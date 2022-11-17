ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owasso, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

Muskogee community mourns loss of first-grader, 16-year-old

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old and first-grader, according to a Facebook post made by Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman. "Reminders that as a family of community we should love hard now and even harder going into the future." "One day skipping...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

City Of Tulsa Offering Free Firewood

The City of Tulsa is giving away free firewood as temperatures continue to drop. The city's mulch site near N. 145th E. Ave. and Apache is offering an unlimited supply of wood chips and firewood to anyone who picks it up. It's on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Large Christmas Craft Fair In Claremore Benefits Children's Theater

Some shoppers checked off their holiday lists this weekend at a large craft fair in Claremore. More than 70 vendors from across the country were at the first "Just BeClaus Christmas Extravaganza," and there were tons of Oklahoma-made products. The Grinch himself even made an appearance at the event. Some...
CLAREMORE, OK
News On 6

37th Annual Affair Of The Heart Shopping Event In Tulsa

More than 60,000 people are expected to attend Tulsa’s "Affair of the Heart" shopping event at the fairgrounds. There are more than 300 small businesses at the event and you can find everything from food, clothing, and home decor. There are approximately 500 booths onsite for this popular bi-annual...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma Blood Institute Seeking More O Negative Blood Donors

The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) is asking anyone with O negative blood to consider donating ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Two of the biggest reasons the OBI is asking for more help is because people with the blood type are considered universal donors, meaning that anyone in need of blood can receive type O negative blood.
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Ochelata Man Held Over on $500,000 Bond

An Ochelata man was in Washington County court on Friday, November 18 to be arraigned on three charges related to an incident that occurred at his ex-wife's home in Bartlesville. Bryan Tally Blood is accused of violating a protective order that his ex-wife had been granted earlier this year by...
OCHELATA, OK
moreclaremore.com

Ronald Johnson – A True Pioneer

Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. As published in the Claremore Daily Progress on November 19, 2011 by Larry Larkin, Progress Correspondent. A true pioneer was laid to rest this past week. Claremore’s own Ronnie L. Johnson, the first Oklahoma Highway Patrol black trooper died November 13. He was 79. “Lieutenant Johnson was a trailblazer who led the way for countless other African American troopers to serve with distinction,” Governor Mary Fallin said in a news release, “The law enforcement community and the entire state of Oklahoma owe him a debt of gratitude for his service, his commitment to law enforcement, and the courage he displayed by being the first of a long and still growing list of African-American state troopers.”
CLAREMORE, OK
KRMG

Sand Springs Animal Welfare in “desperate” need of adoptions in order to make room

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — As animal shelters across Green Country remain overcrowded, Sand Springs Animal Welfare is in desperate need for adoptions in order to make room. Tracy Arvidson, the coordinator at Sand Springs Animal Welfare, told FOX23 that the shelter has been over capacity since the first of the year. She also explained the animal shelters across the U.S. have been experiencing the same thing.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KRMG

Tulsa community mourns sudden loss of fire captain

TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of people gathered inside a Tulsa church Friday morning to honor the life of a Tulsa firefighter. Captain Josh Rutledge died unexpectedly last week. A GoFundMe has been created to help his family. Captain Rutledge’s friends and family were joined by his fellow firefighters, Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Local man remembers girlfriend who died in Jenks crash

JENKS, Okla. — The boyfriend of a Sapulpa woman who died after driving off the Creek Turnpike and crashing into Jenks home is paying tribute to her and said he doesn’t know how the crash happened. Drew Stanley had been dating 29 year old Mckenzie Gee for about...
JENKS, OK
KRMG

It’s official: SCHEELS plans to open Tulsa location in 2024

TULSA, Okla. — The above video is from previous coverage. SCHEELS has confirmed that it will open its first location in Oklahoma, stationed at Tulsa’s Woodland Hills mall. Earlier this month, the Tulsa City Council approved the rezoning of a new tax district so SCHEELS could open. “This...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

15th Arvest Winterfest Returns To Downtown Tulsa This Friday

We're just five days from Winterfest returning to Downtown Tulsa. Ice skating beneath the skyline returns Friday, Nov. 25th outside the BOK Center with dazzling lights, a big Christmas tree, carriage rides and other holiday fun. This is the 15th year of Winterfest and more than 150,000 people visit each...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Hayden Industrial to locate new facility in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — California-based heat exchanger manufacturer Hayden Industrial, LLC, announced this week it will expand its operations to Tulsa. The Tulsa facility marks Hayden Industrial’s third location in addition to offices in San Bernardino, California, and Wuxi, China. The company recently developed a new system for immersion cooling that will be manufactured in Tulsa in addition to its standard product lines. The expansion will also house a dedicated research and development facility.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy