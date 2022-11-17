Read full article on original website
Brendan Fraser Remembers Rachel Weisz Conversation Over The Mummy When They Still Weren’t Sure How Audiences Would React
Recalling his time making The Mummy with Rachel Weisz, Brendan Fraser shared a story about just how mysterious the potential public reaction to the movie felt during production.
Nicolas Cage doing sequels to two of his best movies
Nicolas Cage, after years of gathering predominantly independent film credits to his name, is making his way back into the live-action big league. Recently the star led the comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and is signed onto the vampire movie Renfield. But along with these exciting career developments – it looks like Cage may be giving fans a blast from the past in the future, too, as sequels for two of his best films are reportedly in the works.
Brendan Fraser Calls 'Batgirl' Cancellation “Heartbreaking," Champions Leslie Grace
Brendan Fraser will likely, and deservedly, return to the limelight in some months. That’s if he hasn’t already, thanks to the glowing acclaim that his performance in director Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming film The Whale has received. But while the critically acclaimed drama might have earned him long-overdue respect as a serious actor, Fraser had another project in his back pocket that would surely have reinstated him among the comic book community. Fraser was supposed to appear as the villainous Firefly in the DC film Batgirl, but the project was unceremoniously dropped by Warner Brothers back in August. In a new GQ profile, the actor voiced his dismay over the decision.
Brendan Fraser defends the most hideously dated aspect of ‘The Mummy’ movies
Brendan Fraser‘s triumphant return to the spotlight is one that brings a happy tear to just about any eye. After overcoming some heinous setbacks from the hands of the industry, the former action star is back up to bat and going hard with the home runs, most notably in the form of The Whale, the upcoming Darren Aronofsky drama that’s set to make a wave or two at the Oscars.
Watch Brendan Fraser As A 600-Lb. Man In The Official Trailer For ‘The Whale’
Hollywood has been buzzing about Brendan Fraser‘s comeback role. He has stayed mostly out of the spotlight in recent years but recently returned in a new movie called The Whale. After the film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, Brendan received a standing ovation for his portrayal of a 600-lb. man named Charlie who tries to reconnect with his daughter Ellie, played by Sadie Sink.
The horror film that's had people fainting and puking in the cinema is now doing insane numbers at the box office
Terrifier 2 has now made over 30 times its original budget, and even the film's own director can't believe it
Amy Adams says she hasn't been asked about playing Lois Lane again after Henry Cavill confirmed his Superman return
Amy Adams hasn't been asked about returning to play Lois Lane next to Henry Cavill's Superman, but said: "I'll support whatever direction they go."
Famous Actor Had No One Believe His Abduction Story Because He Suffered From Addiction
American actor Jeremy London was born in November 1972. He is well-known for his recurring character roles in Party of Five, 7th Heaven, and I'll Fly Away. He also acted in films, such as Mallrats and Civil War epic Gods and Generals. London went on to directing in 2013.
Where Is Melinda Dillon Now? Why Isn't She in the 'A Christmas Story' Sequel?
When A Christmas Story first premiered in 1983, it instantly became one of the best holiday movies for families. It tells the magical story of a youngster named Ralphie Parker who spends Christmas trying to avoid getting attacked by the school bully. He also has a major goal in mind — to snag the best possible Christmas gift ever. He's got his eye on the Red Ryder air rifle.
Nick Nolte Was In The Running To Play Superman Until He Told Producers What He'd Do With The Character
Nick Nolte explained how he ultimately missed out on the opportunity to play Superman.
Why 'A Christmas Story Christmas' Recast Ralphie Parker's Mom
While much of the original cast reunited for the 1983 film's long-awaited sequel, Melinda Dillon did not reprise her role.
Tim Allen Speaks Out About Tom Hanks: ‘We Have Very Different Opinions’
Tim Allen is opening up about his relationship with his “Toy Story” costar and fellow Hollywood legend, Tom Hanks. The “Home Improvement” actor spoke out about their decades-long friendship while stopping by the “Kelly Clarkson Show” to promote his new “Santa Clause” show.
Salma Hayek Once Tried and Failed to Avoid Kissing Kevin James in Their Comedy Film
Although they were great friends, Salma Hayek admitted that she was reluctant about making out with co-star Kevin James on the big screen.
Kevin Conroy Dies: Longtime Voice Of Animated Batman Was 66
Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman for three decades of animated TV, specials and video games, died Thursday. He was 66. His death was announced by his rep Gary Miereanu and Warner Bros. A cause was not disclosed, but he reportedly had been battling cancer. In a statement, Warner Bros. Animation said it “is saddened by the loss of our dear friend Kevin Conroy. His iconic performance of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium. We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honoring his...
The Pennywise origin story TV show is actually happening
The revival of the It movies gave us genuinely good scares at movie theatres for the first time in ages. Following a group of curious suburban kids in America as they fall into the lethal grasp of a fanged killer clown named Pennywise, the new adaptations of the Stephen King horror story, released in 2017 and 2019, were box office gold, raking in over $1 billion for Warner Bros. Now we know that HBO Max will officially produce an origin story TV series, with a creative team forming behind it already.
Margaret Colin Talks Her Hallmark Debut, Shares Memories of Edge of Night, Independence Day
Margaret Colin has hit the Hallmark jackpot with her first movie for the network, Three Wise Men and a Baby. If you're a fan, you know she starred as Tom Selleck's girlfriend in Three Men and a Baby, so it's a super fun callback, and her Three Wise Men and a Baby role as the mother to three of Hallmark's top actors, is really fun, too.
Brendan Fraser defends the worst part of The Mummy 2
While 1999’s The Mummy is generally considered a beloved classic, there is one aspect of its sequel, 2001’s The Mummy Returns, that sticks out like a sore thumb. And that is the CGI in the final battle between Brendan Fraser’s Rick O’Connell, Arnold Vosloo’s Imhotep, and most notably – Dwayne Johnson‘s Scorpion King.
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
Jensen Ackles Reveals He Was "In Talks" for Deadpool Movie
Jensen Ackles may be best known for playing Dean Winchester on Supernatural and took on the superhero genre as Soldier Boy on The Boys, but now the actor reveals that he was, at one point, in talks to appear in Deadpool as well. During an appearance at the Salute to Supernatural convention in Phoenix (via CBR), Ackles revealed that he was "very much in talks" for the film that ultimately starred Ryan Reynolds, but he wasn't available due to his schedule, thus halting things.
Top Gun’s volleyball scene nearly got the director fired
The 1986 movie Top Gun has gone down as one of the best action movies of all time, and has tons of memorable scenes. However, one sequence is especially famous: the iconic and oiled up volleyball game between the hunky pilots. But it was this iconic moment in the film that apparently almost cost the Top Gun director, Tony Scott, his job.
