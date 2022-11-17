CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was an introduction and a reunion all at once.On Saturday, the recipient of an organ donation met the mother of the woman who saved his life.Andrea Morgan was overcome with emotion at the meeting.Her daughter, Andreona Williams, was just 20 when she died from asthma complications in 2018.Her family made the decision to donate her organs. Her heart saved the life of Tom Johnson.Johnson wrote the family to thank them in 2019 but didn't hear back until last week.They arranged a meeting so Andreona's family could hear her heartbeat one more time."I'm so overcome with emotion, it's amazing to hear her heartbeat again," Morgan said while holding back tears. "I've been praying to meet the family for ever since my transplant. I absolutely had to. I wanted to thank her for this gift," Johnson said. The Indiana Donor Network helped arrange their meeting.About 3,400 Americans are currently waiting for heart transplants.

