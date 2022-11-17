ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
cwbchicago.com

Ski masks should be outlawed in Chicago, head of anti-violence group says

The head of a Chicago violence interruption group wants to make it illegal for people to wear ski masks outdoors in Chicago and across Illinois. “If a person is not going skiing anywhere here in Chicago, which we do not have any ski slopes in Chicago, it’s time to ban full-face ski masks,” Tio Hardiman, Executive Director for Violence Interrupters, said in a YouTube video Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
walls102.com

More than $1 billion in emergency rental assistance disbursed to renters and landlords in Illinois

CHICAGO – The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced that with the closure of the second round of the Illinois Rental Payment Program, nearly $1.02 billion in emergency rental assistance provided by Congress to the state of Illinois has been distributed to 137,372 households since 2020. Assistance for those facing immediate eviction is still available through the Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program. Many households have experienced serious health and economic impacts brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic including unemployment, lost income due to children or elders needing care at home, unexpected medical bills, and more. These financial burdens forced many Illinois households to prioritize their spending to survive, leaving many unable to pay their full monthly housing costs.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I record the police in Illinois?

(WTVO) — With most people in the country having smart phones, residents can take them out and have a camera at a second’s notice to take videos or pictures. However, a lot of people might be wondering if they can they do this when the thing they want to get a picture or video of […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Does Illinois have a vehicle ‘lemon law’?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline drivers may be wondering what to do if they buy a defective car or truck. Many states have what are called “lemon laws” to protect car buyers from such circumstances. But does Illinois have lemon laws on the books? It does. Illinois has one true “lemon law”, the Illinois New Vehicle […]
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

I'm so overcome with emotion": Illinois transplant recipient meets mother of donor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was an introduction and a reunion all at once.On Saturday, the recipient of an organ donation met the mother of the woman who saved his life.Andrea Morgan was overcome with emotion at the meeting.Her daughter, Andreona Williams, was just 20 when she died from asthma complications in 2018.Her family made the decision to donate her organs. Her heart saved the life of Tom Johnson.Johnson wrote the family to thank them in 2019 but didn't hear back until last week.They arranged a meeting so Andreona's family could hear her heartbeat one more time."I'm so overcome with emotion, it's amazing to hear her heartbeat again," Morgan said while holding back tears. "I've been praying to meet the family for ever since my transplant. I absolutely had to. I wanted to thank her for this gift," Johnson said. The Indiana Donor Network helped arrange their meeting.About 3,400 Americans are currently waiting for heart transplants.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Is a new Illinois law targeting organized retail crime making a difference?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As we head into the holiday season, there are concerns about theft and robbery. On Thursday, CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported on a brazen theft at the luxury retailer Moncler, 59 E. Oak St. A woman ran out the door with an armful of clothes and escaped in a waiting car. A new law on the books targets retail thefts like that one at Moncler. In the fall of last year into this past winter, organized retail thefts involving multiple offenders made regular headlines on the Magnificent Mile in particular. Full text of the lawAs CBS...
CHICAGO, IL
advantagenews.com

Proposed legislation would close loopholes for predatory lenders in Illinois

Legislation is being considered in Springfield to address triple-digit interest rates on consumer loans. Last year, the Predatory Loan Prevention Act established a 36% interest rate cap on consumer loans in Illinois, but critics say some lenders are getting around the cap. The Woodstock Institute is urging lawmakers to pass House Bill 5840 that would close a loophole.
ILLINOIS STATE
wevv.com

Energy assistance available to low-income families

If you are struggling with your energy bill this winter, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, is available to help if you qualify. "Individuals that are at or below 130% of the federal poverty guidelines can visit one of our offices. They need to bring with them there bill, and it doesn't have to be past due or disconnect - it can be a current bill," said Robyn Mattingly of Audubon Area Community Services.
INDIANA STATE
WCIA

Illinois State Fair Mega, Jumbo Passes on sale Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The countdown to the 2023 Illinois State Fair begins on Monday with holiday promotions for the Jumbo and Mega Passes. The Jumbo Pass includes unlimited rides at both Main Carnival Midway and Adventure Village and on the giant slide. The pass costs $70 and can be used for all eleven days […]
ILLINOIS STATE
thesouthlandjournal.com

‘No Slopes, No Ski Masks’: Tio Hardiman Calls for Ban on Ski Masks

‘No Slopes, No Ski Masks’: Tio Hardiman Calls for Ban on Ski Masks (Chicago, IL) — Since early 2020, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, masks have become commonplace in Chicago and much of the world. Mask mandates, however useful in helping to slow the spread of COVID, have bred a lackadaisical attitude toward face coverings. People are no longer alarmed as they had been in years past when seeing a person wearing a face-covering strolling toward them. Experts say that this has led to a comfort among criminals who are walking freely while concealing their identities with an obviously brazen attitude. According to nonviolence activist and Executive Director of Violence Interrupters Tio Hardiman, this needs to stop and Illinois should to join other states in banning ski masks.
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois Christmas parade schedule

Central ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — The Christmas mood is blowing in with the chilling weather, which can only mean one thing. Tis the season for Central Illinois holiday parades. We have put together a schedule of Christmas-themed parades throughout Central Illinois. Find out when you can bundle up and join your neighbors to officially welcome the holiday […]
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy