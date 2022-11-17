ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 4

Related
The Oregonian

Catalytic converter thefts target of Oregon, Minnesota senators

The soaring number of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles has become an increasing matter of concern in Oregon, and throughout the country. In 2021, the Oregon legislature passed a law intended to slow the explosive growth of the crime, by making it harder to sell the parts from the converters, devices which are installed to reduce toxic pollutants.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

How Oregon fell behind in regulating diesel

In 2007, the Oregon Legislature set a mandate for the state to reduce diesel pollution by 85% within a decade, based on a cancer benchmark the state adopted. But strict regulations didn’t follow suit, with industry lobbying pushing the state off the stricter standards adopted by California and other states.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

What does Oregon Measure 114 require of gun buyers, gun owners?

Oregon’s Ballot Measure 114, passed narrowly in the November election, will be one of the nation’s strictest when and if it goes into effect. The measure is a so-called permit-to-purchase gun law. Under Measure 114, anyone who wants to buy a gun would have to obtain a permit, pay an anticipated fee of $65, complete an approved firearms safety course at their own expense, submit a photo ID, be fingerprinted and pass a criminal background check.
OREGON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Gov. Jay Inslee visits Camp Hope on Sunday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee visited Camp Hope and met with Jewels Helping Hands on Sunday. Julie Garcia, founder of Jewels Helping Hands, says Inslee was there to check out the camp and see how things are going. On Monday, Senator Maria Cantwell will visit Spokane to talk with local leaders about low-income housing in eastern Washington. READ: Cantwell,...
SPOKANE, WA
KXL

Does the rule of law still apply in Oregon and Washington?

Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Eric L. Dahlin ruled that left-wing journalist John Hacker was not guilty of third-degree robbery in a May 2019 altercation with right-wing author Andy Ngo. The dispute took place in a Northeast Portland gym where both men were members, and Ngo accused Hacker, 38, of dumping an unknown liquid on his head, hitting him and stealing his phone. Hacker said he was trying to stop Ngo from filming him. For more information, Lars speaks with Andy Ngo, the victim, who is an independent journalist, and author of the new book “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy.”
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Oregon Names Next Kid Governor

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon will have two new Governors in Salem this January. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan on Friday named Lea Andrus the 2023 Oregon Kid Governor. Lea is a 5th grader at Hawks View Elementary in Sherwood. Secretary Fagan says she was chosen for her platform of...
OREGON STATE
News Talk KIT

5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon

The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
PORTLAND, OR
Outsider.com

Forestry Experts Shed Light on ‘Unusual’ Wildfire Activity in Northwest US

In most regions across the Unites States, wildfire season typically runs from April and May through the end of October. However, despite that Thanksgiving is less than a week away and we are rapidly approaching the end of November, areas across the northwestern regions of the country are still experiencing serious wildfire danger. As crews work to put out blazes currently burning in states including Oregon and Washington, forestry experts have begun to shed light on the “unusual” wildfire activity.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy