarthy, calling him a "hollow man" who will have to do everything Marjorie Taylor Greene says.
Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020
Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
More than a dozen powerful explosions at a huge Russian-occupied nuclear power plant in south Ukraine, says IAEA
The International Atomic Energy Agency issued a warning about the new strikes at Zaporizhzhya, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.
What former CIA director noticed about Trump's response to DOJ investigation
Former CIA director Leon Panetta discusses former President Trump's reaction to the Department of Justice naming a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigations of former President Donald Trump.
104.1 WIKY
U.S. voids class action against Boeing, Southwest over MAX 8 safety
(Reuters) – A U.S. appeals court on Monday decertified a class-action lawsuit accusing Boeing Co and Southwest Airlines Co of concealing a serious safety defect in the Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane, and ordered the lawsuit be dismissed. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in a case...
104.1 WIKY
Analysis: As Republicans look to 2024, jockeying to take on Trump begins
LAS VEGAS (Reuters) – Tensions bubbled to the surface at the first major gathering of possible Republican 2024 presidential candidates this weekend as party members voiced a desire to move on from Donald Trump, though even his detractors wondered if that would be possible. Fresh off a disappointing performance...
104.1 WIKY
White House asks Twitter how it protects Americans’ online data – CNN reporter
(Reuters) – The White House has called on Elon Musk’s Twitter to explain how it is protecting “the safety of Americans’ online data”, tweeted a CNN reporter on Friday. Twitter and the White House did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by...
104.1 WIKY
EU would walk away from a bad COP27 deal, warns climate policy chief Timmermans
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – The European Union warned it was prepared to walk away from climate negotiations if a satisfactory outcome could not be reached, but said it still believed a deal could be struck on Saturday between negotiators at the COP27 summit in Egypt. EU climate policy...
Ethics office: Carolyn Maloney may have improperly solicited Met Gala invite
The Office of Congressional Ethics found there is “substantial reason to believe” Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) improperly solicited an invitation to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Benefit, commonly known as the Met Gala, potentially in violation of House rules and federal law on solicitation of gifts. Maloney, who is leaving Congress at the…
104.1 WIKY
Cuba’s president to visit China Nov 24-26
BEIJING (Reuters) – Cuba’s President Miguel Díaz-Canel will visit China from Nov. 24-26, Chinese state media reported on Monday. At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, Díaz-Canel, first secretary of the CPC Central Committee and president of the Republic of Cuba, will pay a state visit, CCTV reported.
104.1 WIKY
U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs dispute over nursing home COVID suits
(Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear California nursing home operator Glenhaven Healthcare’s bid to avoid a lawsuit filed in state court over the COVID-19 death of a resident, turning away the company’s effort to move the case into federal court to gain immunity from such litigation.
104.1 WIKY
China tells banks to step up credit support for economy
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s banks should step up credit support for the economy, including expanding medium to long-term loans to support investment, the central bank and the banking and insurance regulator said on Monday. Regarding the property sector, the authorities said they should stabilize lending to developers and...
104.1 WIKY
Israel’s Netanyahu wins defamation suit against ex-PM
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu won a defamation suit on Monday against a predecessor who had alleged that he, his wife and his son were mentally ill, with the court deeming the remarks a bid to harm Netanyahu’s political career. Netanyahu’s lawyer hailed the ruling...
104.1 WIKY
Dollar edges higher as China COVID worries spur defensive buying
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar started the week on the front foot, boosted by defensive buying as investors remained on edge following a spike in COVID-19 cases in some cities in China that prompted officials to tighten restrictions. China’s capital Beijing reported two COVID-19 deaths for Nov. 20,...
104.1 WIKY
Kazakh President Tokayev wins re-election with 81.3% of vote
ASTANA (Reuters) -Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev secured a second term in Sunday’s snap election, winning 81.31% of the vote, the central Asian nation’s Central Election Commission said on Monday, citing preliminary data. The 69-year-old former diplomat had been widely expected to extend his rule over the oil-rich nation...
104.1 WIKY
Kherson residents stock up as first Ukrainian supermarket opens
KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) – Hundreds of Kherson residents flocked on Sunday to buy groceries at the first Ukrainian supermarket to open since the city was retaken by pro-Kyiv forces earlier this month. During the almost nine months of occupation, the Russian-installed government had brought in Russian-sourced products and introduced...
104.1 WIKY
Iraq condemns Iranian, Turkish attacks on Kurdistan region
(Reuters) – Iraq on Monday condemned Iranian and Turkish attacks on its northern Kurdistan region, the state news agency INA reported, citing a foreign ministry statement. “The repeated attacks carried out by Iranian and Turkish forces with missiles and drones on the Kurdistan region are a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty,” the statement added.
Comments / 0