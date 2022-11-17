Read full article on original website
Catalytic converter thefts target of Oregon, Minnesota senators
The soaring number of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles has become an increasing matter of concern in Oregon, and throughout the country. In 2021, the Oregon legislature passed a law intended to slow the explosive growth of the crime, by making it harder to sell the parts from the converters, devices which are installed to reduce toxic pollutants.
Pulling from extremist playbook, Oregon sheriffs refuse to enforce gun laws
A growing list of Oregon sheriffs are telling their constituents they won’t enforce voter-approved gun restrictions despite not yet knowing how some aspects of the law will work and not having a clear role in enforcing others. In a Nov. 9 Facebook post, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said...
How Oregon fell behind in regulating diesel
In 2007, the Oregon Legislature set a mandate for the state to reduce diesel pollution by 85% within a decade, based on a cancer benchmark the state adopted. But strict regulations didn’t follow suit, with industry lobbying pushing the state off the stricter standards adopted by California and other states.
Sheriff, others sue to block new Oregon gun restrictions
Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect Friday.
What does Oregon Measure 114 require of gun buyers, gun owners?
Oregon’s Ballot Measure 114, passed narrowly in the November election, will be one of the nation’s strictest when and if it goes into effect. The measure is a so-called permit-to-purchase gun law. Under Measure 114, anyone who wants to buy a gun would have to obtain a permit, pay an anticipated fee of $65, complete an approved firearms safety course at their own expense, submit a photo ID, be fingerprinted and pass a criminal background check.
Gov. Jay Inslee visits Camp Hope on Sunday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee visited Camp Hope and met with Jewels Helping Hands on Sunday. Julie Garcia, founder of Jewels Helping Hands, says Inslee was there to check out the camp and see how things are going. On Monday, Senator Maria Cantwell will visit Spokane to talk with local leaders about low-income housing in eastern Washington. READ: Cantwell,...
Oregon’s Measure 114 sees first challenge: Oregon Firearms Federation files lawsuit to try to stop strict new gun limits
The Oregon Firearms Federation late Friday filed a federal suit against Gov. Kate Brown and the state’s attorney general, urging a judge to bar the recent voter-approved gun control Measure 114 from taking effect next month. The federation, joined by the Sherman County sheriff and a Marion County gun...
Does the rule of law still apply in Oregon and Washington?
Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Eric L. Dahlin ruled that left-wing journalist John Hacker was not guilty of third-degree robbery in a May 2019 altercation with right-wing author Andy Ngo. The dispute took place in a Northeast Portland gym where both men were members, and Ngo accused Hacker, 38, of dumping an unknown liquid on his head, hitting him and stealing his phone. Hacker said he was trying to stop Ngo from filming him. For more information, Lars speaks with Andy Ngo, the victim, who is an independent journalist, and author of the new book “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy.”
New Washington Agency Seeks to End Practice of Police Investigating Themselves
OLYMPIA — A small cadre of officials from the state's newest agency traveled last month from Olympia to Spokane, where they explained how they intend to erase the "thin blue line" from Washington police use-of-force investigations. Leading the group was Roger Rogoff, an even-spoken former judge and prosecutor recently...
Without permitting system in place, OSSA expects gun sales to halt after Measure 114
Oregon’s law enforcement leaders say they expect gun sales to “freeze” when measure 114 goes into effect early next month.
Oregon Names Next Kid Governor
SALEM, Ore. – Oregon will have two new Governors in Salem this January. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan on Friday named Lea Andrus the 2023 Oregon Kid Governor. Lea is a 5th grader at Hawks View Elementary in Sherwood. Secretary Fagan says she was chosen for her platform of...
Oregon Secretary of State announces the next kid governor
Oregon Secretary of State, Shemia Fagan, visited the Sherwood school to congratulate new kid governor Lea Andrus in person.
Can Oregon’s Measure 114, new gun limits, be stopped by court challenges?
With Oregon’s new gun law poised to go into effect next month, one court challenge has already been filed, arguing the ban on magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition is unconstitutional. The Oregon Firearms Federation late Friday filed a federal suit against Gov. Kate Brown and...
Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab season delayed
The opening date for Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab season has been delayed until Dec. 16, and possibly longer, after pre-season testing revealed high levels of domoic acid and underweight crabs.
Oregon Measure 114 lawsuit: Read the full text of the court challenge trying to stop strict new gun limits
A newly filed federal lawsuit argues Oregon’s Measure 114, due to go into effect next month, violates the Second Amendment. Read the full text of the complaint, filed by the Oregon Firearms Federation, below. Text of lawsuit as filed in federal court. The plaintiffs seek a court-ordered injunction that...
5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon
The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez on flipping SW WA’s District 3 blue
The eyes of the nation were on Washington state's third congressional district, as Republicans looked to regain control of the House. But while the GOP ultimately recouped power, it wasn't because of the southwest Washington election.
Amid RSV surge, Oregon hospitals asks patients to limit visits to emergency only
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon hospitals are seeing a surge in visits as respiratory viruses circulate particularly among children. Hospitals are also still dealing with a staffing crisis, and have asked Oregonians to only visit Emergency Departments, ERs, and urgent care centers if strictly necessary. "Because of the high volume...
SOUTHERN OREGON WOMAN INDICTED FOR USING DECEASED SPOUSE’S IDENTITY TO OBTAIN FEDERAL STUDENT AID
MEDFORD, Ore.—A Southern Oregon woman is facing federal charges alleging she used her deceased spouse’s identity to fraudulently obtain more than $36,000 in federal student aid. On October 6, 2022, a federal grand jury in Medford returned a nine-count indictment charging Cynthia Pickering, 55, of Central Point, Oregon...
Forestry Experts Shed Light on ‘Unusual’ Wildfire Activity in Northwest US
In most regions across the Unites States, wildfire season typically runs from April and May through the end of October. However, despite that Thanksgiving is less than a week away and we are rapidly approaching the end of November, areas across the northwestern regions of the country are still experiencing serious wildfire danger. As crews work to put out blazes currently burning in states including Oregon and Washington, forestry experts have begun to shed light on the “unusual” wildfire activity.
