Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. As published in the Claremore Daily Progress on November 19, 2011 by Larry Larkin, Progress Correspondent. A true pioneer was laid to rest this past week. Claremore’s own Ronnie L. Johnson, the first Oklahoma Highway Patrol black trooper died November 13. He was 79. “Lieutenant Johnson was a trailblazer who led the way for countless other African American troopers to serve with distinction,” Governor Mary Fallin said in a news release, “The law enforcement community and the entire state of Oklahoma owe him a debt of gratitude for his service, his commitment to law enforcement, and the courage he displayed by being the first of a long and still growing list of African-American state troopers.”

