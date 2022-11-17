Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44Roger MarshCatoosa, OK
Related
Bartlesville Kids Start Neighborhood Newspaper
Some Bartlesville kids started a neighborhood newspaper, The Valleywood Voice, to draw attention to the things happening in their community. Evanjalyn Webster is only in the fifth grade, but she can already add "newspaper editor in chief" to her resume. She came up with the idea to start a newspaper...
okcfox.com
Muskogee community mourns loss of first-grader, 16-year-old
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old and first-grader, according to a Facebook post made by Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman. "Reminders that as a family of community we should love hard now and even harder going into the future." "One day skipping...
News On 6
Jenks Organization Works To Help Families With Children, Young Adults With Disabilities
A Jenks organization the "Will's House" is expanding to help more families with children or young adults with disabilities. Co-founder Jeanette O'Hara says the organization was just approved by the Oklahoma Department of Disability Services as a contracted respite care provider and specialized foster care home. O'Hara and her husband...
News On 6
City Of Tulsa Offering Free Firewood
The City of Tulsa is giving away free firewood as temperatures continue to drop. The city's mulch site near N. 145th E. Ave. and Apache is offering an unlimited supply of wood chips and firewood to anyone who picks it up. It's on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a...
News On 6
Large Christmas Craft Fair In Claremore Benefits Children's Theater
Some shoppers checked off their holiday lists this weekend at a large craft fair in Claremore. More than 70 vendors from across the country were at the first "Just BeClaus Christmas Extravaganza," and there were tons of Oklahoma-made products. The Grinch himself even made an appearance at the event. Some...
News On 6
37th Annual Affair Of The Heart Shopping Event In Tulsa
More than 60,000 people are expected to attend Tulsa’s "Affair of the Heart" shopping event at the fairgrounds. There are more than 300 small businesses at the event and you can find everything from food, clothing, and home decor. There are approximately 500 booths onsite for this popular bi-annual...
News On 6
Tulsa Health Department Unveils Memorial In Long-Time Employee's Memory
The Tulsa Health Department is honoring a longtime employee who died two years ago from COVID-19. The Pam Rask Gathering Place is now open where she used to work at the North Regional Health and Wellness Center. "I'm speechless, there are no words, it's an honor to our family, it...
News On 6
Oklahoma Blood Institute Seeking More O Negative Blood Donors
The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) is asking anyone with O negative blood to consider donating ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Two of the biggest reasons the OBI is asking for more help is because people with the blood type are considered universal donors, meaning that anyone in need of blood can receive type O negative blood.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Ochelata Man Held Over on $500,000 Bond
An Ochelata man was in Washington County court on Friday, November 18 to be arraigned on three charges related to an incident that occurred at his ex-wife's home in Bartlesville. Bryan Tally Blood is accused of violating a protective order that his ex-wife had been granted earlier this year by...
Tulsa area law enforcement help pass out turkeys to families in need
TULSA, Okla. — Members of the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Ministerial Alliance to help give out over 600 turkeys on Friday. Deputies also helped pass out other food items to families for the Thanksgiving holiday. “Each year we partner with this organization to be a...
moreclaremore.com
Ronald Johnson – A True Pioneer
Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. As published in the Claremore Daily Progress on November 19, 2011 by Larry Larkin, Progress Correspondent. A true pioneer was laid to rest this past week. Claremore’s own Ronnie L. Johnson, the first Oklahoma Highway Patrol black trooper died November 13. He was 79. “Lieutenant Johnson was a trailblazer who led the way for countless other African American troopers to serve with distinction,” Governor Mary Fallin said in a news release, “The law enforcement community and the entire state of Oklahoma owe him a debt of gratitude for his service, his commitment to law enforcement, and the courage he displayed by being the first of a long and still growing list of African-American state troopers.”
Sand Springs Animal Welfare in “desperate” need of adoptions in order to make room
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — As animal shelters across Green Country remain overcrowded, Sand Springs Animal Welfare is in desperate need for adoptions in order to make room. Tracy Arvidson, the coordinator at Sand Springs Animal Welfare, told FOX23 that the shelter has been over capacity since the first of the year. She also explained the animal shelters across the U.S. have been experiencing the same thing.
Tulsa community mourns sudden loss of fire captain
TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of people gathered inside a Tulsa church Friday morning to honor the life of a Tulsa firefighter. Captain Josh Rutledge died unexpectedly last week. A GoFundMe has been created to help his family. Captain Rutledge’s friends and family were joined by his fellow firefighters, Tulsa...
Neighbors push for barricade after tragic fire in Jenks
Neighbors in Jenks’ Southern Reserve neighborhood are furious after someone drove a truck into a house Thursday evening. This comes after neighbors claim they’ve been trying to get a barricade
Cherokee Nation designates $3 million to elder protection
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. announced the tribe is designating $3 million to protect Cherokee elders from fraud and abuse.
Local man remembers girlfriend who died in Jenks crash
JENKS, Okla. — The boyfriend of a Sapulpa woman who died after driving off the Creek Turnpike and crashing into Jenks home is paying tribute to her and said he doesn’t know how the crash happened. Drew Stanley had been dating 29 year old Mckenzie Gee for about...
Tulsa to get tiny home community for former homeless population
Tulsa will soon have its first permanent housing community for people that previously experienced homelessness called City Lights Village.
It’s official: SCHEELS plans to open Tulsa location in 2024
TULSA, Okla. — The above video is from previous coverage. SCHEELS has confirmed that it will open its first location in Oklahoma, stationed at Tulsa’s Woodland Hills mall. Earlier this month, the Tulsa City Council approved the rezoning of a new tax district so SCHEELS could open. “This...
News On 6
15th Arvest Winterfest Returns To Downtown Tulsa This Friday
We're just five days from Winterfest returning to Downtown Tulsa. Ice skating beneath the skyline returns Friday, Nov. 25th outside the BOK Center with dazzling lights, a big Christmas tree, carriage rides and other holiday fun. This is the 15th year of Winterfest and more than 150,000 people visit each...
Hayden Industrial to locate new facility in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — California-based heat exchanger manufacturer Hayden Industrial, LLC, announced this week it will expand its operations to Tulsa. The Tulsa facility marks Hayden Industrial’s third location in addition to offices in San Bernardino, California, and Wuxi, China. The company recently developed a new system for immersion cooling that will be manufactured in Tulsa in addition to its standard product lines. The expansion will also house a dedicated research and development facility.
Comments / 0