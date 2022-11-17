Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Sherwood Christian wins 54-12, to host state championship Friday night
ALBANY — The Sherwood Christian Academy Eagles will host the GAPPS Class AA 8-man state championship Friday night after beating Lafayette Christian (5-4) of LaGrange 54-12. The Eagles will take on Unity Christian (11-0) of Rome. Unity blasted Vidalia Heritage (8-2) 52-8 to advance.
Lagrange, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Extra Point: Telfair County vs. Early County
BLAKELY, Ga. (WDHN) — Early County hosted Telfair County in a round two matchup of the Georgia High School Association football playoffs. The Bobcats entered the night 8-3 and the Trojans 9-2. Early County defends home turf defeating Telfair County 47-6 to advance to round three for the first time since 2012.
WALB 10
Chalk turned into art at Albany ChalkFest
Toys For Tots in Crisp Co. gets over $5K in donations. Residents of Tifton helping others struggling to pay utility bills. Updated: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST.
Albany Herald
PLAY-OFF RECAP: Football season ends for Lee County, Dougherty
COLLEGE PARK — The Woodward Academy War Eagles took advantage of two interceptions, a strong performance from kicker Hudson Hanges, and two defensive stands to stop the Lee County Trojans (8-4) inside the red zone and beat the Trojans 23-7 Friday in the Class AAAAAA football second round. The...
WALB 10
Albany motorcycle clubs give away Thanksgiving meals
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s the season of giving. Thanks to two biker groups in Albany, 14 Southwest Georgia families will have Thanksgiving meals on their tables this year. Xtreme Ryderz collected enough food to give six families a Thanksgiving meal. Marvin Thomas and his motorcycle club Viper Unit added another eight to that total.
Americus Times-Recorder
Unforced turnovers do in Lady Panthers against Westover
AMERICUS – After their season-opening loss to Randolph-Clay last Thursday at the Panther Den, the Sumter County Lady Panthers basketball team (SCHS) wanted to get rid of the bad taste in their mouths from that loss and rebound with a win over the Westover Lady Patriots the very next day. However, as they did in the loss to RC, unforced turnovers by the Lady Panthers proved to be costly against WHS and they resulted in a 56-35 defeat for SCHS on Friday, November 18 at the Panther Den on the SCHS campus.
As rising temps reshape Georgia’s fruit industry, citrus takes root
A look at how climate change is affecting Georgia produce farmers. Even if they don’t believe in human-caused climate change, farmers across South Georgia are having to adjust to changes in the growing season, precipitation, heat and other factors. This story would be a window into the practical implications of climate change and Georgia’s top industry.
City of Albany announced holiday garbage pickup schedule
ALBANY — The city of Albany has released its plan for garbage pickup during the week of Thanksgiving. Garbage will be picked up according to regular schedule Monday-Wednesday. There will be no garbage pickup on Thanksgiving Day, and Thursday pickup will move to Friday. Friday’s scheduled pickup will be carries out on Saturday.
wfxl.com
ASU begins construction on new Nursing and Health Sciences Simulation Facility
Albany State University has announced it will begin construction of the new Nursing and Health Sciences Simulation Facility on the West Campus on Monday, November 21, 2022. During this time, the West Campus Entrance "East Access Drive" will be closed. It is estimated the entrance will be closed for approximately one year. This is the entrance closest to the I Building and the Facilities Management office.
Second Harvest of South GA to host 'Thanksgiving for Thousands'
Second Harvest of South Georgia is set to host its annual "Thanksgiving for Thousands" holiday giveaway in Thomasville and Valdosta.
Phoebe suspends universal mask requirements
ALBANY — With only nine COVID-19 patients currently being treated at Phoebe Putney Health System facilities in Albany and Sylvester, and in response to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Phoebe has suspended universal masking requirements at its facilities. “The safety of our patients, visitors...
41nbc.com
Dooly County baker competes on Food Network ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’
UNADILLA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Middle Georgia baker is hoping to be rolling in the dough. Cory Jones is competed in Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge. The show airs Sunday, November 20th. Jones is the owner of Sweet Evelyn’s in Unadilla. He also owns Jones and Company, a...
wfxl.com
Three sentenced for role in distribution of 10 kilograms of Methamphetamine
Three individuals involved in an illegal drug ring responsible for distributing approximately ten kilograms of methamphetamine in Southwest Georgia were sentenced to prison today for their crimes. 29-year-old Matthew Bridges, of Albany, was sentenced to serve 293 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release after...
southgatv.com
APD – Pending Warrants
After two men exchanged gunfire in the 500 block of Swift Street at 9:37 p.m. on November 11, 2022, a one-year-old male juvenile sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left arm. Larry Jackson, 24, walked up to Eric Brown, 23, who was holding the child, according to witnesses, and...
3 sentenced for part in illegal drug ring that distributed methamphetamine in Georgia
ALBANY, Ga — Three people involved in an illegal drug ring that distributed methamphetamine in southwest Georgia were sentenced to prison on Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Justice. Matthew Bridges, 29, Terrance Battle, 41, and Quannesha Gatling, 27 — all of Albany — were given varying sentences...
WALB 10
What to expect when expecting: The final days of WALB’s Jamie Worsely’s pregnancy
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over the past nine months, WALB News 10′s Jaime Worsley has gone through an incredible life change—becoming a new mom. Worsley has prepped her nursery full of princess clothes and decor, taken every health precaution and even bought her baby’s first Christmas ornament just in time for her bundle of joy’s arrival.
WALB 10
Suspect wanted for breaking into an Albany construction company
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is wanted by Albany Police Department (APD) after allegedly breaking into a construction business. Bryan Frantz, 33, is wanted for burglary. APD officials said he broke into The Lamon Company. Frantz is described as being 6′2, 250 pounds with brown eyes. Anyone with...
Albany woman charged with six counts of financial card fraud
ALBANY — Albany Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of Cotton Avenue Friday in response to allegations of financial card fraud. The victim stated they had asked the suspect, Jobenia Kirksey, 26), to help them set up his Kemp card over the phone so they could pay their utility bill. Kirksey told the victim she could not set up the card using two cell phones inputting the card information. The next day the victim learned all the money was gone from the card except $6.
Work on water leak closes parts of Jefferson Street
ALBANY — A new section of Jefferson Street has been closed by city of Albany officials due to a water leak. The updated road closure is between Second and Third avenues.
